Truist to present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

·1 min read
In this article:
  • TFC
  • TFC-PI
  • TFC-PO
  • TFC-PR

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) today announced that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Bill Rogers will speak at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference at 9 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in New York City.

A live audio webcast will be available the day of the event at ir.truist.com under Events & Presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website for 30 days.

About Truist
Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Truist has leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country. The company offers a wide range of services including retail, small business and commercial banking; asset management; capital markets; commercial real estate; corporate and institutional banking; insurance; mortgage; payments; specialized lending; and wealth management. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is a top 10 U.S. commercial bank with total assets of $545 billion as of June 30, 2022. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/truist-to-present-at-the-barclays-global-financial-services-conference-301613859.html

SOURCE Truist Financial Corporation

