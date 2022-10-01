U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,585.62
    -54.85 (-1.51%)
     

  • Dow 30

    28,725.51
    -500.10 (-1.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,575.62
    -161.89 (-1.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,664.72
    -10.21 (-0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.74
    -1.49 (-1.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,668.30
    -0.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    19.01
    +0.30 (+1.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9801
    -0.0018 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8040
    +0.0570 (+1.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1166
    +0.0043 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.7200
    +0.2770 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,275.10
    -12.91 (-0.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.49
    +0.06 (+0.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,893.81
    +12.22 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,937.21
    -484.84 (-1.83%)
     

Trulieve to Open New Dispensary in Sierra Vista, Arizona

·2 min read

Grand opening on Oct. 1 with celebratory events on Oct. 8

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Oct. 1, 2022 /CNW/ -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced the opening of a new location at 1633 S. Highway 92, Sierra Vista, Arizona. The new adult-use only dispensary will open its doors at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, with ongoing hours of 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

"Trulieve is excited to expand access to cannabis in Sierra Vista and build strong relationships in the community," said Kim Rivers, CEO of Trulieve. "Our company is driven by our commitment to providing high quality products and exceptional customer experiences."

Grand opening festivities on Saturday, Oct. 8 to include partner giveaways, deals, DJs, food trucks, and specials discounts. The new location will offer a wide variety of popular products including Trulieve brands such as Alchemy, Avenue, Co2lors, loveli, Modern Flower, Muse, and Roll One. Customers can also choose from a broad assortment of products from partner brands.

Trulieve entered the Arizona market in October 2021 as part of its acquisition of Harvest Health & Recreation, Arizona's largest cannabis retailer. Over the course of the next year, existing Harvest locations will be rebranded to Trulieve. Harvest and Trulieve-affiliated dispensaries in Arizona are located in Avondale, Casa Grande, Chandler, Cottonwood, Glendale, Guadalupe, Lake Havasu, Mesa, Peoria, Phoenix, Scottsdale, Tempe, and Tucson.

For more information on store activations and locations in Arizona, please visit www.trulieve.com/dispensaries/arizona.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with established hubs in the Northeast, Southeast, and Southwest, anchored by leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com.

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve_
Twitter: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey, Executive Director of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Rob Kremer, Executive Director of Corporate Communications
+1 (404) 218-3077
Robert.Kremer@Trulieve.com

The Felice Agency, Phoenix, AZ 
Ania Kubicki, 602-875-5664, ania@feliceagency.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-to-open-new-dispensary-in-sierra-vista-arizona-301638062.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/01/c6910.html

Recommended Stories

  • US Earnings to Watch: Levi, Constellation Brands, Tilray

    (Bloomberg) -- The hawkish tone reiterated by Fed officials this week sent jitters into stocks and raised market volatility as investors confront dimming prospects over the strength of consumer demand for products ranging from used cars to personal technology going into the holiday season. With just two weeks before major US bank earnings kick off again, market watchers will get a sense of how the persistent unfavorable macroeconomic conditions play out in the earnings reports of home equipment

  • Texas’ ESG Attack Sweeps Up Some Funds That Aren’t Really ESG

    (Bloomberg) -- A Texas statute targeting perpetrators of “ESG” includes a significant number of investment funds that don’t have a genuine environmental, social or governance focus.Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandMarjorie Taylor Greene’s Husband Files for Divorce After 27 YearsTop Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in TikTok VideoMeta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash Budgets Across TeamsPutin Says Annexation Is Foreve

  • Mayfield's transition to Carolina anything but smooth so far

    Baker Mayfield’s transition to the Carolina Panthers hasn't been a smooth one. “Not good enough yet,” Mayfield said when asked to assess his play through three games. Perhaps it’s that Mayfield missed all of OTAs and minicamp with his new team, but the quarterback hasn’t been on the same page with his receivers and too often hasn't trusted his offensive line to provide protection when it has been there, too often needlessly shifting in a clean pocket.

  • For Long-Term Investors, It’s Time to Buy Tech Again. Here Are 20 Stocks to Look at First.

    The bear market in software stocks has already lasted far longer than the typical decline, according to MoffettNathanson,

  • Carnival Cruise Line stock falls to lowest level since 1993

    Yahoo Finance Live examines Carnival Cruise's stock after its latest earnings miss signifies a much longer path to profitability than expected.

  • Seeking at Least 16% Dividend Yield? This Top Analyst Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Inflation, interest rates, and recession – these are the bogeymen of investing, and they’ve been watching over our shoulders for the past several months. We all know the story by now, the rate of inflation is running at generational highs, the Federal Reserve is hiking rates in an attempt to push back against high prices, and that’s likely to tip the economy into recession. At a time like this, investors are showing a growing interest in finding strong defensive portfolio moves. It’s a mindset t

  • 3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street

    The bears are running rampant on Wall Street. Of the 43 analysts surveyed by Refinitiv that cover Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), 38 of them rate the tech stock as a buy or strong buy. It's not surprising, therefore, that Wall Street's consensus 12-month price target reflects a 47% upside potential.

  • Why cruise stocks are plunging today

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss stock performance for cruise lines.

  • Stocks moving in after hours: FedEx, Nvidia, Intel, AMD, Biogen

    Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith looks at several stocks trending in the after-hours trading session.

  • Bank of America Likes These Beaten Down Chip Stocks

    Semiconductor stocks have tumbled in recent months amid flagging demand, with the S&P Semiconductors Select Industry Index dropping 36% year to date. Bank of America analysts recently discussed their favorite choices in the sector.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Amazing Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    These top-tier companies are begging to be bought following a 34% peak decline in the Nasdaq Composite.

  • ‘We are in deep trouble’: Billionaire investor Druckenmiller believes Fed’s monetary tightening will push the economy into recession in 2023

    Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller sees a “hard landing” by the end of 2023 as the Federal Reserve’s aggressive monetary tightening will tip the U.S. economy into recession.

  • Why Annaly Capital Management Stock Fell 25% This Week

    Shares of Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) were among the losers this week as rising mortgage rates threatened to squeeze the mortgage REIT, and one analyst expressed caution on the stock. The company also executed a reverse stock split at the beginning of the week. Since the rate hike, which came with hawkish commentary from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, investors seem to believe the risk of a recession has grown, as well as the likelihood of a sustained high-interest-rate environment.

  • Don't Panic and Look to These 2 Big Tech Stocks After the Selloff

    Warren Buffet's mentor Benjamin Graham is famous for insisting that investors look at large declines in the stock market as a discount or sale, rather than panic. Here's a look at two quality tech stocks that have a chance to go back to their previous highs once macroeconomic conditions stabilize.

  • The Fed Is Starting to Break Things. The Stock Market Is Paying the Price.

    The stock market desperately wants to put in a low. The Federal Reserve won’t let it. On the one hand, U.S. economic data remains strong, as jobless claims fell below 200,000 for the first time since May, a sign that the Fed will have to keep raising interest rates to slow down inflation.

  • AT&T maintains quarterly dividend, with yield above 7%

    AT&T Inc. said Friday it was keeping its quarterly dividend at 27.75 cents a share, payable Nov. 1 to shareholders of record on Oct. 10. With the telecommunications and media company's stock down 0.8% in afternoon trading, the annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 7.21%, which compares with the yield for the SPDR Communication Services Select Sector ETF of 1.17% and the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.83%, and the yield of the 10-year Treasury note of 3.742%. AT&T's stock was the n

  • Here's What Ford's Doubters Are Missing

    This has not been a good time for Ford (NYSE: F) stock; its price is down nearly 44% year to date as bad feelings have taken hold among analysts. Ford expects its third-quarter inflation-related supplier costs to run $1 billion higher than expected as a number of high-margin trucks and SUVs, with missing components due to supply shortages. Menawhile, Ford president Jim Farley has reorganized his executive lineup once again.

  • Robinhood Investors Refuse To Give Up On 10 Losing Stocks

    You've got to hand it to Robinhood investors. They're not letting an ugly start to the year for the S&P 500 scare them.

  • AT&T, Verizon and Comcast stocks just had their worst quarter in two decades

    Some of the biggest telecommunications stocks just posted their steepest quarterly declines in two decades amid pressures new and old on the cable and wireless industries.