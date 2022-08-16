TruePoint Communications Honored on the Inc. 5000 List for 5th Consecutive Year

PR News Recognizes TruePoint as Agency Elite Top 100 Firm for Third Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Inc. revealed that TruePoint Communications ranked on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. TruePoint, a fast-growing integrated marketing communications agency, has ranked on the Inc. 5000 list for 5 consecutive years, this year as No. 4401 in the nation and 167 among Dallas-based companies. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"We're extremely proud to rank on the Inc. 5000 list for the 5th consecutive year," says Jessica Nunez, founder and president, TruePoint Communications. "Thank you to our clients for their trust and loyalty, and especially our TruePoint team for consistently generating meaningful results."

Founded in 2006, this year marks TruePoint's 16th anniversary. During this time, the agency has been recognized among the most innovative public relations and communications firms nationwide. TruePoint has consecutively ranked among the Top 100 agencies in the U.S., as listed by O'Dwyer's and PR News.

TruePoint specializes in social media marketing, community management, public relations including media and influencer relations, crisis management, corporate communications, and paid digital media. The agency's client work scales regionally and nationally in technology and telecom, retail, healthcare, B2B, beauty, travel, hospitality and restaurants.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

TruePoint's president and founder Jessica Nunez offers "It's truly an honor to be recognized alongside some of the nation's most leading, successful companies. We're proud of the hard work that's earned TruePoint this recognition and look forward with confidence and enthusiasm."

TruePoint Communications is an integrated marketing agency that propels brands forward through digital media, public relations, and crisis communications. TruePoint bolsters clients with sound business strategy and scrappy execution to generate meaningful results achieving higher sales, greater reach, and increased brand awareness. The agency anticipates industry shifts and pivots, and delivers excellent client service. In 2022, TruePoint launched the TruePoint University Work Readiness Program to help minority students and young professionals, particularly first-gen college graduates, navigate and establish their careers with business coaching, resume-review and job-search skills. For more information, visit www.truepointagency.com, engage with us at @truepoinagency on social media and sign up here for an upcoming Work Readiness Program.

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine's September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

