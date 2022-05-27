U.S. markets close in 5 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,122.31
    +64.47 (+1.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,910.16
    +272.97 (+0.84%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,009.66
    +269.01 (+2.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,862.02
    +23.79 (+1.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.11
    +0.02 (+0.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,857.70
    +3.80 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    22.21
    +0.24 (+1.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0748
    +0.0015 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7200
    -0.0360 (-1.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2651
    +0.0045 (+0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    126.8780
    -0.2240 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,204.17
    +25.62 (+0.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    636.00
    +6.50 (+1.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,595.88
    +30.96 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,781.68
    +176.84 (+0.66%)
     
WEF 2022:

Yahoo Finance is in Davos! Get the latest updates here

Truist CFO to present at the Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • TFC
    Watchlist
  • TFC-PI
  • TFC-PO
  • TFC-PR

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) today announced that Chief Financial Officer Daryl Bible will present at the Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference at 10:15 a.m. ET on Monday, June 13, 2022, in New York City.

A live audio webcast will be available the day of the event at ir.truist.com under Events & Presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website for 30 days.

About Truist

Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Truist has leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country. The company offers a wide range of services including retail, small business and commercial banking; asset management; capital markets; commercial real estate; corporate and institutional banking; insurance; mortgage; payments; specialized lending; and wealth management. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is a top 10 U.S. commercial bank with total assets of $544 billion as of March 31, 2022. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/truist-cfo-to-present-at-the-morgan-stanley-us-financials-payments--cre-conference-301556680.html

SOURCE Truist Financial Corporation

Recommended Stories

  • Aurora Cannabis ups financing deal to $150 mln, shares fall

    Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares dropped 28% Friday after the cannabis company said it would increase the size of its bought deal financing to $150 million from $125 million. A syndicate of underwriters led by Canaccord Genuity and BMO Capital Markets will buy on a bought deal basis 61.2 million units of the company at a price of $2.45 per unit for gross proceeds of approximately $150 million. Each Unit will be comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant exercisable for 36 mon

  • 3 Hot Marijuana Stocks That Could Easily Turn $5,000 Into $500

    As shown by the AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF's losses of more than 65% in the last 12 months alone, you can easily burn a fortune by investing it in a few of the most popular marijuana stocks. Between frequent mismatches of supply and demand and a stock market that's positively sour on high-risk growth assets like cannabis stocks, now is the time when underperforming companies are getting shaken out. Down by more than 96% in the last three years, Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) remains a great option for investors who like losing money.

  • ‘Cash is still trash’ — Billionaire Ray Dalio says keeping money in a savings account is not safe. Here’s what he holds instead

    Fight back against inflation. This is how Dalio does it.

  • How can I generate some steady income in this manic market? Here are 3 top-rated stocks yielding up to 7.7% (with fat upside to boot)

    The market is unstable. Your portfolio doesn’t need to be.

  • Better Buy: SoFi Technologies vs. LendingTree

    These two fintechs are generating strong revenue growth, but have been caught up in the market swoon.

  • Why GameStop Shares Are Going Parabolic This Week

    GameStop shares soared as much as 50% higher with its first-quarter earnings report coming next week.

  • U.S. inflation rate slows to 6.3%, PCE shows, in sign price pressures could be near peak

    A measure of inflation preferred by the Federal Reserve rose just 0.2% in April --- the smallest increase in a year and a half --- largely because of a decline in gas prices. But there were other hints that a surge in inflation might be abating.

  • Earnings: Costco stock sinks, Gap cuts full-year profit forecast

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick breaks down quarterly earnings for Costco and Gap.

  • Twitter keeps Musk ally Durban on board, rejects resignation

    Durban is an ally of Elon Musk, who has offered to take Twitter private in a $44 billion deal. Twitter said Durban failed to receive the support of a majority of the votes in the re-election held earlier this week due to "voting policies of certain institutional investors regarding board service limitations". Durban, who serves on the boards of six other companies, has agreed to reduce his board service commitments to no more than five public company boards by May 25, 2023, Twitter said.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Even as the Market Sinks

    Stock splits have been all the rage in recent years, fueled by surging stock prices of some of the world's most recognizable companies. Worse still, the tech-heavy Nasdaq has tumbled into bear market territory, down roughly 27% from its high reached late last year. Read on to find out why they picked Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) from among the recent stock-split candidates.

  • The Under-the-Radar Stock Warren Buffett Has Invested $61 Billion Into in Less Than 4 Years

    When Warren Buffett, the CEO of conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), buys or sells a stock, Wall Street and investors tend to pay close attention. Since taking the reins, Buffett has created close to $670 billion in value for his shareholders (which includes himself), and he's led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an almost unfathomable 20.1% average annual return. To put this performance in another context, the benchmark S&P 500 has "only" gained 30,209%, including dividends paid, since Buffett took over Berkshire Hathaway.

  • LendingClub Has a Huge Funding Advantage Over Upstart

    While Upstart can generate more origination volume, LendingClub is better positioned to handle market shocks.

  • Nvidia Stock Is ‘Too Cheap to Ignore,’ Says Analyst

    There’s no escaping the difficult macroeconomic environment as was evident in Nvidia’s (NVDA) latest quarterly report. Over the past few years, the chip giant has habitually delivered beat-and-raise results. But although the company came good this time around on the “beat” element, the “raise” factor was missing. In F1Q23, Nvidia generated revenue of $8.29 billion, amounting to a 46.3% year-over-year increase and coming in above the $8.11 billion anticipated by analysts. Similarly for the bottom

  • Carrier CEO: ‘There’s reasons for optimism’ despite inflationary environment

    Carrier CEO Dave Gitlin speaks with Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, about HVAC trends, inflation, and economic headwinds.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 9% Dividend Yield

    The stock market is a game of risk and calculation, and in recent months the risks are mounting. The first quarter of 2022 showed a net negative GDP growth rate, a contraction of 1.4%; another contraction in Q2 will indicate a recession. Wall Street’s experts are trying to look ahead, to see through the fog of uncertainty and get some feel for where things are going. Covering the market for Morgan Stanley, chief US equity strategist Michael Wilson believes that we’ll dodge the recession bullet –

  • Billionaire Israel Englander Pulls the Trigger on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Penny Stocks

    Risk and reward are the yin and yang of stock trading, the two opposite but essential ingredients in every market success. And there are no stocks that better embody both sides – the risk factors and the reward potentials – than penny stocks. These equities, priced below $5 per share, typically offer high upside potentials. Even a small gain in share price – just a few cents – quickly translates into a high yield return. Of course, the risk is real, too; not every penny stock is going to show th

  • 3 Top Tech Stocks Under $20 Per Share

    The technology sector has been hit hard following a three-decade run that saw the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 gain nearly 4,000%. It means previously untouchable tech stocks are now much more affordable, and by buying some of the top companies that still possess great growth prospects, their newly discounted prices under $20 a share makes them a bargain. The global artificial intelligence (AI) market is expected to nearly double by 2030, hitting $1.6 trillion for a compound growth rate of 36% annually, according to Precedence Research.

  • Amazon Stock Rallied Today -- Here's Why Now Might Be the Time to Buy

    As of 2:33 p.m. ET, Amazon's stock price was up nearly 5%. Like many retailers, Amazon's profits have been dented by coronavirus-related supply chain disruptions and geopolitical-driven energy price increases. At the same time, Amazon is dealing with an excess of fulfillment capacity.

  • Not Even Costco Is Immune to Rising Costs. Earnings Disappoint Wall Street.

    Costco Wholesale gross margins were hit in the last quarter, pushing down shares of the bulk in premarket trading on Friday. Costco (ticker: COST) posted its fiscal third-quarter results on Thursday night that showed revenue for the quarter beat Wall Street estimates, but the stock dropped anyway. “Gross margin declined (99bps) year over year to 10.19%, missing Street’s 11.5% estimate driven by supply chain costs, raw material inflation, labor, and other headwinds,” said Cowen analyst Oliver Chen in a research note.

  • It’s Finally Time to Start Buying Stocks, Citi Says. Here’s Why.

    It’s been a long slog this year for the plummeting stock market. Citigroup’s model that forecasts the chances that stocks will head into a bear market shows that the market looks like more of a buy right now.