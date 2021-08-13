U.S. markets open in 8 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,454.00
    -0.50 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,403.00
    +1.00 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,072.00
    -6.50 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,241.60
    -0.90 (-0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.63
    -0.46 (-0.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,756.00
    +4.20 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    23.22
    +0.10 (+0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1744
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3670
    -1.3390 (-100.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.59
    -16.06 (-100.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3814
    +0.0006 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4010
    -0.0210 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,042.33
    -660.65 (-1.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,125.60
    -27.98 (-2.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,193.23
    -26.91 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,028.50
    +13.48 (+0.05%)
     

Truffles Market growth analysis in Packaged Foods & Meats Industry | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, incremental growth of USD 20.51 million is expected in the truffles market during 2020-2024. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the truffles market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Truffles Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Truffles Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Request a Free Sample Report to Know More

Factors such as the health benefits of truffles and the launch of truffle-based products will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The truffles market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Truffles Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Truffles Market is segmented as below:

  • Product

  • Geography

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43639

Truffles Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the truffles market in packaged foods and meats industry include Arotz S.A., Conservas Ferrer S.A., Gazzarrini Tartufi, La Maison Plantin, LES FRÈRES JAUMARD, Qingdao Colorful Farm Food Co. Ltd., Sabatino Italia Srl, The Truffle & Wine Co., The Truffles Co., and Urbani Tartufi Srl. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

  • Truffles Market size

  • Truffles Market trends

  • Truffles Market industry analysis

The growth in commercial truffle farming is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the fluctuating prices of truffles may threaten the growth of the market.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the truffles market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:
Global Truffle Chocolate Market - Global truffle chocolate market is segmented by product (boxed assortments-based truffle chocolate and seasonal-based truffle chocolate) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global White Chocolate Market - Global white chocolate market is segmented by product (white chocolate bars, white chocolate bulk, and white chocolate truffles) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Truffles Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist truffles market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the truffles market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the truffles market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of truffles market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2019

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Black truffles - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • White truffles - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the global market

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Angellozzi Tartuficoltura

  • Arotz SA

  • Gazzarrini Tartufi

  • La Maison Plantin

  • Les Frères Jaumard

  • Sabatino Italia Srl

  • The Truffle & Wine Co.

  • The Truffles Co.

  • The Welsh Truffle Co.

  • Urbani Tartufi Srl

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/truffles-market-industry-analysis

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/truffles-market-growth-analysis-in-packaged-foods--meats-industry--technavio-301354162.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. To Host Summit Of The Americas For The First Time Since 1994

    The White House has reaffirmed its commitment to its hosting responsibilities next year. Former President Trump skipped the last summit in 2018.

  • DPS becomes latest school district to mandate masks indoors

    Durham Public Schools joins the long list of school districts asking everyone, students and staff, to mask up despite their vaccination status.

  • Tennis-Konta withdraws from Montreal hardcourt event due to injury

    Konta's last event was the Nottingham Open in June where she won the grasscourt title in the build-up to Wimbledon. On her return to action in Montreal, Konta advanced from the opening round when China's Zhang Shuai retired with a leg injury and then came back from a set down to upset third seed Elina Svitolina in the second round to set up the clash with Gauff.

  • Lumber Drops to Nine-Month Low, Extending Retreat From Record

    (Bloomberg) -- Lumber futures slid to the lowest in more than nine months after sawmills ramped up production and demand from builders stabilized.September futures in Chicago fell as much as 4.4% to $482.90 per thousand board feet, the lowest for a most-active contract since Oct. 30. Prices have dropped more than 70% from the record high reached just three months ago.The tumble marks a stark turnaround for the common building material after strong U.S. construction demand during the pandemic spu

  • 401(k) Plan Participants Say They Need to Save This Much to Retire

    If $1 million was once the consensus target for retirement savings in the U.S., that appears to be changing. A recent Schwab Retirement Plan Services survey found that 401(k) plan participants across the country now believe they must save $1.9 … Continue reading → The post 401(k) Plan Participants Say They Need to Save This Much to Retire appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Elon Musk blasts chip makers for supply problems

    Reopening drives 4.8pc economic expansion Boss of shipyard nationalised by Nicola Sturgeon paid £2,500 a day Northern party towns flourish in staycation boom as London struggles FTSE 100 falls from 18-month high Barnabas Reynolds: Britain’s legal system is the best bet for fintech Sign up here for our Business Briefing

  • Europe Could Face A Natural Gas Crisis This Winter

    Natural gas prices in Europe are soaring as supply from Russia collapses, a collapse that Russia claims is temporary but that shows the power Putin has over his European neighbors

  • Ethereum Miners Make Multimillion-Dollar Bet on Upgrade Delay

    Major mining machine makers like Bitmain are building more specialized machines for Ethereum mining.

  • Biden takes aim at OPEC and gasoline prices — here’s why analysts are skeptical

    The Biden administration is pressing OPEC and its allies to raise output and calling for a probe into U.S. gasoline prices.

  • Retirement Planning Upgrade Turns Your 401(k) Into A Cash Machine

    Coming soon: annuities in your 401(k) plan. This will add a major power tool to your retirement planning kit. But should you buy one?

  • The Dawn Of A New Era In Deepwater Drilling

    A new era has dawned in the deepwater drilling industry, and major players are willing to risk billions to reap the rewards

  • Baidu Outlook Disappoints After Covid Surge, China Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Baidu Inc. delivered a conservative outlook for the current quarter as a resurgent pandemic outbreak in China overshadowed the internet search giant’s push into newer arenas like cloud and smart devices.Revenue for the three months ended June climbed 20% from a year earlier to 31.35 billion yuan ($4.8 billion), compared with the 30.9 billion yuan of estimates. The company predicted sales of 30.6 billion yuan to 33.5 billion yuan for the September quarter, versus the 33.1 billion y

  • Silver Price Prediction – Prices Form Bear Flag Pattern

    Claims rose in line with expectations

  • FDA nearing COVID-19 booster approval, California new vaccine rules for schools

    Anjalee Khemlani joins Myles Udland and Julie Hyman&nbsp;to take an in-depth look at some of the latest COVID news, which includes: California’s decision to require all school employees to either get vaccinated or submit to weekly COVID testing and the FDA close to announcing the approval of COVID booster shots despite the World Health Organization push to halt on booster shots.

  • Micron stock heads for worst day since March 2020 amid looming fears about memory cycle

    The party in the memory market could be coming to an end, and that's weighing on shares of Micron Technology Inc. Thursday.

  • Rivian considers $5 billion EV plant in Texas, document shows

    Amazon.com Inc backed electric vehicle (EV) company Rivian is in discussions to invest at least $5 billion in a new vehicle plant near Fort Worth, Texas, a city document showed. The Fort Worth offer is part of a larger bidding war by state and local officials, particularly in the southern United States, as newer players take on incumbents in a race to develop EVs. The plant would be located on a 2,000 acre site west of Fort Worth, the presentation by the city's economic development department showed.

  • China Signals More Regulation for Businesses in Coming Years

    (Bloomberg) -- China released a five-year blueprint calling for greater regulation of vast parts of the economy, providing a sweeping framework for the broader crackdown on key industries that has left investors reeling.The document, jointly issued late Wednesday by the State Council and the Communist Party’s Central Committee, said authorities would “actively” work on legislation in areas including national security, technology and monopolies. Law enforcement will be strengthened in sectors ran

  • If fully vaccinated your immunity is higher than someone who's unvaccinated: ER Physician

    Dr. Kat Ogle, ER Physician and Associate Professor at The George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

  • DraftKings sees instant demand in new NFT marketplace

    DraftKings North America President Matt Kalish explains why now is the right time to launch DraftKings Marketplace.&nbsp;

  • Best Preferred Stock ETFs for Q4 2021

    Preferred stockholders have a higher claim to dividend payouts and the distribution of assets compared to common stockholders. In the event that a company liquidates, holders of preferred stock have a greater chance of getting paid.