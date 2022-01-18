U.S. markets open in 1 hour 18 minutes

Trulieve and Connected Cannabis Expand Partnership to Florida

·3 min read
In this article:
Connected's products will be available to Florida's medical cannabis patients exclusively at Trulieve

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced an expanded partnership with Connected Cannabis Co. ("Connected"), a premier cannabis cultivator. Through this agreement, Trulieve will be the exclusive producer, processor and retailer of Connected branded products throughout Florida.

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)
Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

Connected branded products will be available later this year exclusively at Trulieve's 111 Florida dispensaries. Trulieve already partners with Connected in Arizona.

"Trulieve is excited about expanding our partnership with Connected as we continue seeking ways to benefit our patients," said Kim Rivers, CEO of Trulieve. "Connected maintains a portfolio of proprietary top-shelf strains that our customers and patients desire in other markets and we anticipate a similar response in Florida."

Connected has been building a proprietary genetics portfolio of premium strains and meticulously cultivating cannabis at scale since 2009. With more than a decade of industry experience, they are known as a leading brand in the cannabis space and a pioneer in the industry.

"We're proud to expand our successful partnership with Trulieve to bring our award-winning Connected and Alien Labs products to the East Coast," said Caleb Counts, co-founder of Connected.

Sam Ghods, CEO of Connected, added, "We value their leadership as the top operator in the state and share their commitment to providing customers with the best products possible."

As Florida's first, largest and leading medical cannabis provider, Trulieve offers Florida's largest selection of THC and CBD products in a variety of delivery methods, including edibles, smokable flower, concentrates, tinctures, topical creams, vaporizers, and more. Trulieve also offers statewide home delivery, convenient online ordering, and in-store pickup.

For more information, please visit www.connectedcannabisco.com and www.Trulieve.com.

About Connected Cannabis Co.
Connected Cannabis Co. has been breeding, growing and selling the best cannabis in the world since 2009 through its Connected and Alien Labs brands. Co-founded by Caleb Counts, a master grower, with the mission of providing high-quality products paired with excellent customer service, the company has created a cult-like following and some of the most celebrated strains on the market. Today, Connected operates multiple state-of-the-art grow facilities in both California and Arizona.

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S. operating in 11 states, with leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com.

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve
Twitter: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey, Director of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Rob Kremer, Executive Director of Corporate Communications
+1 (404) 218-3077
Robert.Kremer@Trulieve.com

Connected Logo
Connected Logo
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-and-connected-cannabis-expand-partnership-to-florida-301462647.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

