U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,307.54
    -51.92 (-1.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,843.92
    -546.80 (-1.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,448.58
    -63.86 (-0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,204.37
    -20.94 (-0.94%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.12
    +0.29 (+0.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,757.30
    +34.40 (+2.00%)
     

  • Silver

    22.17
    +0.68 (+3.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1586
    -0.0013 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5290
    -0.0120 (-0.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3470
    +0.0043 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.2700
    -0.6890 (-0.62%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,481.05
    +2,308.72 (+5.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,069.52
    -12.92 (-1.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,086.42
    -21.74 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,452.66
    -91.63 (-0.31%)
     

Trulieve Announces $350 Million Private Placement of 8% Senior Secured Notes

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Leverages Industry Leading Balance Sheet to Provide for Retirement of Certain Harvest Health & Recreation Debt Upon Completion of Acquisition

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Sept. 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Trulieve Cannabis Corp. ("Trulieve" or the "Company") (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) today announced that it has received commitments for a private placement of 8% Senior Secured Notes due 2026 (the "Notes") for aggregate gross proceeds of US$350.0 million (the "Offering"). The Notes, which will be issued at 100% of face value, will be senior secured obligations of the Company and will rank pari passu with the senior secured outstanding notes of the Company maturing in 2024. The Notes will bear interest at a rate of 8% per annum, payable semi-annually in equal installments until the maturity date, unless earlier redeemed or repurchased. The Notes will mature on October 6, 2026, and may be redeemed in whole or in part, at any time from time to time, on or after the date that is two years following the issue date at the applicable redemption price set forth in the supplemental indenture to be entered into on closing of the Offering.

The Offering is being conducted on a "best-efforts" basis pursuant to the terms of an agency agreement, between the Company and Canaccord Genuity Corp., as sole agent and sole bookrunner, and is expected to close on October 6, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions, including approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). The Company has made the required filings to list the Notes to be issued pursuant to the Offering on the CSE following the expiry of the four-month Canadian statutory hold period.

"We are pleased to announce this debt financing, which we believe is the largest to date of any public U.S. cannabis operator," stated Kim Rivers, Chief Executive Officer at Trulieve. "Our strong balance sheet and profitability allowed us to secure a cost of senior debt which we believe is the lowest for a public cannabis company to date. This financing will provide capital to retire a portion of Harvest's debt when we complete our acquisition and will allow us to use our combined cash on hand to aggressively pursue strategic growth initiatives across key markets post-closing."

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to redeem certain outstanding indebtedness of Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. ("Harvest") upon completion of the Company's acquisition of Harvest, and for capital expenditures and other general corporate purposes.

The offering and sale of the Notes have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or the laws of any other jurisdiction, and the Notes are being offered only (1) to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers (as defined in Rule 144A) or to accredited investors (as defined in Rule 501 of Regulation D) in reliance on exemptions from the registration requirements under the Securities Act pursuant to Rule 506(b) of Regulation D and/or pursuant to Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act and similar exemptions under applicable U.S. state securities laws and (2) outside the United States to certain non-U.S. persons in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the Notes in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The Notes will be offered for sale on a private placement basis in Canada pursuant to applicable exemptions from the prospectus requirements of Canadian securities laws.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is primarily a vertically integrated "seed-to-sale" company in the U.S. and is the first and largest fully licensed medical cannabis company in the State of Florida. Trulieve cultivates and produces in-house and distributes those products to Trulieve-branded stores (dispensaries) throughout the State of Florida, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Trulieve also holds licenses to operate in California, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and West Virginia and has received notice of intent to award a license in Georgia. Trulieve is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF.

To learn more about Trulieve, visit www.Trulieve.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking information and statements, which may include, but ‎are not limited to, information and statements regarding or inferring the future business, ‎operations, financial performance, prospects, and other plans, intentions, expectations, estimates, ‎and beliefs of the Company. Such statements include statements regarding the completion of the‎ Offering, the intended use of the net proceeds of the Offering, the completion of the Harvest acquisition and other matters. Words such as "expects", ‎‎"continue", "will", "anticipates" and "intends" or similar expressions are intended to identify ‎forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's ‎current projections and expectations about future events and financial trends that management ‎believes might affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial ‎needs, and on certain assumptions and analysis made by the Company in light of the experience ‎and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and ‎other factors management believes are appropriate. Forward-looking information and statements ‎involve and are subject to assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other ‎factors which may cause actual events, results, performance, or achievements of the Company ‎to be materially different from future events, results, performance, and achievements expressed ‎or implied by forward-looking information and statements herein. Such factors include, among others: fluctuations in the market price of the Notes and market conditions relating to debt securities more generally; risks and uncertainties relating to the actual use of the net proceeds of the Offering; risks related to the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy, financial markets and the Company's business; and the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and in subsequent periodic and current reports filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and in the Company's filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Although the Company ‎believes that any forward-looking information and statements herein are reasonable, in light of ‎the use of assumptions and the significant risks and uncertainties inherent in such information ‎and statements, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking information and ‎statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are advised to rely on their own ‎evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance upon such ‎forward-looking information and statements. Any forward-looking information and statements ‎herein are made as of the date hereof, and except as required by applicable laws, the Company ‎assumes no obligation and disclaims any intention to update or revise any forward-looking ‎information and statements herein or to update the reasons that actual events or results could or ‎do differ from those projected in any forward looking information and statements herein, whether ‎as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise, except as required by ‎applicable laws.‎

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the ‎content of this news release.‎

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/30/c7751.html

Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Falls; Pelosi Touts Infrastructure Progress, Senate Passes Shutdown Bill; CarMax Plunges

    The Dow Jones fell, even as Nancy Pelosi touted infrastructure bill progress. The Senate passed a bill to avert government shutdown. CarMax plunged.

  • Market Recap: Thursday, September 30

    Stocks turned negative on Thursday in the final session of September and the third quarter. Scott Wren, Wells Fargo Investment Institute Senior Global Equity Strategist and Stephen Dover, Franklin Templeton Chief Market Strategist joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.

  • Why Macy's, Nordstrom, and Party City Just Crashed

    Tic-tac-toe, three in a row, shares of retail stocks Macy's (NYSE: M), Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN), and Party City Holdco (NYSE: PRTY) crashed in quick succession Thursday, and were trading down by 7.9%, 9.1%, and 12.4%, respectively, as of 1:54 p.m. EDT. You can probably blame another retail stock -- Kohl's (NYSE: KSS) -- for all of that. You see, there was no particularly bad news on the wires concerning Macy's, Nordstrom, or Party City Thursday.

  • Verizon Communications' (NYSE:VZ) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

    Verizon Communications Inc. ( NYSE:VZ ) will increase its dividend on the 1st of November to US$0.64. Although the...

  • 4 Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 25,750% to 2,970,000% in 5 Years

    High-growth stocks have dominated Wall Street for more than a decade -- and with good reason. According to Wall Street's consensus estimates, these four stocks are forecast to increase sales by 25,750% to as much as 2,970,000% (that's nearly 3 million percent) over the next five years. A clinical-stage biotech stock angling for its first approved therapy is a perfect example of a business that could grow from a relatively small amount of non-recurring revenue to a considerably larger sum of recurring sales.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond falls short of earnings estimates

    Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman&nbsp;break down Bed Bath & Beyond's stock taking a hit after the company's guidance was cut due to a less than stellar earnings report.

  • The true difference between bitcoin and ethereum, according to Grayscale’s CEO

    Bitcoin and Ethereum are used for very different purposes that should be taken into account by investors, says Michael Sonnenshein, CEO of Grayscale Investments, which calls itself the world's largest cryptocurrency asset manager.

  • 10 Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 dividend growth stocks to buy. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see 5 Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy. It’s commonly believed that growth stocks don’t pay dividends and income investors who want a steady stream of […]

  • Analysts are Cutting Price Targets of These 15 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 15 stocks that analysts are cutting price targets of. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Analysts are Cutting Price Targets of These 5 Stocks. A post-pandemic economic recovery has been slowed by the rapid spread of the Delta variant of the […]

  • Investing in These 2 Top Stocks Could Make You a Millionaire Retiree

    To achieve that goal, many shrewdly turn to the stock market. Investing in stocks allows your money to grow substantially more than, say, in a traditional savings account. Of course, the stock market also comes with risks, but picking the right companies to invest in could help you hit that coveted $1 million mark before you retire.

  • 3 Biotech Stocks Wall Street Thinks Could Rise 44% or Better

    September's been a lousy month for biotech stocks with the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index down around 5.7% since the end of August. Rising interest rates are the main cause for concern, but that isn't a good reason to lose faith in this particular industry. You could sit around feeling sad about the September sell-off, or you could take advantage of some bargain stock opportunities.

  • Why Nio Stock Popped Today

    On Thursday, Nio announced the official commencement of deliveries of its flagship SUV, ES8 in Norway. Offer battery-as-a-service (BaaS) in Norway. The concept of Nio Houses, which offer various amenities like cafes and library rooms to Nio owners, is unarguably the biggest branding move the EV maker has attempted in its efforts to win customer loyalty.

  • U.S. could be heading into an ‘era’ of high inflation that produces paltry, or even negative, real returns on safe assets, analyst warns

    High inflation in the U.S. could last for an entire decade -- creating paltry inflation-adjusted returns on safe assets like Treasury bonds and weakening the currencies of the U.S., U.K., Canada, and Australia, according to Capital Economics.

  • My 3 Top Dividend Stocks for October

    There are still plenty of great options out there for investors seeking reliable, above-average income.

  • What You Need to Know About IBM's $19 Billion Spinoff

    The biggest move made by International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) since CEO Arvind Krishna took the helm last year was the planned spinoff of the managed infrastructure services unit. Here's what IBM investors need to know. IBM shareholders will receive at least 80.1% of Kyndryl's common stock when the spinoff is complete, with IBM retaining the remaining stake.

  • 10 High Yield Dividend Champions

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 high yield dividend champions. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 High Yield Dividend Champions. Dividend investing is not about just looking at those attractive yields. Metrics like payout ratio, price-to-book ratio and the number […]

  • Why 2 EV Charging Stocks Face 'Offsetting Risks' To 'Outsized Opportunity'

    Electric vehicle charging stocks are among the key beneficiaries of the rapid EV transition underway currently, according to a BofA Securities analyst. The EV Charging Analyst: Ryan Greenwald maintained Neutral ratings on the shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) and EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO). The analyst has a $26 price target for ChargePoint and $11 price target for EVgo. The EV Charging Thesis: The Biden administration's top priorities include robust funding for EV charging infras

  • 10 Best Silver Mining Stocks in 2021

    In this article, we will take look at the 10 best silver mining stocks in 2021. You can skip our detailed analysis of silver mining companies and their future outlook, and go directly to see the 5 Best Silver Mining Stocks in 2021. During uncertain times, investors often take refuge in precious metals. Especially during […]

  • Lucid to deliver SUVs in October, Sherwin-Williams cuts guidance on supply chain fears

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Brian Cheung break down the morning's top stock movers, including Lucid & Sherwin-Williams

  • Reddit’s ‘Apes’ have gone bananas and made Dole — yes, Dole — a meme stock

    In a move that now seems destined, retail investing 'Apes' are turning agribusiness giant Dole into a meme stock.