U.S. markets open in 7 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,293.75
    -4.50 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,867.00
    -6.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,665.25
    -16.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,022.80
    -1.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.60
    -0.81 (-0.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.20
    -1.90 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    20.17
    -0.10 (-0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0167
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7910
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.95
    +0.42 (+2.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2045
    -0.0014 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.4200
    +0.1480 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,968.51
    -674.83 (-2.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    567.77
    -22.99 (-3.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,509.15
    +8.26 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,872.80
    +1.02 (+0.00%)
     

Truffles Market - What are the Revenue-generating Product Segments (Black Truffles or White Truffles)?

·10 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The TRUFFLES MARKET value is set to grow by USD 235.23 million, progressing at a CAGR of 11.59% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio. The Y-O-Y growth rate of 2021 was estimated at 9.57%. 35% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the truffles market segmentation by Product (black truffles, white truffles, and others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). The truffles market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Angellozzi Tartuficoltura, Arotz S.A., Hazel Hill Pty Ltd, La Maison Plantin, LES FRÈRES JAUMARD, Sabatino Italia Srl, SAVITAR TARTUFI SRL, The Truffles Co., The Welsh Truffle Co., and Urbani Tartufi Srl among others.

Attractive Opportunities in Truffles Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Truffles Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The truffles market share growth in the black truffles segment will be significant during the forecast period.

"Black truffles are high in demand among end-users such as Michelin star restaurants
and manufacturers of premium packaged food products that use truffles as an
essential ingredient," says our senior research analysts

Vendors that harvest black truffles with rich nutrients and aroma are expected to witness greater demand from such end-users. Hence, vendors are expected to adopt advanced techniques to cultivate black truffles during the forecast period to keep the nutrients, taste, and aroma intact in black truffles.

Browse Summary of the TRUFFLES MARKET Research Report to Learn More

The launch of truffle-based products is notably driving the truffles market growth. The truffle-based product launched by regional and international vendors in the food and beverage industry contributes to the growth of the global truffles market.

"Food and beverage vendors are introducing new truffle-based products, such as
sauces and oil, that lead to indirect consumption of truffles in the global market.
These launches help increase the revenue of vendors by expanding their consumer
base under the premium product category" says our senior research analysts

Product launches help players increase their market share and give them a competitive edge over other players. Some of the recent truffle-based product launches in the global market are as follows: In July 2020, PS Gourmet Pte Ltd. launched its own truffle oil in Singapore. In January 2018, daRosario launched a range of truffle condiments in single-serve packaging. The newly launched condiments are made with truffles and sauces, including white and black truffle oil, white truffle acacia honey, extra virgin olive oil, white and black truffle mayonnaise, and Organic Truffle Vegannaise products. Such product launches help vendors establish long-term relationships with end-user consumers for the supply of truffles. Also, through such value-added products, consumers are experiencing the essence of truffle taste and aroma in their meal consumption, which will positively influence the demand for truffle-based products, as well as truffles, in the global market.

DOWNLOAD FREE TRUFFLES MARKET SAMPLE REPORT to Gain Further Insights

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our report covers the following areas:

Truffles Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist truffles market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the truffles market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the truffles market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of truffles market vendors

Truffles Market 2021-2025: Related Reports

Browse Summary of the GLUTEN-FREE CHOCOLATE MARKET Research Report by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The market value is set to grow by USD 540.3 million from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio. The increasing consumption of gluten-free foods is notably driving the gluten-free chocolate market growth, although factors such as the high price of gluten-free products may impede the market growth.

Browse Summary of the WHITE CHOCOLATE MARKET Research Report by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The market value is set to grow by USD 1.78 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 1.82% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio. The white chocolate market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Truffles Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.59%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 235.23 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

9.57

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 35%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Italy, Canada, and Mexico

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Angellozzi Tartuficoltura, Arotz S.A., Hazel Hill Pty Ltd, La Maison Plantin, LES FRÈRES JAUMARD, Sabatino Italia Srl, SAVITAR TARTUFI SRL, The Truffles Co., The Welsh Truffle Co., and Urbani Tartufi Srl

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "CONSUMER STAPLES MARKET" Research Reports

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Black truffles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 White truffles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Angellozzi Tartuficoltura

  • 10.4 Arotz S.A.

  • 10.5 Hazel Hill Pty Ltd

  • 10.6 La Maison Plantin

  • 10.7 LES FRÈRES JAUMARD

  • 10.8 Sabatino Italia Srl

  • 10.9 SAVITAR TARTUFI SRL

  • 10.10 The Truffles Co.

  • 10.11 The Welsh Truffle Co.

  • 10.12 Urbani Tartufi Srl

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/truffles-market--what-are-the-revenue-generating-product-segments-black-truffles-or-white-truffles-301604377.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon rips remote work and Zoom as ‘management by Hollywood Squares’ and says returning to the office will aid diversity

    The Wall Street CEO used the dated reference in a call with wealthy clients last week.

  • IRS's RMD Rule Change Could Make Your Roth IRA More Valuable

    The Internal Revenue Service has proposed rule changes that could significantly impact how beneficiaries will manage inherited retirement accounts. The proposed regulations, which were published last month, caught some in the financial services industry by surprise, as they offer a … Continue reading → The post The IRS May Make Your Roth IRA More Valuable With This RMD Rule Change appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Stocks moving in after-hours trading: Apple, Activision Blizzard, Ally Financial and more

    Top trending after-hours tickers on Yahoo Finance.

  • Apple Lays Off Recruiters as Part of Its Slowdown in Hiring

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. laid off many of its contract-based recruiters in the past week, part of a push to rein in the tech giant’s hiring and spending, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedDOJ Opposes Release of Affidavit in Trump Search, Citing ProbeMuc

  • Caste in California: Tech giants confront ancient Indian hierarchy

    America's tech giants are taking a modern-day crash course in India's ancient caste system, with Apple emerging as an early leader in policies to rid Silicon Valley of a rigid hierarchy that's segregated Indians for generations. Apple, the world's biggest listed company, updated its general employee conduct policy about two years ago to explicitly prohibit discrimination on the basis of caste, which it added alongside existing categories such as race, religion, gender, age and ancestry. The inclusion of the new category, which hasn't been previously reported, goes beyond U.S. discrimination laws, which do not explicitly ban casteism.

  • Apple wants workers back in the office 3 days a week starting Sept. 5: reports

    More than a year after its new hybrid work schedule was announced, Apple Inc. will require its employees to return to the office at least three days a week starting Sept. 5, according to reports Monday.

  • VinFast says preorders 'will get a $7,500 rebate,' federal tax credit or not

    Since then, Congress announced it is making changes to the $7,500 federal electric vehicle tax credit, meaning that it becomes much harder to get that sweet, sweet tax deduction. The two major changes are that the tax credit will becomes means-tested (i.e., if your household makes more than a certain amount, you don't qualify) and sticker-price limited (cars over $40,000 and SUVs and trucks with a slightly higher limit). Various car manufacturers have scrambled to figure out how to react, but VinFast is taking more extreme steps than most, promising that if you have a preorder with the manufacturer and you are no longer eligible for the tax rebate, they'll give you a $7,500 discount on the car instead.

  • ‘I fear that between the two of us, that’s not enough.’ We want to quit working in 10 years, but only have about $175K saved. Do we need professional help?

    Knowing how much you need for retirement is multi-factored: It’s not just about how much you saved, it’s also about knowing how much you will spend on a monthly basis. “Typically, people need around 70% to 80% of the pre-retirement income in retirement to maintain a lifestyle,” says certified financial planner Spencer Betts of Bickling Financial Services.

  • China’s Real Estate Market Crash Can Affect These 10 American Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 American stocks that can be affected by China’s real estate market crash. If you want to read about some more American stocks that can be affected by China’s real estate market crash, go directly to China’s Real Estate Market Crash Can Affect These 5 American Stocks. The real […]

  • 3 Stocks That Are Building the Future

    If investors can get their hands on the stocks that are building something much bigger, there's usually an outsized opportunity to benefit. There are plenty of reasons why Amazon might deserve a spot on your current buy list, but I think one of the most compelling is the company's Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud computing business.

  • Jeremy Grantham still expects the S&P 500 to plunge by 50% from its peak — here are 3 recession-proof stocks in his portfolio to help limit the pain

    Grantham remains ultra bearish. But this trio may offer some protection.

  • Apple gearing up for next phase of construction at NW Austin campus, filings indicate

    The company is not commenting on the expansion timeline but construction documents filed with the state of Texas indicate work could start in February on three more structures. These are welcome signs for those wondering about the status of major office projects in the region in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

  • Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT) Analysts Just Slashed This Year's Estimates

    The analysts covering Hut 8 Mining Corp. ( TSE:HUT ) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making a...

  • Germany Reaches Gas Storage Milestone Two Weeks Ahead of Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany’s gas storage facilities have reached a fill level of 75%, two weeks ahead of schedule, the country’s top regulator said, as Europe’s biggest economy tries to shore up supplies cut by Russia. Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet Near War’s OnsetHow the US Toppled the World’s Most Powerful Gold TraderUkraine Latest: First UN Wheat Cargo Sets Sail for EthiopiaWill Housing Prices Flatten — or Collapse?US Lawmakers Visit Taiwan After Pelosi Tr

  • What a Chinese Blockade of Taiwan Would Mean for Global Business

    Taiwan is home to the world’s biggest chip maker, TSMC, and sits next to one of the busiest shipping lanes.

  • Half of Gen Z see no point in saving until life goes back to 'normal' — here's what they're doing with their money instead

    Some Gen Zers are abandoning financial caution to invest in themselves and experiences instead.

  • Apple's $30 million settlement over employee bag checks gets court approval

    A federal judge in California has signed off on Apple Inc.'s $30.5 million settlement in a nearly decade-old lawsuit claiming the company shortchanged 15,000 retail workers by not paying them for time spent in security checks after their shifts. U.S. District Judge William Alsup in San Francisco approved the settlement in the 2013 class action on Saturday. The California Supreme Court in 2020 used the case to rule that state law requires employees to be paid when they go through mandatory security screenings.

  • China Joins Europe in Facing Threats From Worsening Drought

    (Bloomberg) -- A heat wave and drought in Sichuan is curbing hydropower generation, worsening an electricity shortage and leading to shutdowns at some factories in one of China’s most-populous provinces. Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedDOJ Opposes Release of Affidavit in Trump Search, Citing ProbeMuc

  • BHP Hits Profit Record And Sees Demand Healing in China

    (Bloomberg) -- BHP Group, the world’s biggest miner, posted its highest ever full-year profit on record commodity prices, and will push ahead with growth options on a stronger demand outlook in China.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedDOJ Opposes Release of Affidavit in Trump Search, Citing ProbeMuch of

  • Apple sets Sept 5 deadline for employees to return to office - Bloomberg

    Apple joins several technology and finance companies that have begun mandating a return to office as COVID cases ease. Earlier in June, Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk has asked employees to return to the office or leave the company, according to an email sent to employees and seen by Reuters.