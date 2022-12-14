U.S. markets open in 1 hour 12 minutes

Truffle chocolate market to grow by 3.59% Y-O-Y from 2021 to 2022: Customer-centered solutions will drive Growth - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Truffle chocolate market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Truffle Chocolate Market 2022-2026
  • Vendors: 15+, Including AE Haigh Proprietary Ltd, Barry Callebaut AG, Chocolat Mathez, Cowgirl Chocolates, Delysia LLC, Ferrero International, Ganache Chocolate Australia Pty. Ltd., Hauser Chocolates, House of Knipschildt, Champlain Chocolate Co., Le Chocolat LLC, Confiserie Leonidas SA, Lindt and Sprungli AG, Lolli and Pops Inc., MarieBelle, Mondelez International Inc., Neuhaus NV, Purdys Chocolatier, Teuscher Chocolates of Switzerland, The Secret Truffletier, and Yildiz Holding AS among others

  • Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

  • Segments: Product (Boxed assortments-based truffle chocolate and Seasonal-based truffle chocolate) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

To understand more about the truffle chocolate market  request a sample report.

Europe will account for 40% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The truffle chocolate market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.22 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 4.17% according to Technavio.

Truffle chocolate market - Customer landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

  • Key purchase criteria

  • Adoption rates

  • Adoption lifecycle

  • Drivers of price sensitivity

  • For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a sample!

Global Truffle chocolate market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -

  • Barry Callebaut AG: The company offers truffle chocolate such as organic milk chocolate.

  • Cowgirl Chocolates: The company provides truffle chocolate such as the plain macaroon chocolate truffle.

  • Hauser Chocolates: The company offers truffle chocolate such as Ferrero rocher chocolate.

Global Truffle Chocolate Market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers:

  • The increasing number of new product launches

  • The growing influence of online retailing

  • Growing demand for seasonal-based truffle chocolates as gifts

KEY challenges:

  • Distribution challenges

  • Unstable cocoa prices and declining consumption

  • Growing demand and popularity for substitute products

Drivers, & Challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

The truffle chocolate market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why Buy?

  • Add credibility to strategy

  • Analyzes competitor's offerings

  • Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio- Buy the Report

What are the key data covered in this Truffle Chocolate Market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the truffle chocolate market between 2022 and 2026

  • Precise estimation of the size of the truffle chocolate market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the truffle chocolate industry across Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of truffle chocolate market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

Instant Soup Market by Distribution Channel, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The instant soup market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.74% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 3,880.38 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online), type (dry and liquid), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Sweet Spreads Market by Type, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The sweet spreads market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.42% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 4,184.41 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (nuts and seed-based spreads, jams jellies and preserves, honey, and chocolate spreads), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Truffle Chocolate Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

133

Base year

2021

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.17%

Market growth 2022-2026

$1.22 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

3.59

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

Europe at 40%

Key countries

US, Japan, UK, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

AE Haigh Proprietary Ltd, Barry Callebaut AG, Chocolat Mathez, Cowgirl Chocolates, Delysia LLC, Ferrero International, Ganache Chocolate Australia Pty. Ltd., Hauser Chocolates, House of Knipschildt, Champlain Chocolate Co., Le Chocolat LLC, Confiserie Leonidas SA, Lindt and Sprungli AG, Lolli and Pops Inc., MarieBelle, Mondelez International Inc., Neuhaus NV, Purdys Chocolatier, Teuscher Chocolates of Switzerland, The Secret Truffletier, and Yildiz Holding AS

Market dynamics

Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Consumer Staples" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Boxed assortments-based truffle chocolate - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Seasonal-based truffle chocolate - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Barry Callebaut AG

  • 10.4 Chocolat Mathez

  • 10.5 Ferrero International

  • 10.6 Lindt and Sprungli AG

  • 10.7 Mondelez International Inc.

  • 10.8 Neuhaus NV

  • 10.9 Purdys Chocolatier

  • 10.10 Teuscher Chocolates of Switzerland

  • 10.11 The Secret Truffletier

  • 10.12 Yildiz Holding AS

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Truffle Chocolate Market 2022-2026
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/truffle-chocolate-market-to-grow-by-3-59-y-o-y-from-2021-to-2022-customer-centered-solutions-will-drive-growth---technavio-301701925.html

SOURCE Technavio

