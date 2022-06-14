U.S. markets closed

Truist announces second-quarter 2022 earnings call details

1 min read
CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) will report second-quarter 2022 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.  Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Bill Rogers and Chief Financial Officer Daryl Bible will host a conference call to review the company's financial results at 8 a.m. ET.

Investors can access a live audio webcast of the earnings call and view the news release and presentation materials at ir.truist.com under "Events & Presentations." The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 855-303-0072 and using passcode 100038. A replay of the call will be available by telephone for 30 days at 888-203-1112; use passcode 100038.

About Truist
Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Truist has leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country, and offers a wide range of services including retail, small business and commercial banking; asset management; capital markets; commercial real estate; corporate and institutional banking; insurance; mortgage; payments; specialized lending; and wealth management. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is a top 10 U.S. commercial bank with total assets of $544 billion as of March 31, 2022. Truist Bank, Member FDIC.  Learn more at Truist.com.

