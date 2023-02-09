Truffles market size to grow at a CAGR of 10.91% by 2027; Launch of truffle-based products will drive growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --
Truffles market insights -
Vendors: 15+, including Angellozzi Tartuficoltura, Arotz S.A., Conservas Ferrer S.A., Gazzarrini Tartufi, Katankura, King of Truffles, La Maison Plantin, LES FRERES JAUMARD, NORCINERIA LUCANA, Pecan Ridge Plantation, Sabatino Italia Srl, SAVITAR TARTUFI SRL, Tartufi Morra, The Truffle Ltd., The Welsh Truffle Co., Truffle Hill, TruffleHunter Ltd, Trufflesco, Urbani Tartufi Srl, Urbani Truffles, among others
Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
Segments: Product (Black truffles, White truffles, and Others), End-user (Food and beverages, Personal care products, and Pharmaceutical), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa)
In 2017, the truffles market was valued at USD 326.66 million. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at USD 113.38 million. The truffles market size is estimated to grow by USD 309.72 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 10.91% according to Technavio.
Truffles market - Customer Landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
Key purchase criteria
Adoption rates
Adoption lifecycle
Drivers of price sensitivity
Truffles market - Vendor Insights
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –
Angellozzi Tartuficoltura - The company offers truffles such as white truffles, winter premium black truffle,s and summer black truffles.
Arotz S.A. - The company offers truffles such as Summer truffles.
Conservas Ferrer S.A. - The company offers truffles such as Whole truffles.
Gazzarrini Tartufi - The company offers truffles such as Marzuolo truffles.
Truffles market – Market Dynamics
Major Drivers –
Launch of truffle-based products
Health benefits of truffles
Growth in commercial truffle farming
KEY Challenges –
Fluctuating prices of truffles
Constraints in truffle production
Growing use of artificial and substitute truffle products
The truffles market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.
What are the key data covered in this truffles market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the truffles market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the truffles market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the truffles market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of truffles market vendors
Truffles Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
159
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.91%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 309.72 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
9.38
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 39%
Key countries
US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Angellozzi Tartuficoltura, Arotz S.A., Conservas Ferrer S.A., Gazzarrini Tartufi, Katankura, King of Truffles, La Maison Plantin, LES FRERES JAUMARD, NORCINERIA LUCANA, Pecan Ridge Plantation, Sabatino Italia Srl, SAVITAR TARTUFI SRL, Tartufi Morra, The Truffle Ltd., The Welsh Truffle Co., Truffle Hill, TruffleHunter Ltd, Trufflesco, Urbani Tartufi Srl, and Urbani Truffles
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
