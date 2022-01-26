U.S. markets open in 7 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,356.00
    +7.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,209.00
    +24.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,207.00
    +66.25 (+0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,000.40
    -0.90 (-0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.50
    -0.10 (-0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,846.40
    -6.10 (-0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    23.75
    -0.14 (-0.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1298
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7830
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.16
    +1.26 (+4.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3504
    -0.0002 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9400
    +0.0740 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,248.24
    +1,348.14 (+3.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    846.09
    +25.50 (+3.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,371.46
    +74.31 (+1.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,011.33
    -120.01 (-0.44%)
     

Truffles Market: 35% of Growth to Originate from APAC | Global Forecast 2021-2025

·6 min read

By Product (black truffles, white truffles, and others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA)

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Truffles Market value is set to grow by USD 235.23 million, progressing at a CAGR of 11.59% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio

Attractive Opportunities in Truffles Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Truffles Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

To understand more about Market Dynamics. Download our FREE sample report

Key Truffles Market Report Highlights:

  • Market growth 2020-2025: USD 235.23 million

  • Growth momentum & CAGR: Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.59%

  • YoY growth (%): 9.57%

  • Performing market contribution: APAC at 35%

  • Key consumer countries: US, Canada China, Mexico, and Italy

Regional Market Analysis

35% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China is a key market for truffles in APAC. However, the market growth rate in APAC will be slower than the growth of the market in all other regions.

A rise in fine dining restaurants across China, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Macau, among other countries, will facilitate the truffles market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

For Additional Information about the regional market: Request for a free sample report.

Key Vendors and Vendor Strategies

Angellozzi Tartuficoltura, Arotz S.A., Hazel Hill Pty Ltd, La Maison Plantin, LES FRÈRES JAUMARD, Sabatino Italia Srl, SAVITAR TARTUFI SRL, The Truffles Co., The Welsh Truffle Co., and Urbani Tartufi Srl, are few of the key vendors in the Truffles Market.

The market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as offering products with moderate differentiation to compete in the market.

  • Angellozzi Tartuficoltura- The company offers different types of truffles such as Tuber Magnatum Pico, Tuber Melanosporum Vittadini, Tuber Aestivum Vittadini, and others.

  • Arotz S.A.- The company offers different types of truffles including Melanosporum truffle, Aestivum truffle, and others.

  • Hazel Hill Pty Ltd- The company offers different types of truffles such as Truffle Ponzu Japanese Style Dipping Sauce, Truffle Oils, and others.

Download our free sample report to get a brief understanding about various other vendors and the vendors strategies.

The Report Also Covers the Following Areas:

Segmentation Analysis

The truffles market share growth by the black truffles segment will be significant during the forecast period. The black truffles segment is expected to witness a steady growth rate during the forecast period, led by the rising demand for black truffles from restaurant chains across France, the UK, the US, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, and others. Black truffles are high in demand among end-users such as Michelin star restaurants and manufacturers of premium packaged food products that use truffles as an essential ingredient. Therefore, vendors that harvest black truffles with rich nutrients and aroma are expected to witness greater demand from such end-users. Hence, vendors are expected to adopt advanced techniques to cultivate black truffles during the forecast period to keep the nutrients, taste, and aroma intact in black truffles.

To gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments Request for a FREE sample

Key Market Driver

Our analysts have extensively outlined the information on the key market drivers and their impact on the Truffles Market.

  • Launch of truffle-based products:

To know about few other market drivers, trends, and challenges.

Download our free sample report

Truffles Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist truffles market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the truffles market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the truffles market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of truffles market vendors

Related Reports

Nachos Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The nachos market share is expected to increase by USD 1.55 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.43%. To get extensive research insights: Download our FREE sample report

Baked Goods Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The baked goods market share is expected to increase by USD 165.49 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.12%. To get extensive research insights: Download our FREE sample report

Truffles Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.59%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 235.23 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

9.57

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 35%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Italy, Canada, and Mexico

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Angellozzi Tartuficoltura, Arotz S.A., Hazel Hill Pty Ltd, La Maison Plantin, LES FRÈRES JAUMARD, Sabatino Italia Srl, SAVITAR TARTUFI SRL, The Truffles Co., The Welsh Truffle Co., and Urbani Tartufi Srl

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/truffles-market-35-of-growth-to-originate-from-apac--global-forecast-2021-2025-301467572.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Microsoft beats Q2 estimates, stock falls

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre examines Microsoft's after-hours trading. Greg Swenson, Brigg Macadam Founding Partner, and John Kicklighter, DailyFX Chief Strategist, provide additional commentary on Microsoft's earnings during a volatile market.

  • Why NextEra Energy Stock Tumbled Today

    Shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) had declined more than 8% by 3:45 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Weighing on the utility's stock price was news of its management succession plan. NextEra Energy announced a series of senior leadership appointments that will take effect on March 1.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Markets are down significantly from record highs; in fact, the NASDAQ has entered correction territory, with a decline of 15% while the S&P 500’s decline is still at ~9%. These price declines come as the Federal Reserve signaled it will be raising rates this year. While higher interest rates will knock down inflation, stock markets are likely to take a tumble when the hikes come – and analysts are predicting anywhere from 2 to 4 rate hikes this year. The end of the central bank’s supportive poli

  • Why IBM Stock Jumped Today

    Shares of IBM (NYSE: IBM) climbed 5.7% on Tuesday after the technology giant's fourth-quarter report gave investors hope that its growth strategy was taking hold. The gains were driven by an 8.2% increase in IBM's software revenue, to $7.3 billion, and a 13.1% jump in its consulting revenue, to $4.7 billion. The company's hybrid cloud operations, which help businesses integrate their private computing resources with public cloud services, enjoyed particularly strong growth.

  • DataTrek: Big Tech unlikely to see selling relief despite Q4 earnings

    DataTrek Research thinks a couple of factors are sending technology deeper into a downward spiral.

  • Rivian and other electric vehicle stocks get clobbered amid selloff

    Rivian (RIVN) and other electric vehicle stocks are getting hammered amid this selloff — specifically, shares of companies with low revenue and no profit yet.

  • Microsoft stock’s post-earnings roller-coaster ride won’t be the last

    Microsoft Corp.'s roller-coaster ride on Tuesday is a good example of what tech investors are likely to experience during this volatile earnings season.

  • The Ultimate Warren Buffett Stock Is In Buy Zone, But Should You Buy It?

    Berkshire Hathaway is the ultimate Warren Buffett stock. But is it a good buy? Here's what the earnings and chart show for Berkshire stock.

  • Bitcoin claws back from crypto crash, but one bear case sees $14K as a next stop

    The Great Crypto Crash of 2022 dragged Bitcoin below $34,000, and it could get worse.

  • Microsoft’s Shares Rebound as Forecast Focuses on Cloud Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. shares rose in late trading, reversing an earlier decline, after the software giant gave a forecast that reassured investors the company’s Azure cloud-computing business still has potential to drive growth. Most Read from BloombergStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapMark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambitions Unravel With Diem Sal

  • Stocks Are Getting Hammered. Big Money Is Waiting to Buy the Dip.

    The stock market is down—a lot, but it was institutional money, not retail traders, that helped the major indexes turn around on Monday.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures add to losses ahead of Fed decision

    Stock futures opened lower Tuesday evening after another volatile session on Wall Street, as investors looked to the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting and press conference to remove some uncertainty on the outlook for monetary policy.

  • Thankfully, the Fed has decided to stop digging, but it has a lot of work to do before it gets us out of hole we’re in

    NEW HAVEN, Conn. (Project Syndicate)—The Federal Reserve has turned on a dime, an uncharacteristic about-face for an institution long noted for slow and deliberate shifts in monetary policy. While the Fed’s recent messaging (it hasn’t really done anything yet) is not as creative as I had hoped, at least it has recognized that it has a serious problem. Like the Fed I worked at in the early 1970s under Arthur Burns, today’s policy makers once again misdiagnosed the initial outbreak.

  • Biden Calls Fox Reporter a `Stupid Son of a B----'

    President&nbsp;Joe Biden&nbsp;can be heard calling a&nbsp;Fox&nbsp;News reporter a "stupid son of a b----."&nbsp;Peter Doocy tried to question Biden about inflation as journalists were ushered out of White House's East Room where the president was hosting a meeting with economic advisers. Doocy, appearing later on&nbsp;Sean Hannity's Fox program, said Biden had&nbsp;called&nbsp;to apologize.

  • Dalio Says U.S. in Decline as China Rises, Warns of Election Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio said there’s a “reasonable chance” neither major U.S. political party will accept the results of the 2024 election.Most Read from BloombergStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapThis Red-Hot Housing Market Is Betting Interest Rates Will Never RiseMark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambitions Unravel With Diem S

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: What's Inside Berkshire Hathaway's Portfolio?

    You must keep up on Warren Buffett stocks: The Berkshire Hathaway chief sticks to a winning investing formula, but he does not sit still.

  • Biden administration readies executive order on crypto

    Yahoo Finance's Jennifer Schonberger joins the Live show to discuss the White House's plans to release a National Security Council memorandum that will regulate cryptocurrencies as soon as early February.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in 2022

    Dividend-paying stocks delivered an annualized return of 9.5%, which ran circles around the non-dividend payers, which trudged to an annualized gain of 1.6% over four decades. The biggest challenge for income investors is weighing yield and risk. In a perfect world, income investors would net the highest yield possible with the least amount of risk.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Down Again Today

    Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were trading lower again on Tuesday morning, as investors continued to sell down volatile growth stocks while awaiting results of the Federal Reserve Bank Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting. As of 10:45 a.m. ET today, Nio's American depositary shares were down about 4.1% from Monday's closing price. Nio's recent share-price decline doesn't seem to be about the business itself.