U.S. markets close in 31 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,124.05
    +47.45 (+1.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,161.17
    +75.13 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,820.55
    +236.00 (+2.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,961.94
    +30.00 (+1.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.91
    -1.96 (-2.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,958.10
    +12.80 (+0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    24.01
    +0.18 (+0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0996
    +0.0130 (+1.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3970
    -0.1320 (-3.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2385
    +0.0068 (+0.55%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.7040
    -1.3640 (-1.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,405.07
    +275.95 (+1.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    532.17
    +289.49 (+119.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,761.11
    -10.59 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,346.88
    +19.77 (+0.07%)
     

Truist increases prime rate to 7.75%

·1 min read

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) announced an increase in its prime lending rate to 7.75% from 7.50%, effective tomorrow, Feb. 2, 2023.

About Truist
Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Truist has leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country, and offers a wide range of products and services through our retail and small business banking, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, insurance, wealth management, and specialized lending businesses. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is a top 10 U.S. commercial bank with total assets of $555 billion as of December 31, 2022. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/truist-increases-prime-rate-to-7-75-301736532.html

SOURCE Truist Financial Corporation

Recommended Stories