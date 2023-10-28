Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.52

Truist Financial Corporation's (NYSE:TFC) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.52 per share on 1st of December. This means the annual payment is 7.5% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Truist Financial's Payment Expected To Have Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable.

Truist Financial has a long history of paying out dividends, with its current track record at a minimum of 10 years. Based on Truist Financial's last earnings report, the payout ratio is at a decent 52%, meaning that the company is able to pay out its dividend with a bit of room to spare.

The next 3 years are set to see EPS grow by 17.2%. Analysts forecast the future payout ratio could be 49% over the same time horizon, which is a number we think the company can maintain.

Truist Financial Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.92 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of $2.08. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 8.5% a year over that time. Companies like this can be very valuable over the long term, if the decent rate of growth can be maintained.

Truist Financial May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Unfortunately, Truist Financial's earnings per share has been essentially flat over the past five years, which means the dividend may not be increased each year. Growth of 1.2% per annum is not particularly high, which might explain why the company is paying out a higher proportion of earnings. This isn't necessarily bad, but we wouldn't expect rapid dividend growth in the future.

We Really Like Truist Financial's Dividend

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Companies that are growing earnings tend to be the best dividend stocks over the long term.

