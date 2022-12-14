Truffle chocolate market to grow by 3.59% Y-O-Y from 2021 to 2022: Customer-centered solutions will drive Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Truffle chocolate market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Truffle Chocolate Market 2022-2026

Vendors : 15+, Including AE Haigh Proprietary Ltd, Barry Callebaut AG, Chocolat Mathez, Cowgirl Chocolates, Delysia LLC, Ferrero International, Ganache Chocolate Australia Pty. Ltd., Hauser Chocolates, House of Knipschildt, Champlain Chocolate Co., Le Chocolat LLC, Confiserie Leonidas SA, Lindt and Sprungli AG, Lolli and Pops Inc., MarieBelle, Mondelez International Inc., Neuhaus NV, Purdys Chocolatier, Teuscher Chocolates of Switzerland, The Secret Truffletier, and Yildiz Holding AS among others

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Segments: Product (Boxed assortments-based truffle chocolate and Seasonal-based truffle chocolate) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

Europe will account for 40% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The truffle chocolate market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.22 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 4.17% according to Technavio.

Truffle chocolate market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global Truffle chocolate market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -

Barry Callebaut AG: The company offers truffle chocolate such as organic milk chocolate.

Cowgirl Chocolates: The company provides truffle chocolate such as the plain macaroon chocolate truffle.

Hauser Chocolates: The company offers truffle chocolate such as Ferrero rocher chocolate.

Global Truffle Chocolate Market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers:

The increasing number of new product launches

The growing influence of online retailing

Growing demand for seasonal-based truffle chocolates as gifts

KEY challenges:

Distribution challenges

Unstable cocoa prices and declining consumption

Growing demand and popularity for substitute products

The truffle chocolate market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this Truffle Chocolate Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the truffle chocolate market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the truffle chocolate market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the truffle chocolate industry across Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of truffle chocolate market vendors

Truffle Chocolate Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 133 Base year 2021 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.17% Market growth 2022-2026 $1.22 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.59 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 40% Key countries US, Japan, UK, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AE Haigh Proprietary Ltd, Barry Callebaut AG, Chocolat Mathez, Cowgirl Chocolates, Delysia LLC, Ferrero International, Ganache Chocolate Australia Pty. Ltd., Hauser Chocolates, House of Knipschildt, Champlain Chocolate Co., Le Chocolat LLC, Confiserie Leonidas SA, Lindt and Sprungli AG, Lolli and Pops Inc., MarieBelle, Mondelez International Inc., Neuhaus NV, Purdys Chocolatier, Teuscher Chocolates of Switzerland, The Secret Truffletier, and Yildiz Holding AS Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

