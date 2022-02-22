U.S. markets open in 1 hour 24 minutes

Trulieve Announces Exclusive Partnership with Khalifa Kush

·3 min read
In this article:
  • TCNNF

GRAMMY® and Golden Globe® Award-nominated artist's cannabis brand to launch in Florida exclusively at Trulieve this summer; partnership will extend to other markets in 2022

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced an exclusive partnership with multi-platinum-selling, GRAMMY® Award and Golden Globe® Award-nominated recording artist Wiz Khalifa's brand, Khalifa Kush. Through the agreement, Trulieve becomes the exclusive producer, processor and retailer of Khalifa Kush branded products in Florida and other northeast markets, beginning this summer.

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)
Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

"We're excited to partner with the undisputed leader in the Florida market," said Wiz Khalifa. "Trulieve's dedication to working with the community and creating an amazing customer experience perfectly lines up with our brand values, making them a great fit for our first expansion to the East Coast."

Valda Coryat, Chief Marketing Officer of Trulieve, said, "Trulieve is committed to delivering a broad selection of the highest-quality cannabis brands to better serve our patient communities. Khalifa Kush is a respected brand known for top-tier genetics among cannabis connoisseurs. We look forward to becoming the exclusive home of the brand's premium products in Florida and eventually in other markets."

As the leading medical cannabis provider in Florida, the second largest medical cannabis market in the U.S., Trulieve offers the largest selection of THC and CBD products in a variety of delivery methods, including edibles, smokable flower, concentrates, tinctures, topical creams, vaporizers, and more. Trulieve also offers statewide home delivery, convenient online ordering, and in-store pickup.

For more information, please visit khalifakush.com and www.Trulieve.com.

About Khalifa Kush
Khalifa Kush products were first commercialized in the U.S. in 2015 by global icon Wiz Khalifa. The company has achieved continued growth and success by focusing on high quality and highly sought-after products in legalized cannabis markets. The Khalifa Kush brand offers a growing lineup of flower, pre-rolls, vapes, edibles, and concentrates, powered by proprietary genetics. Khalifa Kush is available in select markets including California, Nevada, Arizona and Utah. Learn more about our upcoming launches in Pennsylvania, Florida and Michigan and shop apparel at KHALIFAKUSH.COM.

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S. operating in 11 states, with leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com.

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve
Twitter: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey, Director of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Rob Kremer, Executive Director of Corporate Communications
+1 (404) 218-3077
Robert.Kremer@Trulieve.com

Khalifa Kush / Wiz Khalifa Contact
Dvora Englefield Dvora.Englefield@ledecompany.com
Courtni Asbury Courtni.Asbury@ledecompany.com
Chris Iacullo Chris.Iacullo@ledecompany.com

MATTIO Communications
Trulieve@Mattio.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-announces-exclusive-partnership-with-khalifa-kush-301486728.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

