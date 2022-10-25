U.S. markets closed

Truliant Begins Upstate S.C. Expansion with New Regional, Branch Offices

Truliant Federal Credit Union
·4 min read

South Carolina will play significant role in expansion plans; newly constructed branch office in Cherrydale Point opening soon. Two additional branches to follow in 2023.

Truliant's Upstate Regional Office

Truliant Federal Credit Union on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, opened its new Upstate Regional Office in downtown Greenville, S.C. and has plans to open three new branches in South Carolina by the end of 2023.
Truliant Federal Credit Union on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, opened its new Upstate Regional Office in downtown Greenville, S.C. and has plans to open three new branches in South Carolina by the end of 2023.

WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truliant Federal Credit Union announced today that it has started its South Carolina market expansion with a ribbon cutting at the Truliant Upstate Regional Office in downtown Greenville. The expansion also includes the opening of a second freestanding branch at Cherrydale Point within the next few weeks.

Truliant purchased the historic building in 2021 and renovated the three-story, 19,000-square-foot facility at 110 W. North Street in the Historic District of downtown Greenville. Truliant’s Upstate operations will be managed from this location. Built in 1920, the credit union’s new regional office supports commercial lending, financial advisors, Truliant at Work, community outreach and mortgage services.

To provide the highest levels of service, the credit union is dedicating a significant portion of the regional office to an onsite training center that can accommodate up to 18 employees. The South Carolina expansion will create more than 60 jobs over the next several years, including branch staff, ancillary services, support services and back-office roles, among others.

The 70-year-old credit union has a branch on Pelham Road in Greenville, which opened in 2016 and replaced a long-standing Airport Road location. Truliant traces its history in Greenville back almost three decades to its business relationship with the JPS Textile Group. JPS partnered with Truliant in 1994.

“Truliant has a long history in Greenville, and we plan to do here what we do best: Offer great value to our members and provide straightforward financial solutions that helps them meet their goals,” said Todd Hall, Truliant’s president and CEO. “Over the next several years, the Upstate will represent a significant percentage of our overall expansion. Our contiguous strategy south along the I-85 corridor is the next logical step for Truliant. We see a great opportunity in the Upstate market. This area aligns perfectly with our growth strategy.”

In addition to the credit union’s existing branch location, a newly constructed branch office located at 6 State Park Road in Cherrydale Point will open in November. Leading the regional branch expansion is Jason Swink, the Upstate market director, who has worked for the credit union’s branch operations since 2020. The fully staffed location includes three Spanish speaking bilingual representatives to address language barriers that present obstacles to understanding financial services, tools and technology and how best to use them.

A second new location in Easley will open in early 2023, and a third will open in Greer later in the year. The combined locations represent more than 28,000 square feet.

“These locations reflect our commitment to the entire Upstate region and are part of a continued effort to provide residents with excellent financial services. It will help drive more job creation and commercial lending growth, reinforcing the Upstate’s reputation as a commercial center,” Hall said.

In addition to serving as its business lending center for the Upstate, the regional office will provide operational support for Truliant’s branch expansion. During the last three years, the credit union offices in North Carolina and Virginia have added additional services for mortgages, business services, insurance services, financial advisors, indirect lending and digital services. Truliant will offer all of these services in the Upstate, and many of the adjacent South Carolina markets will benefit from the new locations, ancillary services and third-party services.

The Upstate locations will form the fourth regional concentration of Truliant branches. The other regions are in the Charlotte-Metro area, the Piedmont Triad area of North Carolina and southwestern Virginia.

Truliant strives to be an integral part of the communities it serves through valuable financial services, such as free checking, great rates, and convenience – and through community involvement. At its regional office opening, the Truliant Foundation made a $10,000 donation to the Greenville Chamber Foundation to support the Chamber’s LaunchGVL program. This initiative through a partnership between the Chamber and Greenville County Schools connects high school students with work opportunities to strengthen the workforce and to help close the skills gap in Greenville’s high-demand occupations.

“We’ve been laying the foundation for this expansion over the last two years by increasing outreach with community organizations and businesses, strengthening our knowledge of the region and carefully filling positions that underscore Truliant’s total strategy,” Hall said.

“We know that to be successful, Truliant needs the support of the Upstate South Carolina community. So we intend to continue cultivating it with our partners,” he said.

About Truliant Federal Credit Union
Truliant is a mission-driven, not-for-profit financial institution that improves lives by providing financial guidance and affordable financial services. Truliant was chartered in 1952 and now serves 293,000+ members. Truliant has more than 30 Member Financial Centers in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

Attachment

CONTACT: Heath Combs Truliant Federal Credit Union 3362932054 heath.combs@truliantfcu.org


