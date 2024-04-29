Truist Financial Corporation has launched Truist Life, Money and Choices. The new financial education programme for community organisations is tailored specifically for high school and college students. The initiative aims to empower younger generations with financial lessons and essential skills to navigate their financial futures.

Only 25 US states currently require high school students to take a personal finance course. As a result, many young people are entering adulthood without real-world financial skills. Truist Life, Money, and Choices will provide students with comprehensive resources and interactive learning opportunities. The initiative is designed to enhance their understanding of key financial concepts, all free through community organisation partners.

"As we close out National Financial Literacy month, we are thrilled to launch this initiative. It directly aligns with our purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities," said Truist Chief CRA/Community Development Officer Anthony Weekly.

"By investing in financial education for students, we are laying the foundation for a more financially responsible society. And it provides our own Truist teammates with powerful ways to give back to their communities."

Each participant is assigned a personal financial profile outlining his or her occupation, income and family composition, along with a transaction ledger to record financial transactions. With their profiles and ledgers in hand, participants make their way through each station, receiving guidance and support from Truist personnel. At the end of the training, participants will gather to debrief on key learnings and provide feedback on the simulation. This will be accompanied by an overview of key budgeting principles they can apply to their own financial decision making.

"Truist Life, Money, and Choices financial education programme launches" was originally created and published by Retail Banker International, a GlobalData owned brand.







