Truffles Market - What are the Revenue-generating Product Segments (Black Truffles or White Truffles)?

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The TRUFFLES MARKET value is set to grow by USD 235.23 million, progressing at a CAGR of 11.59% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio. The Y-O-Y growth rate of 2021 was estimated at 9.57%. 35% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the truffles market segmentation by Product (black truffles, white truffles, and others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). The truffles market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Angellozzi Tartuficoltura, Arotz S.A., Hazel Hill Pty Ltd, La Maison Plantin, LES FRÈRES JAUMARD, Sabatino Italia Srl, SAVITAR TARTUFI SRL, The Truffles Co., The Welsh Truffle Co., and Urbani Tartufi Srl among others.

Attractive Opportunities in Truffles Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The truffles market share growth in the black truffles segment will be significant during the forecast period.

"Black truffles are high in demand among end-users such as Michelin star restaurants

and manufacturers of premium packaged food products that use truffles as an

essential ingredient," says our senior research analysts

Vendors that harvest black truffles with rich nutrients and aroma are expected to witness greater demand from such end-users. Hence, vendors are expected to adopt advanced techniques to cultivate black truffles during the forecast period to keep the nutrients, taste, and aroma intact in black truffles.

Browse Summary of the TRUFFLES MARKET Research Report to Learn More

The launch of truffle-based products is notably driving the truffles market growth. The truffle-based product launched by regional and international vendors in the food and beverage industry contributes to the growth of the global truffles market.

"Food and beverage vendors are introducing new truffle-based products, such as

sauces and oil, that lead to indirect consumption of truffles in the global market.

These launches help increase the revenue of vendors by expanding their consumer

base under the premium product category" says our senior research analysts

Story continues

Product launches help players increase their market share and give them a competitive edge over other players. Some of the recent truffle-based product launches in the global market are as follows: In July 2020, PS Gourmet Pte Ltd. launched its own truffle oil in Singapore. In January 2018, daRosario launched a range of truffle condiments in single-serve packaging. The newly launched condiments are made with truffles and sauces, including white and black truffle oil, white truffle acacia honey, extra virgin olive oil, white and black truffle mayonnaise, and Organic Truffle Vegannaise products. Such product launches help vendors establish long-term relationships with end-user consumers for the supply of truffles. Also, through such value-added products, consumers are experiencing the essence of truffle taste and aroma in their meal consumption, which will positively influence the demand for truffle-based products, as well as truffles, in the global market.

DOWNLOAD FREE TRUFFLES MARKET SAMPLE REPORT to Gain Further Insights

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our report covers the following areas:

Truffles Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist truffles market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the truffles market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the truffles market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of truffles market vendors

Truffles Market 2021-2025: Related Reports

Browse Summary of the GLUTEN-FREE CHOCOLATE MARKET Research Report by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The market value is set to grow by USD 540.3 million from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio. The increasing consumption of gluten-free foods is notably driving the gluten-free chocolate market growth, although factors such as the high price of gluten-free products may impede the market growth.

Browse Summary of the WHITE CHOCOLATE MARKET Research Report by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The market value is set to grow by USD 1.78 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 1.82% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio. The white chocolate market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Truffles Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.59% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 235.23 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.57 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key consumer countries China, US, Italy, Canada, and Mexico Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Angellozzi Tartuficoltura, Arotz S.A., Hazel Hill Pty Ltd, La Maison Plantin, LES FRÈRES JAUMARD, Sabatino Italia Srl, SAVITAR TARTUFI SRL, The Truffles Co., The Welsh Truffle Co., and Urbani Tartufi Srl Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "CONSUMER STAPLES MARKET" Research Reports

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Black truffles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 White truffles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.8 Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Angellozzi Tartuficoltura

10.4 Arotz S.A.

10.5 Hazel Hill Pty Ltd

10.6 La Maison Plantin

10.7 LES FRÈRES JAUMARD

10.8 Sabatino Italia Srl

10.9 SAVITAR TARTUFI SRL

10.10 The Truffles Co.

10.11 The Welsh Truffle Co.

10.12 Urbani Tartufi Srl

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/truffles-market--what-are-the-revenue-generating-product-segments-black-truffles-or-white-truffles-301604377.html

SOURCE Technavio