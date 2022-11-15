Truffles Market Size to Grow by USD 309.72 million From 2022 to 2027, Customer Landscape, Vendor Assessment & Market Dynamics- Technavio
NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the global truffles market as a part of the global packaged foods and meats products market under the global food products segment of the global food, beverage, and tobacco market. The global packaged foods and meats products market covers manufacturers or food processing vendors that are involved in food processing to eliminate microorganisms and extend shelf life. The Global Truffles Market share is set to increase by USD 309.72 million from 2022 to 2027. Moreover, the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.91% as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio. The market will also record a 9.38% Y-O-Y growth Rate during the forecast period.
Global Truffles Market- Customer Landscape
Our analysis of the Life Cycle of the Global Truffles Market from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. The report illustrates the lifecycle of the global Truffles Market, focusing on the adoption rates of the major countries such as APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies for 2022-2027. Our researchers have included –
Key purchase criteria
Adoption rates
Adoption lifecycles
Drivers of price sensitivity
Global Truffles Market– Vendor Analysis
Vendor Landscape - The global Truffles Market is in the early growth stage. It is expected to grow at a very high rate during the forecast period. Some of the prominent vendors in the market include Angellozzi Tartuficoltura, Arotz S.A., Conservas Ferrer S.A., Gazzarrini Tartufi, Katankura, King of Truffles, La Maison Plantin, LES FRERES JAUMARD, NORCINERIA LUCANA, Pecan Ridge Plantation, Sabatino Italia Srl, SAVITAR TARTUFI SRL, Tartufi Morra. As there are significant growth opportunities in this market, the competition will intensify with the entry of new vendors, technological innovations, mergers, and partnerships. Established industry participants in the market are increasing their product offerings to expand their product portfolio, enter emerging markets, and boost their market share.
For instance, angellozzi.it offers truffles such as white truffles, winter premium black truffles,
and summer black truffles. Also, through this segment, the company offers Whole Black
Summer Truffles, Whole Black Truffles, and White Truffles.
Global Truffles Market- Segmentation Assessment
Geography Segment Overview
Technavio's market research report entails detailed information on regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in generating sales revenues. The Global Truffles Market as per geography is categorized into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all regions to the growth of the Global Truffles Market size and actionable market understandings.
Regional Highlights - APAC is the fastest-growing region in the global truffle market compared to other regions. 39% growth will originate from North America. The expansion in the number of upscale eateries, particularly in China, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Macau, is largely responsible for the increasing popularity of truffles. With the increase in the Millennial population's purchasing power, fine-dining restaurants are expanding in the area.
Revenue Generating Segment Highlights - The Global Truffles Market as per Product segmentation is categorized into Black truffles, White truffles, and Others. The market share growth by the black truffles segment will be significant during the forecast period. The increasing use of truffles, which is fueled by an increase in the demand for the truffle industry globally, is principally responsible for this segment's growth.
Global Truffles Market– Market Dynamics
Major Driver - The introduction of goods containing truffles is a major element fueling the expansion of the global truffle market. By bringing in more buyers for the premium product category, these launches aid vendors in generating more income. Additionally, by introducing such value-added products, consumers will be able to prepare and consume meals while enjoying the flavor and aroma of truffles, which will increase demand for truffles and truffle-based products globally.
Major Trend - The expansion of the global truffle industry will be fueled by the rising usage of truffles in fine dining and premium cuisines. Truffles are used as a garnish on a variety of foods, including pizza, eggs, pasta, risotto, and spaghetti.
Major Challenges - A significant obstacle to the expansion of the worldwide truffle business is the fluctuating price of truffles. Due to shifting climatic circumstances, the availability of truffles varies frequently on a global scale. This has an impact on both the operations of vendors and the prices of truffles.
Truffles Market2023-2027: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027
Detailed information on factors that will assist Truffles Market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the Truffles Market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the Truffles Market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of Truffles Market vendors
Truffles Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2022
Historical year
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.91%
Market growth 2023-2027
$309.72 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
9.38
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 39%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Angellozzi Tartuficoltura, Arotz S.A., Conservas Ferrer S.A., Gazzarrini Tartufi, Katankura, King of Truffles, La Maison Plantin, LES FRERES JAUMARD, NORCINERIA LUCANA, Pecan Ridge Plantation, Sabatino Italia Srl, SAVITAR TARTUFI SRL, Tartufi Morra, The Truffle Ltd., The Welsh Truffle Co., Truffle Hill, TruffleHunter Ltd, Trufflesco, Urbani Tartufi Srl, and Urbani Truffles
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global truffles market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Product
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Product
6.3 Black truffles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 White truffles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.6 Market opportunity by Product
7 Market Segmentation by End-user
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by End-user
7.3 Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Personal care products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.6 Market opportunity by End-user
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 Angellozzi Tartuficoltura
12.4 Arotz S.A.
12.5 Conservas Ferrer S.A.
12.6 Gazzarrini Tartufi
12.7 La Maison Plantin
12.8 LES FRERES JAUMARD
12.9 Sabatino Italia Srl
12.10 SAVITAR TARTUFI SRL
12.11 Tartufi Morra
12.12 The Truffle Ltd.
12.13 The Welsh Truffle Co.
12.14 Truffle Hill
12.15 TruffleHunter Ltd
12.16 Trufflesco
12.17 Urbani Truffles
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
