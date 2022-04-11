Truffles Market 2021-2025 | Launch Of Truffle-based Products to Boost Growth | Technavio
NEW YORK, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Truffles Market is expected to grow by USD 235.23 million from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 11.59% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. 35% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate Request a free sample report.
The launch of truffle-based products will offer immense growth opportunities, however, fluctuating prices of truffles will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Truffles Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Truffles Market is segmented as below:
Product
Geography
Parent Market Analysis
Manufacturers or food processing vendors who are active in food processing to eliminate germs and improve shelf life are included in the worldwide packaged foods and meats products industry. In order to optimize profit margins and evaluate business plans, an end-to-end understanding of value chains is required. During the projected period, the data in our value chain analysis segment can assist vendors to reduce costs and improve customer service.
The value chain of packaged foods and meats products market includes the following core components:
Inputs
Inbound logistics
Primary processing
Secondary and tertiary processing
Outbound logistics
End-customers
Marketing and sales
Services
Innovations
Truffles Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our truffles market report covers the following areas:
This study identifies health benefits of truffles as one of the prime reasons driving the truffles market growth during the next few years.
Truffles Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
Angellozzi Tartuficoltura
Arotz S.A.
Hazel Hill Pty Ltd
La Maison Plantin
LES FRÈRES JAUMARD
Sabatino Italia Srl
SAVITAR TARTUFI SRL
The Truffles Co.
The Welsh Truffle Co.
Urbani Tartufi Srl
Truffles Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist truffles market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the truffles market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the truffles market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of truffles market vendors
Truffles Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.59%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 235.23 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
9.57
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 35%
Key consumer countries
China, US, Italy, Canada, and Mexico
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Angellozzi Tartuficoltura, Arotz S.A., Conservas Ferrer S.A., Hazel Hill Pty Ltd, Katankura, King of Truffles, La Maison Plantin, LES FRÈRES JAUMARD, NORCINERIA LUCANA, Patatas Gómez SL, Pecan Ridge Plantation, Sabatino Italia Srl, SAPORI TRUFFLES, SAVITAR TARTUFI SRL, Sulpizio Tartufi SAS, The English Truffle Co., The Truffles Co., The Welsh Truffle Co., TruffleHunter Ltd., and Urbani Tartufi Srl
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
Exhibit 01: Parent market
Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
2.2 Value chain analysis
Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Packaged foods and meats market
2.2.1 Inputs
2.2.2 Inbound logistics
2.2.3 Primary processing
2.2.4 Secondary and tertiary processing
2.2.5 Outbound logistics
2.2.6 End-customers
2.2.7 Marketing and sales
2.2.8 Services
2.2.9 Innovations
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 05: Market segments
3.3 Market size 2020
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets
3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets
Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5. Market Segmentation by Product
5.1 Market segments
Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
5.2 Comparison by Product
Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
5.3 Black truffles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 17: Black truffles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 18: Black truffles - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.4 White truffles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 19: White truffles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 20: White truffles - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 21: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 22: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.6 Market opportunity by Product
Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Product
6. Customer landscape
Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria
Exhibit 24: Customer landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
7.2 Geographic comparison
Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison
7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 27: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 28: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 31: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 32: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 35: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 36: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.8 Key leading countries
Exhibit 37: Key leading countries
7.9 Market opportunity by geography
Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.1.1 Launch of truffle-based products
8.1.2 Health benefits of truffles
8.1.3 Growth in commercial truffle farming
8.2 Market challenges
8.2.1 Fluctuating prices of truffles
8.2.2 Constraints in production
8.2.3 Growing use of artificial and substitute truffle products
Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges
8.3 Market trends
8.3.1 Increased use of truffles in fine dining and premium dishes
8.3.2 Growing truffle tourism
8.3.3 Effects of climate change on truffle production
9. Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption
Exhibit 42: Industry risks
10. Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
Exhibit 43: Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Angellozzi Tartuficoltura
Exhibit 45: Angellozzi Tartuficoltura - Overview
Exhibit 46: Angellozzi Tartuficoltura - Product and service
Exhibit 47: Angellozzi Tartuficoltura - Key offerings
10.4 Arotz S.A.
Exhibit 48: Arotz S.A. - Overview
Exhibit 49: Arotz S.A. - Product and service
Exhibit 50: Arotz S.A. - Key offerings
10.5 Hazel Hill Pty Ltd
Exhibit 51: Hazel Hill Pty Ltd - Overview
Exhibit 52: Hazel Hill Pty Ltd - Product and service
Exhibit 53: Hazel Hill Pty Ltd - Key offerings
10.6 La Maison Plantin
Exhibit 54: La Maison Plantin - Overview
Exhibit 55: La Maison Plantin - Product and service
Exhibit 56: La Maison Plantin - Key offerings
10.7 LES FRÈRES JAUMARD
Exhibit 57: LES FRÈRES JAUMARD - Overview
Exhibit 58: LES FRÈRES JAUMARD - Product and service
Exhibit 59: LES FRÈRES JAUMARD - Key offerings
10.8 Sabatino Italia Srl
Exhibit 60: Sabatino Italia Srl - Overview
Exhibit 61: Sabatino Italia Srl - Product and service
Exhibit 62: Sabatino Italia Srl - Key offerings
10.9 SAVITAR TARTUFI SRL
Exhibit 63: SAVITAR TARTUFI SRL - Overview
Exhibit 64: SAVITAR TARTUFI SRL - Product and service
Exhibit 65: SAVITAR TARTUFI SRL - Key offerings
10.10 The Truffles Co.
Exhibit 66: The Truffles Co. - Overview
Exhibit 67: The Truffles Co. - Product and service
Exhibit 68: The Truffles Co. - Key offerings
10.11 The Welsh Truffle Co.
Exhibit 69: The Welsh Truffle Co. - Overview
Exhibit 70: The Welsh Truffle Co. - Product and service
Exhibit 71: The Welsh Truffle Co. - Key offerings
10.12 Urbani Tartufi Srl
Exhibit 72: Urbani Tartufi Srl - Overview
Exhibit 73: Urbani Tartufi Srl - Product and service
Exhibit 74: Urbani Tartufi Srl - Key offerings
11. Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.1.1 Definition
11.1.2 Objectives
11.1.3 Notes and caveats
11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
Exhibit 75: Currency conversion rates for US$
11.3 Research Methodology
Exhibit 76: Research Methodology
Exhibit 77: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
Exhibit 78: Information sources
11.4 List of abbreviations
Exhibit 79: List of abbreviations
