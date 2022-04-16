U.S. markets closed

Trulieve Opening Medical Marijuana Dispensary in Zephyrhills, Florida

·2 min read
In this article:
  • TCNNF

New dispensary expands patient access beginning April 16; grand opening specials available

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., April 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) "Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced the opening of a new medical cannabis dispensary in Zephyrhills, Florida. Located at 6601 Gall Blvd. Suite #1, the doors will open at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 16, 2022.

New Zephyrhills dispensary expands patient access beginning April 16
Grand opening festivities throughout the day at the new dispensary will include numerous partner giveaways, music, food trucks, deals and specials, and all registered patients will receive a 25% discount. Trulieve also offers statewide home delivery, convenient online ordering and in-store pickup.

"Trulieve is excited to expand access to medical to more patients in Florida and build strong relationships in the Zephyrhills community," said Kim Rivers, CEO of Trulieve. "We are driven by our commitment to providing tailored, high-quality patient care in a safe and comfortable environment."

As the state's leading medical cannabis provider, Trulieve's retail employees are trained to provide personalized patient care and support individuals at every stage of their cannabis journey. Trulieve dispensaries throughout Florida offer on-site consultations to help patients obtain appropriate medical products and dosages to ensure optimal cannabis experiences.

Trulieve patients across Florida can choose from the largest selection of THC and CBD products available in a variety of consumption methods, including smokable flower, concentrates, edibles, capsules, syringes, tinctures, topical creams, vaporizers, and more. Patients have access to nationally-beloved brands such as Bellamy Brothers, Bhang, Binske, Blue River, Black Tuna, Love's Oven, O.pen, and Sunshine Cannabis, all available exclusively at Trulieve in Florida.

For more information about additional Trulieve dispensary locations in Florida, how to become a registered patient, store activations and promotions, please visit www.trulieve.com/dispensaries/florida.

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S. operating in 11 states, with leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com.

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve_
Twitter: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey, Executive Director of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Rob Kremer, Executive Director of Corporate Communications
+1 (404) 218-3077
Robert.Kremer@Trulieve.com

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-opening-medical-marijuana-dispensary-in-zephyrhills-florida-301526761.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

