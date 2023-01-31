U.S. markets closed

Truliant Plans Rapid Growth In S.C. Upstate With More Than 10 Locations

Truliant Federal Credit Union
·4 min read

Truliant Announces Expansion Plans in Upstate South Carolina

Truliant Federal Credit Union announced plans for four new branch locations in Upstate South Carolina in the next three years, with a goal of more than ten locations when its rapid regional expansion is complete. Pictured is Truliant's Cherrydale Point branch, which opened in November in Greenville.
Truliant Foundation donates $25,000 to Greenville Tech Foundation Student Emergency Needs Fund

The Truliant Foundation made a $25,000 donation to the Greenville Tech Foundation Student Emergency Needs Fund to support students during financial hardship so they can continue to pursue their academic and career goals. In 2022, the fund helped 378 students with $174,000 in support. Dr. Keith Miller, President of Greenville Technical College, (left), accepts the donation at Truliant's Upstate Regional Office reception. He is joined by Atticus Simpson, left, executive director of the Truliant Foundation.
Winston-Salem, N.C., Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truliant Federal Credit Union announced plans for four new branch locations in Upstate South Carolina in the next three years, with a goal of more than ten locations when its rapid regional expansion is complete.

The four new locations are in addition to two previously announced Upstate branches set to open in 2023. The expansion will significantly increase Truliant’s presence in the region, where it currently has two branches and an operations office. The new branches will serve members along the I-85 corridor in the Upstate market.

“The Upstate’s remarkable economic development and continued population boom make it ideal for this expansion. These new locations will provide us with an even stronger foothold in the state,” said Todd Hall, Truliant’s President and CEO. “By swiftly matching the region’s fast-paced growth, we intend to reach even more potential members and give them the financial tools they need to build a brighter financial future.”

Truliant will share additional timelines and plans in the upcoming months. Its new Cherrydale Point branch and a regional operations office – both in Greenville – opened last year. A new location will open in Easley this spring, and its Greer location will open in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Truliant intends to create more than 80 new jobs over the next several years as a result of their expansion efforts, as it builds out support for additional business lines including mortgage, insurance, financial advisors, indirect lending and digital banking services, among other areas.

Currently, the credit union’s Upstate branch support, commercial lending, community engagement, and Truliant at Work employer benefits programs operate out of the downtown Greenville regional operations office. Truliant purchased the office in 2021. It features a state-of-the-art training center, and is located in the city’s historic district.

Truliant has had a physical presence in the Upstate for almost three decades, including a new branch on Pelham Road in Greenville that replaced a longtime Airport Road location. The Upstate represents the fourth regional concentration of Truliant branches along with the Charlotte-Metro area, North Carolina’s Piedmont Triad, and southwestern Virginia.

Truliant strives to be an integral part of the communities it serves through valuable financial services like free checking, low rates, and convenience – and through community involvement. Truliant’s Foundation made a $25,000 donation to the Greenville Tech Foundation’s Student Emergency Needs Fund to support students during financial hardship so they can continue to pursue their academic and career goals. In 2022, the fund helped 378 students with $174,000 in support.

“Truliant was born over 70 years ago serving blue collar workers in the Triad as Western Electric, and served JPS Textile Group in Greenville when we opened our first branch here in 1994,” said Hall. “Our expansion in the Upstate will allow us to better meet the needs of the entire community by providing both financial education and services to the residents and businesses that need it most. And we’re excited about the opportunities that we will be able to bring to these communities in the future.”

About Truliant Federal Credit Union
Truliant is a mission-driven, not-for-profit financial institution that improves lives by providing great service and straightforward financial solutions. Truliant was chartered in 1952 and now serves 300,000+ members. Truliant has more than 30 Member Financial Centers in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

 

CONTACT: Heath Combs Truliant Federal Credit Union 3362932054 heath.combs@truliantfcu.org


