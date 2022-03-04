U.S. markets open in 2 hours 6 minutes

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. to Hold Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results Conference Call on March 30, 2022

  • TCNNF

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., will hold a conference call on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time following the release of its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results.

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)
Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

Chairman, Founder, and Chief Executive Officer Kim Rivers, Chief Financial Officer Alex D'Amico, and President Steve White will participate on the call to review Trulieve's financial and operating results including recently acquired Harvest Health & Recreation.

Interested parties can join the conference call by dialing in as directed below. Participants are asked to request the Trulieve Cannabis Corp. call. Please dial in 15 minutes prior to the call.

U.S. toll free: 1-844-824-3830
Canada toll free: 1-855-669-9657
International dial in: 1-412-542-4136

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available at:
https://app.webinar.net/m21krRWnGKb

An archived replay of the webcast will be available at:
https://trulieve.gcs-web.com/events-presentations

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S. operating in 11 states, with leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com.

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve_
Twitter: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey, Executive Director of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Rob Kremer, Executive Director of Corporate Communications
+1 (404) 218-3077
Robert.Kremer@Trulieve.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-cannabis-corp-to-hold-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2021-results-conference-call-on-march-30-2022-301495588.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

