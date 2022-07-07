Truffles Market size to grow by USD 235.23 Mn| Launch of Truffle-based Products to Boost Market Growth |Technavio
NEW YORK, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Truffles Market by Product (black truffles, white truffles, and others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the truffles market during the forecast period is USD 235.23 million. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Click here for Sample Report.
Key Market Dynamics:
Market Driver - Launch of truffle-based products
Truffle-based product launches by regional and international vendors in the food and beverage industry contribute to the growth of the global truffles market size. Food and beverage vendors are introducing new truffle-based products, such as sauces and oil, that lead to indirect consumption of truffles in the global market. These launches help increase the revenue of vendors by expanding their consumer base under the premium product category.
Market Challenges - Fluctuating prices of truffles
Globally, the supply of truffles is fluctuating because of changing climatic conditions, which affects the operations of vendors and has impacted the prices of truffles. Fluctuations in the prices of truffles are a major challenge in the global truffles market. Hot summer followed by dry autumn in Italy has also hampered truffle production. The widening gap between demand and supply in recent years has resulted in a substantial increase in the prices of truffles
The truffles market report is segmented by Product (black truffles, white truffles, and others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). APAC will be the leading region with 35% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China is the key market for truffles in APAC.
Some Companies Mentioned
The truffles market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as offering products with moderate differentiation to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
Angellozzi Tartuficoltura
Arotz S.A.
Hazel Hill Pty Ltd
La Maison Plantin
LES FRÈRES JAUMARD
Sabatino Italia Srl
SAVITAR TARTUFI SRL
The Truffles Co.
The Welsh Truffle Co.
Urbani Tartufi Srl
Truffles Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.59%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 235.23 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
9.57
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 35%
Key consumer countries
China, US, Italy, Canada, and Mexico
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Angellozzi Tartuficoltura, Arotz S.A., Conservas Ferrer S.A., Hazel Hill Pty Ltd, Katankura, King of Truffles, La Maison Plantin, LES FRÈRES JAUMARD, NORCINERIA LUCANA, Patatas Gómez SL, Pecan Ridge Plantation, Sabatino Italia Srl, SAPORI TRUFFLES, SAVITAR TARTUFI SRL, Sulpizio Tartufi SAS, The English Truffle Co., The Truffles Co., The Welsh Truffle Co., TruffleHunter Ltd., and Urbani Tartufi Srl
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
2.2 Value chain analysis
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2020
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Product
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Product
5.3 Black truffles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.4 White truffles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.6 Market opportunity by Product
6 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.8 Key leading countries
7.9 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Angellozzi Tartuficoltura
10.4 Arotz S.A.
10.5 Hazel Hill Pty Ltd
10.6 La Maison Plantin
10.7 LES FRÈRES JAUMARD
10.8 Sabatino Italia Srl
10.9 SAVITAR TARTUFI SRL
10.10 The Truffles Co.
10.11 The Welsh Truffle Co.
10.12 Urbani Tartufi Srl
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.3 Research methodology
11.4 List of abbreviations
