U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,900.79
    -22.89 (-0.58%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,253.13
    -236.94 (-0.75%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,388.50
    -29.66 (-0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,776.22
    +1.38 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.30
    +1.71 (+1.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,839.80
    +23.90 (+1.32%)
     

  • Silver

    21.92
    +0.38 (+1.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0588
    +0.0122 (+1.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8550
    -0.0310 (-1.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2478
    +0.0136 (+1.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.8180
    -0.4790 (-0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,121.12
    +995.15 (+3.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    669.81
    +17.58 (+2.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,302.74
    -135.35 (-1.82%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,402.84
    -508.36 (-1.89%)
     

Trulieve Celebrates Two Medical Dispensary Openings in West Virginia

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • TCNNF

South Charleston and Parkersburg locations both opening on Saturday, May 21 at 10 a.m.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced the grand opening of its third and fourth medical dispensaries in West Virginia. Located at 4701 MacCorkle Ave. SW in South Charleston and 152 Park Shopping Center in Parkersburg, both dispensaries will open at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 21, 2022.

Trulieve's new dispensary in Parkersburg, West Virginia at 152 Park Shopping Center
Trulieve's new dispensary in Parkersburg, West Virginia at 152 Park Shopping Center

Trulieve is marking the occasion with the launch of two new strains available only at these two dispensaries: Chocolope Newberry Live Budder and Pineapple Upside Down Cake Flower. The first patient served in South Charleston will be cancer survivor Rusty Williams and the first patient served at the Parkersburg location will be military veteran Jason Lowe.

Grand opening festivities throughout the day at both new dispensaries will include numerous partner giveaways, music, food trucks, deals and specials, and all registered patients will receive a 25% discount.  On-site medical care specialists will be available to assist with medical card registration and certification for West Virginia patients.

"We are thrilled to expand medical cannabis in West Virginia and deliver on our commitment to serving patient communities with high quality and reliable medical cannabis products," said Trulieve's Chief Executive Officer Kim Rivers, "We look forward to welcoming patients across West Virginia and strengthening community connections in this developing market."

In November 2021, Trulieve was the first to open a medical dispensary in West Virginia. The Company continues to serve patients at its dispensaries in Morgantown, located at 1397 Earl Core Rd., and Weston, located at 137 Staunton Dr. Both locations will immediately extend their hours of operation to seven days week to help facilitate patient demand.

Trulieve expects to open five more dispensaries in West Virginia this year, including locations in Belle, Huntington, Hurricane, Milton and Morgantown-Granville.

Trulieve patients will have access to a selection of premium whole flower products, including TruFlower and Cultivar Collection, as well as a wide selection of vapes, tinctures, topicals, and ingestibles. Other in-house brands available in West Virginia include TruClear, Muse and Momenta.

For more information on store locations, please visit trulieve.com/dispensaries/west-virginia.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S. operating in 11 states, with leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com.

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram@Trulieve_
Twitter: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey, Executive Director of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Rob Kremer, Executive Director of Corporate Communications
+1 (404) 218-3077
Robert.Kremer@Trulieve.com

 

 

 

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)
Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-celebrates-two-medical-dispensary-openings-in-west-virginia-301551434.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Recommended Stories

  • Longtime Westport bakery building getting new tenant. It’s not a restaurant

    The building had been home to Napoleon Bakery and Baked in Kansas City.

  • Stagflation alert: 77% of investment fund managers see an economic storm of slowing growth and high inflation taking hold over the next year

    Stagflation may be coming, but 68% of fund managers believe inflation has already peaked, Bank of America’s May Global Fund Manager Survey shows.

  • Rare double whammy hits retail investors: steep slumps for both stocks and bonds

    From meme-stock enthusiasts to retirees, this year's steep dive for both stocks and U.S. Treasury prices has upended portfolios for individual investors who had enjoyed watching their wealth grow during the historic rally in financial assets early in the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. That strategy does not work when stocks and bonds fall in unison.

  • GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar gains as inflation fears spark stock rout

    Global stocks tanked and the dollar strengthened on Wednesday as concerns about economic growth and rising inflation soured sentiment. The mood was underscored by a 9% surge in British consumer prices and a faster-than-expected acceleration in Canada. British inflation surged to its highest annual rate since 1982 as energy bills soared, while Canadian inflation rose to 6.8% last month, largely driven by rising food and shelter prices, Statistics Canada data showed.

  • Japan’s exports notched 14th straight month of growth in April

    Japan's exports increased for the 14th consecutive month in April, driven by robust overseas demand for steel and mineral fuels, Ministry of Finance data showed Thursday.

  • Cisco stock heads for worst day in more than a decade as China shutdown blamed for poor outlook

    Cisco Systems Inc. shares were on track for their worst day in more than a decade Thursday, as analysts voiced concerns that China’s COVID shutdown compounded supply-chain problems for the tech giant that smaller rivals managed to mitigate.

  • Stock Market Today - 5/18: Dow Tumbles 1,164 Points on Target Miss, Powell Inflation Comments

    Stock finish sharply lower Wednesday as Target earnings disappoint and Fed Chair Powell warns 'there could some pain involved' with the Fed's inflation approach.

  • Bitcoin Struggles to Hold Support at $27K-$30K

    Bitcoin (BTC) is testing an important support zone, although upside appears limited, especially on long-term charts. Momentum continues to slow, which increases the risk of a breakdown.

  • GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares rebound, Treasury yields rise on stronger data

    Global equity markets rallied and Treasury yields rose on Tuesday, as solid U.S. retail sales in April suggested economic growth might strengthen, as did an easing of China's lockdowns to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. U.S. retail sales rose 0.9% last month while data for March was revised higher to show sales advancing 1.4% instead of 0.7% as previously reported, the Commerce Department said. The data show U.S. consumers weathering inflationary headwinds as sales gained for the fourth consecutive month, said Jeffrey Roach, chief economist for LPL Financial.

  • Stay on Track While Interpreting the Dow Theory and CSX Corp.

    Some investors may be asking whether we're seeing another 'nail in the coffin' of the secular bull market as several transport names get downgraded. Let's not ... go off the rails.

  • Lennox lifts dividend to boost yield above the 2% mark

    Shares of Lennox International Inc. rose 0.7% after the climate-control products company raised its dividend enough to lift the dividend yield above the 2% mark. The company said its quarterly dividend was increased to $1.06 a share, up 15% from the previous dividend of 92 cents a share. Based on current stock prices, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 2.08%, compared with the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.64%. Lennox's stock has tumbled 37.1% year to date, while the S

  • China Markets Signal Pessimism Is Peaking After Brutal Selloff

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s economic activity is collapsing, there’s no end in sight to Covid Zero and the country remains isolated from the world. Yet for investors, the outlook for Chinese assets seems to be turning brighter.Most Read from BloombergWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyUS Set to Block Russian Debt Payments, Raising Default OddsElon Musk Has a Bigger Problem Than Twitter Bots: A Huge Debt BurdenOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneElon M

  • Cathie Wood Says ‘Exploding’ Inventories May Augur Weaker Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Ark Investment Management’s Cathie Wood says “exploding” inventories at major retailers like Walmart Inc. and Target Corp. paired with declining US consumer sentiment portend slower inflation on the horizon.Most Read from BloombergTarget and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyStocks Suffer Steepest Rout in Almost Two Years: Markets WrapPlotkin Shuts Melvin Hedge Fund Reeling From Redditor AttackMusk Loses $12 Billion

  • IRS Audit Rates Have Plunged Over the Last Decade, Especially for the Rich: GAO

    Internal Revenue Service audit rates of individual income tax returns plunged over the last decade, with rates falling the most for taxpayers with incomes of $200,000 and above, according to a report released Tuesday by the Government Accountability Office. Overall audit rates of individual returns fell from 0.9% to 0.25% from tax year 2010 to tax year 2019. While rates decreased across all income levels, they fell the most for higher-income earners, which IRS officials said was largely because

  • Daily Crypto Brew: Crypto Markets Reeling After Wall Street’s Worst Day Since 2020

    Total crypto market cap dropped from above $1.3 trillion to around $1.21 on Wednesday as US equity markets cratered.

  • Harley-Davidson Stock Tumbles as Vehicle Assembly Suspended for 2 Weeks

    The motorcycle maker said the move was based on information from a third-party supplier about regulatory compliance.

  • Read Why Magnachip Shares Are Trading Higher Today

    LX Group collaborated with the Carlyle Group private equity fund manager to propose a takeover offer for Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE: MX), a media reported. LX Group recently submitted a letter of intent to acquire Magnachip Semiconductor to JP Morgan in the United States. The industry valued Magnachip at $1.2 billion (1.5 trillion won). Also Read: Magnachip Goes Private In $1.4B All Cash Deal Magnachip agreed on a deal with a Chinese PEF at $1.4 billion (about 1.8 trillion won). The indu

  • Saudi Arabia’s PIF Adds to Games Push With 5% Nintendo Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund took a 5.01% stake in Nintendo Co., its third investment in a Japanese games company as the industry consolidates. Most Read from BloombergTarget and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyPlotkin Shuts Melvin Hedge Fund Reeling From Redditor AttackChina in Talks With Russia to Buy Oil for Strategic ReservesStocks Suffer Steepest Rout in Almost Two Years: Markets WrapThe PIF, as the $

  • Tencent Plunges After Warning Tech Crackdown Won’t End Quickly

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. slid more than 8% after top executives warned it will take time for Beijing to act on promises to prop up the Chinese tech sector, suggesting the embattled industry may struggle to grow in the short term.Most Read from BloombergTarget and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyPlotkin Shuts Melvin Hedge Fund Reeling From Redditor AttackChina in Talks With Russia to Buy Oil for Strategic ReservesStock

  • Tesla Loses Spot on S&P ESG Index Due to Concerns Over Crashes, Working Conditions

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s most famous electric-vehicle maker has lost its spot on the ESG version of the S&P 500 Index.Most Read from BloombergStocks Suffer Steepest Rout in Almost Two Years: Markets WrapWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyTarget and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainPlotkin Shuts Melvin Hedge Fund Left Reeling by Redditor AttackOz, McCormick Locked in Too-Close-to-Call Pennsylvania RaceS&P Dow Jones Indices says that Tesla Inc.’s score on environme