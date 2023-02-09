Truffles market size to grow at a CAGR of 10.91% by 2027; Launch of truffle-based products will drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Truffles Market 2023-2027

Truffles market insights -

Vendors : 15+, including Angellozzi Tartuficoltura, Arotz S.A., Conservas Ferrer S.A., Gazzarrini Tartufi, Katankura, King of Truffles, La Maison Plantin, LES FRERES JAUMARD, NORCINERIA LUCANA, Pecan Ridge Plantation, Sabatino Italia Srl, SAVITAR TARTUFI SRL, Tartufi Morra, The Truffle Ltd., The Welsh Truffle Co., Truffle Hill, TruffleHunter Ltd, Trufflesco, Urbani Tartufi Srl, Urbani Truffles, among others

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Segments: Product (Black truffles, White truffles, and Others), End-user (Food and beverages, Personal care products, and Pharmaceutical), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

To understand more about the truffles market, request a sample report

In 2017, the truffles market was valued at USD 326.66 million. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at USD 113.38 million. The truffles market size is estimated to grow by USD 309.72 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 10.91% according to Technavio.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio - Buy the Report

Truffles market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a sample!

Truffles market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –

Story continues

Angellozzi Tartuficoltura - The company offers truffles such as white truffles, winter premium black truffle,s and summer black truffles.

Arotz S.A. - The company offers truffles such as Summer truffles.

Conservas Ferrer S.A. - The company offers truffles such as Whole truffles.

Gazzarrini Tartufi - The company offers truffles such as Marzuolo truffles.

Truffles market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers –

Launch of truffle-based products

Health benefits of truffles

Growth in commercial truffle farming

KEY Challenges –

Fluctuating prices of truffles

Constraints in truffle production

Growing use of artificial and substitute truffle products

Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

The truffles market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this truffles market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the truffles market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the truffles market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the truffles market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of truffles market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The chocolate flavor market size is expected to increase by USD 126.14 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.38%. The growing popularity of chocolate flavor-based baked goods is notably driving the chocolate flavor market growth, although factors such as stringent food safety regulations and guidelines may impede the market growth.

The truffle chocolate market size is expected to increase by USD 1.22 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.17%. The increasing number of new product launches is notably driving the truffle chocolate market growth, although factors such as distribution challenges may impede the market growth.

Truffles Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 159 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.91% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 309.72 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.38 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Angellozzi Tartuficoltura, Arotz S.A., Conservas Ferrer S.A., Gazzarrini Tartufi, Katankura, King of Truffles, La Maison Plantin, LES FRERES JAUMARD, NORCINERIA LUCANA, Pecan Ridge Plantation, Sabatino Italia Srl, SAVITAR TARTUFI SRL, Tartufi Morra, The Truffle Ltd., The Welsh Truffle Co., Truffle Hill, TruffleHunter Ltd, Trufflesco, Urbani Tartufi Srl, and Urbani Truffles Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global truffles market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 Black truffles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 White truffles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by End-user

7.3 Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Personal care products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Angellozzi Tartuficoltura

12.4 Arotz S.A.

12.5 Conservas Ferrer S.A.

12.6 Gazzarrini Tartufi

12.7 La Maison Plantin

12.8 LES FRERES JAUMARD

12.9 Sabatino Italia Srl

12.10 SAVITAR TARTUFI SRL

12.11 Tartufi Morra

12.12 The Truffle Ltd.

12.13 The Welsh Truffle Co.

12.14 Truffle Hill

12.15 TruffleHunter Ltd

12.16 Trufflesco

12.17 Urbani Truffles

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Truffles Market 2023-2027

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/truffles-market-size-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-10-91-by-2027-launch-of-truffle-based-products-will-drive-growth---technavio-301740413.html

SOURCE Technavio