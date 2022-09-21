U.S. markets closed

Truist increases prime rate to 6.25 percent

0
·1 min read

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) announced an increase in its prime lending rate to 6.25 percent from 5.50 percent, effective tomorrow, September 22, 2022.

About Truist
Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Truist has leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country. The company offers a wide range of services including retail, small business and commercial banking; asset management; capital markets; commercial real estate; corporate and institutional banking; insurance; mortgage; payments; specialized lending; and wealth management. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is a top 10 U.S. commercial bank with total assets of $545 billion as of June 30, 2022. Truist Bank, Member FDIC.  Learn more at Truist.com.

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/truist-increases-prime-rate-to-6-25-percent-301630308.html

SOURCE Truist Financial Corporation

