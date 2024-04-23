Truist tightens reins on return-to-office policy

Truist Financial Corp. requires that its investment-banking team return to the office five days a week. The rest of its employees will return four days a week, according to a Truist spokesperson.

Truist execs talk efficiency plan after bank cut 1,000 jobs

Workers in the bank’s investment banking division, also known as Truist Securities, currently work four days a week in the office. The new policy will kick in June 1.

Truist’s hybrid workers, which make up the majority of its employee base, currently work in the office three days a week. Their policy will start in the fall.

Read the full story here.