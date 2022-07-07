Truffles Market size to grow by USD 235.23 Mn| Launch of Truffle-based Products to Boost Market Growth |Technavio

NEW YORK, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Truffles Market by Product (black truffles, white truffles, and others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

The potential growth difference for the truffles market during the forecast period is USD 235.23 million. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Click here for Sample Report.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver - Launch of truffle-based products

Truffle-based product launches by regional and international vendors in the food and beverage industry contribute to the growth of the global truffles market size. Food and beverage vendors are introducing new truffle-based products, such as sauces and oil, that lead to indirect consumption of truffles in the global market. These launches help increase the revenue of vendors by expanding their consumer base under the premium product category.

Market Challenges - Fluctuating prices of truffles

Globally, the supply of truffles is fluctuating because of changing climatic conditions, which affects the operations of vendors and has impacted the prices of truffles. Fluctuations in the prices of truffles are a major challenge in the global truffles market. Hot summer followed by dry autumn in Italy has also hampered truffle production. The widening gap between demand and supply in recent years has resulted in a substantial increase in the prices of truffles

The truffles market report is segmented by Product (black truffles, white truffles, and others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). APAC will be the leading region with 35% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China is the key market for truffles in APAC.

Some Companies Mentioned

The truffles market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as offering products with moderate differentiation to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Angellozzi Tartuficoltura

Arotz S.A.

Hazel Hill Pty Ltd

La Maison Plantin

LES FRÈRES JAUMARD

Sabatino Italia Srl

SAVITAR TARTUFI SRL

The Truffles Co.

The Welsh Truffle Co.

Urbani Tartufi Srl

