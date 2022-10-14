U.S. markets closed

Trulieve to Open Medical Marijuana Dispensary in Land O' Lakes, Florida

·3 min read

New dispensary to open on October 15; grand opening specials available

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced the opening of a new medical dispensary in Land O' Lakes. Located at 17704 Aprile Drive, Suite 10, the doors will open at 9 a.m. on Saturday, October 15, with ongoing regular hours of 9 a.m.9 p.m. from Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m.8 p.m. on Sunday.

Located at 17704 Aprile Drive, Suite 10, the doors will open at 9 a.m. on Saturday, October 15.

Grand opening festivities throughout the day at the new dispensary will include numerous partner giveaways, music, food trucks, deals and specials, and all registered patients will receive a 25% discount. Trulieve also offers statewide home delivery, convenient online ordering and in-store pickup. As always, all first-time guests are eligible for a 50% new customer discount at any Florida-based location.

"Trulieve is proud to continue being at the forefront of expanding access to medical marijuana for Florida's patient population," said Trulieve's Chief Executive Officer Kim Rivers. "Trulieve is committed to offering patients high quality products and providing exceptional customer experiences."

As the state's leading medical cannabis provider, Trulieve patients across Florida can choose from the largest selection of THC and CBD products available in a variety of consumption methods, including smokable flower, concentrates, edibles, capsules, syringes, tinctures, topical creams, vaporizers, and more.

Designed to meet every patient's needs, our portfolio of in-house brands includes Alchemy, Co2lors, Cultivar Collection, Modern Flower, Momenta, Muse, Roll One and Sweet Talk. Patients also have access to beloved brands such as Bellamy Brothers, Bhang, Binske, Blue River, Black Tuna, DeLisioso, Khalifa Kush, Love's Oven, Miami Mango, O.pen and Sunshine Cannabis, all available exclusively at Trulieve in Florida.

For more information, or to learn how to become a registered patient, please visit Trulieve.com and connect on Instagram or Facebook.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with established hubs in the Northeast, Southeast, and Southwest, anchored by leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com.

Facebook: @Trulieve   
Instagram: @Trulieve_   
Twitter: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey, Executive Director of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Rob Kremer, Executive Director of Corporate Communications
+1 (404) 218-3077
Robert.Kremer@Trulieve.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-to-open-medical-marijuana-dispensary-in-land-o-lakes-florida-301650020.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

