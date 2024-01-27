Truist Financial's (NYSE:TFC) Dividend Will Be $0.52

The board of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 1st of March, with investors receiving $0.52 per share. The dividend yield will be 5.5% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Investors will be pleased to see that Truist Financial's stock price has increased by 37% in the last 3 months, which is good for shareholders and can also explain a decrease in the dividend yield.

See our latest analysis for Truist Financial

Truist Financial's Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much.

Truist Financial has a long history of paying out dividends, with its current track record at a minimum of 10 years. Past distributions unfortunately do not guarantee future ones, and Truist Financial's last earnings report actually showed that the company went over its net earnings in its total dividend distribution. This is an alarming sign for the sustainability of its dividends, as it may mean that Truist Financialis pulling cash from elsewhere to keep its shareholders happy.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast by analysts to rise exponentially over the next 3 years. In addtion, they also estimate the future payout ratio could reach 44% in the same time period, which we would be comfortable to see continuing.

Truist Financial Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2014, the annual payment back then was $0.92, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $2.08. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 8.5% per annum over that time. Dividends have grown at a reasonable rate over this period, and without any major cuts in the payment over time, we think this is an attractive combination as it provides a nice boost to shareholder returns.

Story continues

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. However, things aren't all that rosy. Over the past five years, it looks as though Truist Financial's EPS has declined at around 2.9% a year. If the company is making less over time, it naturally follows that it will also have to pay out less in dividends. However, the next year is actually looking up, with earnings set to rise. We would just wait until it becomes a pattern before getting too excited.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. In the past the payments have been stable, but we think the company is paying out too much for this to continue for the long term. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Truist Financial that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.