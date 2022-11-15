Truffles Market Size to Grow by USD 309.72 million From 2022 to 2027, Customer Landscape, Vendor Assessment & Market Dynamics- Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the global truffles market as a part of the global packaged foods and meats products market under the global food products segment of the global food, beverage, and tobacco market. The global packaged foods and meats products market covers manufacturers or food processing vendors that are involved in food processing to eliminate microorganisms and extend shelf life. The Global Truffles Market share is set to increase by USD 309.72 million from 2022 to 2027. Moreover, the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.91% as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio. The market will also record a 9.38% Y-O-Y growth Rate during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Truffles Market 2021-2025

Global Truffles Market- Customer Landscape

Our analysis of the Life Cycle of the Global Truffles Market from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. The report illustrates the lifecycle of the global Truffles Market, focusing on the adoption rates of the major countries such as APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies for 2022-2027. Our researchers have included –

Global Truffles Market– Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global Truffles Market is in the early growth stage. It is expected to grow at a very high rate during the forecast period. Some of the prominent vendors in the market include Angellozzi Tartuficoltura, Arotz S.A., Conservas Ferrer S.A., Gazzarrini Tartufi, Katankura, King of Truffles, La Maison Plantin, LES FRERES JAUMARD, NORCINERIA LUCANA, Pecan Ridge Plantation, Sabatino Italia Srl, SAVITAR TARTUFI SRL, Tartufi Morra. As there are significant growth opportunities in this market, the competition will intensify with the entry of new vendors, technological innovations, mergers, and partnerships. Established industry participants in the market are increasing their product offerings to expand their product portfolio, enter emerging markets, and boost their market share.

For instance, angellozzi.it offers truffles such as white truffles, winter premium black truffles,

and summer black truffles. Also, through this segment, the company offers Whole Black

Summer Truffles, Whole Black Truffles, and White Truffles.

Global Truffles Market- Segmentation Assessment

Geography Segment Overview

Technavio's market research report entails detailed information on regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in generating sales revenues. The Global Truffles Market as per geography is categorized into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all regions to the growth of the Global Truffles Market size and actionable market understandings.

Regional Highlights - APAC is the fastest-growing region in the global truffle market compared to other regions. 39% growth will originate from North America. The expansion in the number of upscale eateries, particularly in China, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Macau, is largely responsible for the increasing popularity of truffles. With the increase in the Millennial population's purchasing power, fine-dining restaurants are expanding in the area.

Revenue Generating Segment Highlights - The Global Truffles Market as per Product segmentation is categorized into Black truffles, White truffles, and Others. The market share growth by the black truffles segment will be significant during the forecast period. The increasing use of truffles, which is fueled by an increase in the demand for the truffle industry globally, is principally responsible for this segment's growth.

Global Truffles Market– Market Dynamics

Major Driver - The introduction of goods containing truffles is a major element fueling the expansion of the global truffle market. By bringing in more buyers for the premium product category, these launches aid vendors in generating more income. Additionally, by introducing such value-added products, consumers will be able to prepare and consume meals while enjoying the flavor and aroma of truffles, which will increase demand for truffles and truffle-based products globally.

Major Trend - The expansion of the global truffle industry will be fueled by the rising usage of truffles in fine dining and premium cuisines. Truffles are used as a garnish on a variety of foods, including pizza, eggs, pasta, risotto, and spaghetti.

Major Challenges - A significant obstacle to the expansion of the worldwide truffle business is the fluctuating price of truffles. Due to shifting climatic circumstances, the availability of truffles varies frequently on a global scale. This has an impact on both the operations of vendors and the prices of truffles.

Truffles Market2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist Truffles Market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the Truffles Market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the Truffles Market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of Truffles Market vendors

Truffles Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2022 Historical year 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.91% Market growth 2023-2027 $309.72 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.38 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Angellozzi Tartuficoltura, Arotz S.A., Conservas Ferrer S.A., Gazzarrini Tartufi, Katankura, King of Truffles, La Maison Plantin, LES FRERES JAUMARD, NORCINERIA LUCANA, Pecan Ridge Plantation, Sabatino Italia Srl, SAVITAR TARTUFI SRL, Tartufi Morra, The Truffle Ltd., The Welsh Truffle Co., Truffle Hill, TruffleHunter Ltd, Trufflesco, Urbani Tartufi Srl, and Urbani Truffles Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global truffles market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 Black truffles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 White truffles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by End-user

7.3 Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Personal care products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Angellozzi Tartuficoltura

12.4 Arotz S.A.

12.5 Conservas Ferrer S.A.

12.6 Gazzarrini Tartufi

12.7 La Maison Plantin

12.8 LES FRERES JAUMARD

12.9 Sabatino Italia Srl

12.10 SAVITAR TARTUFI SRL

12.11 Tartufi Morra

12.12 The Truffle Ltd.

12.13 The Welsh Truffle Co.

12.14 Truffle Hill

12.15 TruffleHunter Ltd

12.16 Trufflesco

12.17 Urbani Truffles

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

