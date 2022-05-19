TruLife Distribution Brings a Steady Hand to the Distribution Tiller

From Supply Chain Concerns to Customer Demand to Retail Networks, the Marketing and Distribution Agency Helps Guide Manufacturers Through the Treacherous Waters of the U.S. Marketplace

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TruLife Distribution is a company that was founded out of the fires of experience. Owner Brian Gould comes from a family that has professionally operated in the retail and manufacturing space for generations. Gould's own experience in retail and manufacturing — particularly in the health and wellness niche — is extensive. This combination of experience and industry knowledge is what inspired Gould to launch TruLife Distribution in 2019.

"The goal of TruLife Distribution," Gould explains, "Is to provide a confident, knowledgeable helping hand to health and wellness manufacturers who are looking for ways to bring their product to market in the U.S." Gould goes on to explain that there are many factors that go into this process. "The gap between product development and getting something on the shelves or listed online is intimidating," Gould says, "You need to build relationships with vendors, ensure that your product labels are FDA compliant, find a warehouse, assemble a fulfillment team, create marketing plans, the list goes on. On top of that, there are always hiccups along the way."

For Gould, these "hiccups" are just part of the process. Nevertheless, the owner has found that recent years have been uniquely challenging, even for ambitious manufacturers with good products. He references the ongoing pandemic, conflict in Europe, rising gas prices, shipping bottlenecks, zero-Covid policies, and an endless number of other factors that have plagued the supply chain in recent years. "Even something like a cargo ship running aground — which has happened multiple times in the last couple of years — can throw off a distribution strategy," Gould says, "I mean, it's hard to sell something when it's stuck in a container out at sea, right?"

Story continues

Gould's point is well taken by many business owners who have struggled with the unpredictable nature of the supply chain in recent years. Along with dealing with the logistical challenges, many entrepreneurs are often left in the dark about what to do when a problem arises. This is the kind of issue that TruLife Distribution was created to solve. "We offer a lot of different marketing and distribution services," the owner explains, "But there's one goal at the heart of all of it: to help our clients succeed. Whether we're providing warehousing and fulfillment, going through FDA compliance, coming up with a PR strategy, or just advising on how to navigate supply chain delays, we want to streamline the process of bringing a product from inception to shelf."

TruLife Distribution's mission is a message that has resonated with its many clients. As these small- and mid-sized manufacturers work to bring their products to health-conscious consumers, Gould's company is ready to help them by bringing a steady hand to tiller throughout every step of the marketing and distribution process.

About TruLife Distribution: TruLife Distribution is the brainchild of Brian Gould, whose extensive industry knowledge comes from both personal experience and familial expertise stemming from three generations of manufacturing and retail distribution professionals. His company has a robust brick-and-mortar distribution network, is run by a team of veteran professionals, and offers a full-service experience that includes sales, marketing, and distribution. Learn more about TruLife Distribution at trulifedist.com .

Contact:

Danielle Krause

336734@email4pr.com

954-414-0380

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulife-distribution-brings-a-steady-hand-to-the-distribution-tiller-301550328.html

SOURCE TruLife Distribution