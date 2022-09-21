U.S. markets open in 1 hour 23 minutes

Trulieve Announces Opening of Relocated Edgewater Dispensary in Florida

0
·3 min read

New dispensary expands patient access to medical cannabis; grand opening specials available

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced the relocation of its medical dispensary in Edgewater, Florida. The new dispensary will be located at 2102 S Ridgewood Ave., with its doors opening at 9 a.m. on Sept. 21, 2022. This location's ongoing regular hours will be 9 a.m. - 9 p.m. from Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. on Sunday.

The new Edgewater dispensary will be located at 2102 S Ridgewood Ave., with its doors opening at 9 a.m. on Sept. 21, 2022.
The new Edgewater dispensary will be located at 2102 S Ridgewood Ave., with its doors opening at 9 a.m. on Sept. 21, 2022.

Festivities will be held throughout the day at the new location to include numerous partner giveaways, deals and specials, and all registered patients will receive a 25% discount. Trulieve also offers statewide home delivery, convenient online ordering and in-store pickup. As always, all first-time guests are eligible for a 50% new customer discount at any Florida-based location.

"Trulieve is excited to open our newly relocated dispensary in Edgewater that offers a larger showroom with more amenities," said Kim Rivers, CEO of Trulieve. "Our company is driven by a commitment to provide tailored, high-quality care and exceptional customer experiences and this new location will help us reach those goals."

As the state's leading medical cannabis provider, Trulieve's retail employees are trained to provide personalized patient care and support individuals at every stage of their cannabis journeys. Trulieve dispensaries throughout Florida offer on-site consultations to help patients obtain appropriate medical products and dosages to ensure optimal cannabis experiences.

Trulieve patients across Florida can choose from the largest selection of THC and CBD products available in a variety of consumption methods, including smokable flower, concentrates, edibles, capsules, syringes, tinctures, topical creams, vaporizers, and more.

Designed to meet every patient's needs, our portfolio of in-house brands includes Alchemy, Co2lors, Cultivar Collection, Modern Flower, Momenta, Muse, Roll One, Sweet Talk and Trekkers. Patients also have access to beloved brands such as Bellamy Brothers, Bhang, Binske, Blue River, Black Tuna, DeLisioso, Love's Oven, Miami Mango, O.pen and Sunshine Cannabis, all available exclusively at Trulieve in Florida.

For more information, or to learn how to become a registered patient, please visit Trulieve.com and connect on Instagram or Facebook.

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with established hubs in the Northeast, Southeast, and Southwest, anchored by leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com.

Facebook: @Trulieve   
Instagram: @Trulieve_   
Twitter: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey, Executive Director of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Rob Kremer, Executive Director of Corporate Communications
+1 (404) 218-3077
Robert.Kremer@Trulieve.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-announces-opening-of-relocated-edgewater-dispensary-in-florida-301629038.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

