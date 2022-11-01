U.S. markets open in 1 hour 8 minutes

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. to Hold Third Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call on November 9, 2022

·2 min read

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Nov. 1, 2022 /CNW/ -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., will hold a conference call on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at 5:30 PM Eastern Time following the release of its third quarter 2022 financial results.

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)
Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

Chairman, Founder, and Chief Executive Officer Kim Rivers, Chief Financial Officer Alex D'Amico, and President Steve White will participate on the call to review Trulieve's financial and operating results.

Interested parties can join the conference call by dialing in as directed below. Please dial in 15 minutes prior to the call and ask to join the Trulieve Cannabis Corp. call.

North American toll free: 1-888-254-3590
International: 1-786-789-4797                  

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available at:
https://app.webinar.net/xX6Q5JE71z3

An archived replay of the webcast will be available at:
https://trulieve.gcs-web.com/events-presentations

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with established hubs in the Northeast, Southeast, and Southwest, anchored by leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com.

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve
Twitter: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey, Executive Director of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Rob Kremer, Executive Director of Corporate Communications
+1 (404) 218-3077
Robert.Kremer@Trulieve.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-cannabis-corp-to-hold-third-quarter-2022-results-conference-call-on-november-9-2022-301663964.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/01/c1805.html

