Truffle Chocolate Market to record USD 1.22 Bn growth -- Driven by the increasing number of new product launches

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Truffle Chocolate Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. According to the report, the market size will grow by USD 1.22 billion between 2021 and 2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.17% during the forecast period. The report considers various aspects such as the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and various other factors to estimate the market size. Download PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Truffle Chocolate Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Although the increasing number of new product launches will offer immense growth opportunities, distribution challenges will hamper the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The global truffle chocolate market was moderately fragmented because of the presence of a large number of regional and a few numbers of global vendors. The current market includes companies of varying sizes, some of which are more specialized than others with respect to distinct products.

Vendors compete on the basis of factors like price, quality, innovation, service, packaging, brand image, distribution, and promotion. Any technological advancement by one player can render products from other vendors obsolete or uneconomical. Vendors are included in the report based on their offerings for the global truffle chocolate market. They are identified based on their revenues, market dominance, geographical presence, product portfolio, and financials.

The report identifies AE Haigh Proprietary Ltd, Barry Callebaut AG, Chocolat Mathez, Cowgirl Chocolates, Delysia LLC, Ferrero International, Ganache Chocolate Australia Pty. Ltd., Hauser Chocolates, House of Knipschildt, Champlain Chocolate Co., Le Chocolat LLC, Confiserie Leonidas SA, Lindt and Sprungli AG, Lolli and Pops Inc., MarieBelle, Mondelez International Inc., Neuhaus NV, Purdys Chocolatier, Teuscher Chocolates of Switzerland, The Secret Truffletier, and Yildiz Holding AS are some of the major market participants. Request Sample Report Here

The global truffle chocolate market is segmented as below:

Product

The market growth in the boxed assortments-based truffle chocolate segment will be significant over the forecast period. Boxed assortments-based truffle chocolate is the most preferred product among consumers. The demand for assorted truffle chocolate boxes is gaining traction, as vendors are offering such products with different flavors. In addition, vendors are offering innovative and fantasy figure boxes, which is attracting more consumers.

Geography

Europe is the key market for truffle chocolates, occupying 40% of the global market share. The presence of key vendors such as Yildiz Holding Inc., Chocoladefabriken Lindt and Sprungli AG, Teuscher Chocolates of Switzerland, and Ferrero International SA is driving the growth of the regional market. Also, the increase in the number of retail stores offering truffle chocolate is fostering the growth of the regional market.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our truffle chocolate market report covers the following areas:

Truffle Chocolate Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the truffle chocolate market, including some of the dominant vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the truffle chocolate market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Truffle Chocolate Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist truffle chocolate market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the truffle chocolate market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the truffle chocolate market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of truffle chocolate market vendors

Truffle Chocolate Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.17% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.22 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.59 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 40% Key consumer countries US, Japan, UK, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AE Haigh Proprietary Ltd, Barry Callebaut AG, Chocolat Mathez, Cowgirl Chocolates, Delysia LLC, Ferrero International, Ganache Chocolate Australia Pty. Ltd., Hauser Chocolates, House of Knipschildt, Champlain Chocolate Co., Le Chocolat LLC, Confiserie Leonidas SA, Lindt and Sprungli AG, Lolli and Pops Inc., MarieBelle, Mondelez International Inc., Neuhaus NV, Purdys Chocolatier, Teuscher Chocolates of Switzerland, The Secret Truffletier, and Yildiz Holding AS Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

