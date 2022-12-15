U.S. markets closed

Truist increases prime rate to 7.50%

·1 min read

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) announced an increase in its prime lending rate to 7.50% from 7.00%, effective tomorrow, Dec. 15, 2022.

About Truist

Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Truist has leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country, and offers a wide range of products and services through our retail and small business banking, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, insurance, wealth management, and specialized lending businesses. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is a top 10 U.S. commercial bank with total assets of $548 billion as of September 30, 2022.Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/truist-increases-prime-rate-to-7-50-301703540.html

SOURCE Truist Financial Corporation

