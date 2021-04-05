U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,077.91
    +58.04 (+1.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,527.19
    +373.98 (+1.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,705.59
    +225.49 (+1.67%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,264.89
    +10.98 (+0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    58.77
    -2.68 (-4.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,729.50
    +1.10 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    24.92
    -0.03 (-0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1813
    +0.0044 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7200
    +0.0410 (+2.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3907
    +0.0078 (+0.56%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1750
    -0.4830 (-0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,925.27
    +475.14 (+0.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,235.55
    +24.20 (+2.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,737.30
    +23.67 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,089.25
    +235.25 (+0.79%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'How to invest like Warren Buffett in a post-COVID world'

Investor Bill Smead joins Jared Blikre to explore the move from growth to value on Wednesday, 4/7 at 2pm EDT

Trulieve Announces Proposed Public Offering of Subordinate Voting Shares in the United States and Canada

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTC: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), today announced the launch of a marketed public offering of Trulieve's subordinated voting shares in the United States and Canada (the "Offering"). The Company is offering to sell 4,400,440 subordinate voting shares in an underwritten public offering. In addition, Trulieve intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 660,066 subordinate voting shares at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The Offering will be conducted through a syndicate of underwriters led by Canaccord Genuity LLC, as sole book-running manager. The Offering is subject to market conditions and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the Offering may be completed or as to the actual size or terms of the Offering.

Net proceeds from the Offering are expected to be used primarily to fund Trulieve's business ‎development and for general working capital purposes‎. Closing of the Offering is subject to certain ‎conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and stock exchange ‎approvals, including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") and the applicable securities ‎regulatory authorities‎.

In connection with the Offering, Trulieve filed a registration statement on Form S-1 (the "Registration Statement") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), but the Registration Statement has not yet become effective. The subordinate voting shares may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, in the U.S. prior to the time the Registration Statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The Offering is being made in the U.S. only by means of a prospectus included in the Registration Statement, copies of which may be obtained from: Canaccord Genuity LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, 99 High Street, 12th Floor, Boston MA 021990, by email at prospectus@cgf.com. The Registration Statement has also been filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The subordinated voting shares will be offered in all of the provinces and territories of Canada, other than the Province of Quebec, pursuant to a prospectus supplement to the Company's short form base shelf prospectus dated January 29, 2021, to be filed with the securities commissions or similar securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada. Copies of the Canadian base shelf prospectus and the prospectus supplement, following filing thereof, may be obtained from: Canaccord Genuity LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, by email at prospectus@cgf.com. ‎Prospective investors should read the base shelf prospectus and the prospectus supplement and the other documents the Company has filed on SEDAR at ‎www.sedar.com before making an investment decision. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved the contents of this press release.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is primarily a vertically integrated "seed-to-sale" company in the US, and is the first and largest fully licensed medical cannabis company in the State of Florida. Trulieve cultivates and produces all of its products in-house and distributes those products to Trulieve-branded stores (dispensaries) throughout the State of Florida, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Trulieve also operates in California, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Pennsylvania. Trulieve's subordinate voting shares are listed on the CSE under the symbol "TRUL" and trade on the OTCQX market under the symbol "TCNNF".

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking information and statements, which may include, but are not limited to, information and statements regarding the size of the Offering, completion of the Offering, the intended use of the net proceeds of the Offering, the listing of the subordinate voting shares of the Company on the CSE or inferring the future business, operations, financial performance, prospects, capital raising initiatives and other plans, intentions, expectations, estimates, and beliefs of the Company. Words such as "expects", "continue", "will", "anticipates" and "intends" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current projections and expectations about future events and financial trends that management believes might affect the Offering, the timing for closing of the Offering, the SEC declaring the Registration Statement effective, the receipt of all required regulatory approvals, its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs, and on certain assumptions and analysis made by the Company in light of the experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors management believes are appropriate.

Forward-looking information and statements involve and are subject to assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual events, results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future events, results, performance, and achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking information and statements herein. Such factors include, among others: the risks and uncertainties identified in the (final) short form base shelf prospectus of the Company and the Registration Statement and in the Company's other reports and filings with the applicable Canadian securities regulators and the SEC. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking information and statements herein are reasonable, in light of the use of assumptions and the significant risks and uncertainties inherent in such information and statements, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance upon such forward-looking information and statements. Any forward-looking information and statements herein are made as of the date hereof, and except as required by applicable laws, the Company assumes no obligation and disclaims any intention to update or revise any forward-looking information and statements herein or to update the reasons that actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in any forward looking information and statements herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-announces-proposed-public-offering-of-subordinate-voting-shares-in-the-united-states-and-canada-301262354.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Recommended Stories

  • Oil down 5% as rising OPEC+, Iranian output weighs

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil fell more than $3 a barrel on Monday as rising supply from OPEC+ and higher Iranian output countered signs of a strong economic rebound in the United States. OPEC member Iran, exempt from making voluntary cuts, is also boosting supply. "The timing was not good," said Bob Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho Securities.

  • Oil prices drop 4% on bets for higher supplies and weaker energy demand

    Oil futures settle with a loss of more than 4% on Monday, with the sharp decline attributed to concerns over the decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies to ease output curbs and indications of more supply from Iran making its way to market.

  • 5 Stocks Top Analysts Are Bullish On At The Start Of Q2

    The U.S. President Joe Biden’s unveiling of the .3 trillion infrastructure plan aimed at rebuilding American roads, bridges, mass transit, and water infrastructure, has boosted the U.S. market’s morale heading into the second quarter of the year. . But more immediate concerns continue to stoke fear among Wall Street investors as the number of coronavirus cases across the globe continues to rise. In these circumstances, top wall street analysts are favoring the following five stocks, as compiled by TipRanks for CNBC. Here’s a list of the best-performing Wall Street analysts’ five favorite stocks right now, as compiled by TipRanks. Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB): Monness analyst Brian White continues to remain bullish on the social media giant despite a recent House hearing which grilled the CEOs of Facebook, Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), and Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) on misinformation. The analyst reiterated a “Buy” rating on the stock and maintained a $375 price target, implying a 27% upside potential. According to White, Facebook CEP appeared well-prepared, thoughtful, professional and respectful of the issues at stake and open to improving the social-media platform during the hearing. Though, according to White, the hearing brought to fore certain serious issues that have been brought about by social media and meaningful changes are imperative, the hearing was a “brazen political grandstanding on both sides of the aisle,” and that lawmakers were trying to appeal to local constituents. The subcommittee members also called for the “break up of Big Tech,” and as per White if such events takes place, the valuation of Facebook and other big tech companies could jump even higher. As one of the top 75 analysts tracked by TipRanks, White’s calls see an average annual return of 28.2%, with the success rate landing at 73%. Shares of Facebook closed 1.4% higher at $298.66 on Thursday and have a 52-week high of $304.67 and low of $150.83. Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MU): RBC Capital analyst Mitch Steves reiterated a “Buy” rating and raised the price target to $120 from $110 on the stock, implying a 36% upside potential. Steves’ price target raise comes after the chipmaker's quarterly earnings beat last week and a better-than-expected outlook. The analyst notes that Micron’s gross margins are “expanding rapidly considering that the firm guided to 41.5% gross margins at the midpoint.” The Wall Street Journal reported last week that Micron and Western Digital are considering a deal that would result in the acquisition of Kioxia for about $30 billion. Steves has a 76% success rate and 35.2% average return per rating and is among the top 30 analysts tracked by TipRanks. Shares of Micron closed 4.76% higher at $92.41 on Thursday and has a 52-week high of $95.75 and low of $39.52. See Also: Tesla Finally Gets An 'Outperform' Rating From Long-Term Bull Wedbush, With A Higher Price Target Benchmark Electronics Inc (NYSE: BHE): Needham’s James Ricchiuti has upgraded the electronic manufacturing services (EMS) stock to “Buy” rating from “Hold,” in addition to a $35 price target, spurred by increased confidence in its growth as well as the margin. The five-star analyst believes noted that there is positive commentary coming in from the semiconductor-capital market, including from Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT), the company’s largest customer, and that his previous expectations could be “conservative.” Despite the pandemic, Benchmark reported a strong bookings momentum in 2020 and the analyst expects the company's 5% top-line growth targets through 2022 as reasonable in an improving economy. Also, strength in defense could offset headwinds in the commercial aerospace part of the A&D business. With a 67% success rate and 23.5% average return per rating, Ricchiuti is ranked 83 on TipRanks’ list of best-performing analysts. Shares of Benchmark closed 1.39% higher at $31.35 on Thursday and has a 52-week high of $32.16 and low of $17.87. Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ: LNTH): SVB Leerink analyst Richard Newitter has reiterated a “Buy” rating and maintained the $25 price target on the stock, implying a potential 17% upside in the store. Newitter expects Lantheus, which develops products that help healthcare providers identify diseases, to benefit from its recent acquisition of the global rights to Noria Therapeutics’ NTI-1309, a PET oncology imaging agent. According to the deal, Lantheus will have the exclusive rights to develop, manufacture, and commercialize NTI-1309. “NTI-1309 has the potential to broaden Lantheus’ reach beyond prostate cancer...through additional diagnostic biomarker targeting and pharma service capabilities into other cancer types,” according to Newitter. The analyst expects the company to sustain a roughly 20% 2020 –2023E revenue CAGR as it uses its expanding diagnostic image enhancing solutions pipeline to “target sizable, rapidly growing and underpenetrated cardio/oncology market opportunities.” Landing the 178 spot on TipRanks’ ranking, Newitter has achieved a 71% success rate and 26.9% average return per rating. Shares of Lantheus closed 1.73% lower at $21 on Thursday and have a 52-week high of $21.99 and low of $10.21. Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ: MRVL): Susquehanna analyst Christopher Rolland has maintained a “Buy” rating on the stock and raised the price target to $62 from $60 to reflect increased visibility. This new target implies 27% upside potential from current levels. Rolland’s price target raise follows an analyst call with Marvell CEO Matt Murphy on the company’s ASIC strategy and the semiconductor company’s long-term growth prospects. “Overall, management believes custom ASICs (5G, Cloud, Auto) could be billions of dollars of opportunities five years from now. The Inphi addition and its strong optics position should be an accelerator and attractant for new ASIC businesses more broadly,” according to Rolland. Financially, the analyst believes that ASICs will only modestly impact gross margins, but other areas like NRE could give operating margins a boost. A top 50-ranked analyst, Rolland boasts a 74% success rate and 21.7% average return per rating. Shares of Marvell closed 1.39% higher at $49.66 on Thursday and have a 52-week high of $55.70 and low of $21.29. See Also: Butterfly, Trimble, 10X Genomics, Pluristem, Agora — What Cathy Wood's Ark Bought And Sold On Thursday Latest Ratings for GOOG DateFirmActionFromTo Feb 2021CitigroupMaintainsBuy Feb 2021JP MorganMaintainsOverweight Feb 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight View More Analyst Ratings for GOOG View the Latest Analyst Ratings See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaTesla, Nio, And Riot Blockchain Trump FAANG Stocks For Indian Investors© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Exclusive: Indian refiners deepen cuts to Saudi oil purchases in May - sources

    Indian state refiners will buy 36% less oil from Saudi Arabia in May than normal, three sources said, in a sign of escalating tensions with Riyadh even after the Kingdom supported the idea of boosting output from OPEC and allied producers last week. Energy relations between India, the world's third biggest oil importer and consumer, and Saudi Arabia have soured as global oil prices spiked. New Delhi blames cuts by the Saudis and other oil producers for driving up crude prices as its economy tries to recover from the pandemic.

  • Bitcoin Awaits Institutional Demand for Next Leg Higher, Oanda Says

    Bitcoin's intraday rally follows a near 36% rise over the past month as traders look to institutional demand to fuel further upside.

  • Archegos-linked stocks slide as markets eye more unwinding

    Archegos Capital Management’s ill-fated bets weighed on ViacomCBS, Discovery Inc and other media stocks on Monday, and at least one analyst said it remained unclear when banks exposed to the troubled family office would be done selling off their positions in the shares. Archegos, run by U.S. investor Sung Kook "Bill" Hwang, was caught on the wrong side of debt-laden bets on the stocks of these companies last month, forcing several Wall Street banks that acted as brokers to sell shares in the companies. Credit Suisse Group AG, which is expected to record billions of dollars in losses from its exposure to Archegos, is still unwinding its positions, a source familiar with the trades said on Monday.

  • Latest ‘Altcoin Season’ Fueled by XRP, Tron, Stellar Pushes Crypto Market Value to $2T for First Time

    The industry's latest leg up has been fueled by ether and other alternative currencies, with bitcoin's rally pausing this year.

  • Pioneer Natural falls after fourth multi-billion shale deal of the year

    Pioneer's fourth multi-billion shale deal this year comes as investors in the shale patch have called on producers to focus on cash flow and shareholder returns, rather than spending to grow, as demand remains low due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In January, Pioneer closed its $4.5 billion, all-stock purchase of Parsley Energy, giving it one of the largest positions in the Permian Basin, the top U.S. shale field. RBC Capital Markets said it was surprised Pioneer made such a large acquisition after Parsley Energy and that the rationale seemed to be part opportunistic and part defensive.

  • Peso May Seal Lead Over Baht as Philippine Trade Deficit Shrinks

    (Bloomberg) -- The Philippine peso and the Thai baht offer a tale of contrasting fortunes, with one faring better than the other against a strong dollar.The peso dropped 1% against the greenback in the first quarter, outperforming the baht whose 4.2% decline made it emerging Asia’s laggard. The divergence is likely to persist in the coming three months as the Philippines’ trade deficit narrows while Thailand’s tourism industry languishes.As a rising dollar reasserts itself, local factors are helping to determine which regional currencies can better withstand the fallout. Still, a weaker exchange rate may not be an undesirable outcome for Asian policy makers, with the likes of the Bank of Thailand consistently arguing against a strong currency to protect exporters.“The Philippine peso has been driven by expectations on its trade balance,” said Eugenia Fabon Victorino, head of Asia strategy at SEB in Singapore. “The baht is dealing with persistently weak portfolio flows which is exacerbated by the propensity of local corporates to raise outbound investments considering the weak domestic demand in Thailand.”The peso rallied to 47.90 to the dollar in mid-February, the strongest since September 2016. It’s being supported by a steady stream of overseas remittances and expectations for the Philippines’ trade shortfall to shrink as virus-related curbs damp domestic demand and imports.A report due Thursday may confirm this, with economists in a Bloomberg survey forecasting that the deficit narrowed to $2.25 billion in February from $2.42 billion the previous month.All these positives have helped offset the impact of falling real interest rates after Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas kept policy on hold even as inflation quickened. Technicals also favor the Philippine currency, with the dollar-peso currency pair facing resistance at its 200-day moving average, currently around 48.64.In contrast, the outlook for the baht appears less rosy. After bearishly breaching support at around 31.00 to the dollar, the path is clear for Thailand’s currency to fall toward its July low of 31.858.Beyond technicals, the baht lost a pillar of support after Thailand’s long-standing current-account surplus turned into a deficit as tourism collapsed in the face of the pandemic. Equity outflows totaling almost $1 billion in the first quarter may have also hurt the currency.Additionally, the central bank has pledged to keep policy accommodative after lowering its 2021 growth forecast to 3% from 3.2% at a meeting last month.With the baht’s headwinds unlikely to subside anytime soon, it appears more likely than not that the currency will continue to trail its Philippine peer.Below are the key Asian economic data and events due this week:Monday, April 5: Singapore retail sales, Japan services PMI, Thailand CPITuesday, April 6: RBA policy decision, Japan labor cash earnings, China Caixin services PMI, Philippine CPIWednesday, April 7: South Korea BoP current account balance, RBI policy decisionThursday, April 8: New Zealand business confidence, Japan BoP trade and current account balance, Philippine trade balance, Thailand consumer confidenceFriday, April 9: RBA Financial Stability Review, China CPI and PPI, Malaysia industrial productionFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • XRP Hits Two-Month Price High in Wake of Ether Rally

    XRP has completely recouped its losses resulting from the SEC's lawsuit against Ripple Labs late last year.

  • CI Global Asset Management Launches Bitcoin Mutual Fund in Canada

    Through the fund, Canadian investors would be able to access the bitcoin market at what CI said was an industry-low management fee.

  • Monthly Recap: Bitcoin and Ethereum Post Over 30% Gains in March

    Bitcoin closed its sixth consecutive month in the green. Exchange rate data from CEX.IO shows that the flagship cryptocurrency opened in March at a low of $45,063 and finished trading at a high of $58,715, providing investors a monthly return of nearly 30%.

  • South Korea's LG becomes first major smartphone brand to withdraw from market

    South Korea's LG Electronics Inc will wind down its loss-making mobile division after failing to find a buyer, a move that is set to make it the first major smartphone brand to completely withdraw from the market. Its decision to pull out will leave its 10% share in North America, where it is the No. 3 brand, to be gobbled up by Samsung Electronics and Apple Inc with its domestic rival expected to have the edge. "In the United States, LG has targeted mid-priced - if not ultra-low - models and that means Samsung, which has more mid-priced product lines than Apple, will be better able to attract LG users," said Ko Eui-young, an analyst at Hi Investment & Securities.

  • Bitcoin, Fiat Currencies Unnerved Even as Goldman Ditches Short USD Trade

    Bitcoin has rallied by over 400% since Goldman Sachs issued a short dollar recommendation on Oct. 9.

  • Biden's electric vehicle ambitions may send Tesla stock skyrocketing to $1,300: analyst

    Wedbush analyst Dan Ives takes the wraps off his new price target on Tesla, but hints there may be even more upside to it.

  • Yield Scare That Shocked Stocks in February Barely Registers Now

    (Bloomberg) -- Stock bulls rattled by rising yields six weeks ago have come to embrace the economic signal the latest spike is sending.While Wall Street has worried that Treasuries -- fresh off their worst quarter since 1980 -- could derail the stock market’s rally, there’s little that seems to be backing up those concerns. The S&P 500 opened at a record Monday following Friday’s blowout March jobs report, even as benchmark Treasury yields flirted with their pre-pandemic highs.Although rising rates typically take the shine off of expensively valued stocks, such as tech and growth names, the fact that U.S. economic data is so strong has overpowered that argument. The JPMorgan Forecast Revision Index -- a gauge of how much economic forecasts change in a quarter -- posted its biggest upward move in history this past quarter as economists raced to upgrade their outlooks. That’s now allowing stocks and bond yields to rise in tandem, Baird investment strategy analyst Ross Mayfield said.“The stock market doesn’t care too much about rising yields as long as they’re rising for the right reasons,” Mayfield said. “Yields are rising because the economic outlook has improved. That’s a positive for companies that make up the stock market.”The lurch higher in Treasury yields initially benefited cyclical sectors such as energy and financials at the expense of tech, yet the rally has broadened out in recent weeks as the breakneck speed of the bond selloff slows. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 climbed 2% Monday, outpacing gains in the S&P 500 and the small-cap Russell 2000.Stocks should be able to maintain their appeal relative to bonds as so-called real yields -- which strip out the effects of inflation -- are still deeply negative at minus 0.64%, Morgan Stanley Investment Management’s Jim Caron said.“If real yields just go up a lot, and growth is unchanged, then that’s a big-time tightening,” said Caron, a portfolio manager at the firm. “If you’re going from a 4% expectation of growth for 2021 to 8% expectation of growth for 2021, and real yields go up a little bit, the market can absorb that move.”Optimism among economists has also filtered through to expectations for corporate America. Analysts boosted their earnings estimates for S&P 500 companies by 6.7 percentage points in the first quarter, according to weekly data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s the biggest quarterly increase on record in data going back to 2004, and has sent the expected growth rate to 22.5%.“Since last June, 10-year Treasury yields have increased by 100 basis points (from 0.7% to 1.7%), leading many investors to question the sustainability of these elevated stock multiples,” Credit Suisse strategist Jonathan Golub wrote in a note last week. “With multiples stable, the market’s entire advance can be explained by improving earnings.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Why growth stocks could rally from here

    Over the past seven weeks, growth stocks have been in a correction the “opening up the economy” stocks have been in a strong uptrend (as seen in the S&P 500 and Dow Jones). From here, we will start to see growth pick up again and participate to the upside f

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks jump as traders digest jobs report, look ahead to Fed remarks

    Stocks jumped Monday morning as traders took in last week's much stronger-than-expected monthly jobs report

  • 3 reasons Goldman Sachs is super bullish on bank stocks

    Goldman Sachs is feeling bank stocks. Here are three names it really likes.

  • Costco stock may surprise if the company hikes membership fees in fall 2022

    Chatter is picking up on Wall Street of a looming membership fee increase out of retail giant Costco, but that doesn't mean the stock will be a home-run for investors after any hike.