U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,999.09
    +15.92 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,302.61
    +112.61 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,079.16
    +78.06 (+0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,887.03
    +10.97 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.85
    -1.01 (-1.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,918.30
    -3.40 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    24.44
    +0.07 (+0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0828
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5110
    +0.0620 (+1.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2197
    -0.0036 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.4690
    +0.6350 (+0.50%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,153.53
    +249.86 (+1.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    491.20
    +51.13 (+11.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,860.07
    +16.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,822.32
    -297.20 (-1.14%)
     

Trullion Launches AI-Enabled Revenue Recognition and Audit Modules to Power New Levels of Accounting Transparency

·3 min read

Accounting and Finance Professionals Benefit From Modernized, Digital Approach to Revenue Recognition and Audit Firms Can Now Accelerate Test of Details Process

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trullion, the leading accounting automation platform, today announced the availability of two new modules, Revenue by Trullion and Audit by Trullion, for early adopter companies and firms. The launch comes atop the rapid adoption of Trullion's lease accounting module, the only AI-powered tool for ASC 842 and IFRS 16 compliance.

Revenue by Trullion provides a new way to accelerate the ASC 606 and IFRS 15 adoption process by synchronizing CRM, billing, and contract data into a single platform for internal and external stakeholders. Powered by AI, the workflow generates ERP entries, Disclosure Reports, and advanced reporting. The module is currently accessible for companies leveraging Salesforce CRM and Netsuite ERP and available in selected verticals, such as software.

Audit by Trullion - now introduces a new workflow to accelerate the test of details, within its broader suite of audit automation solutions currently on the market. Trullion's Test of Details functionality leverages AI, allowing auditors to extract ERP/General Ledger (GL) files and instantly validate against their source data, such as invoices, PDFs, and other client sources.

"The accounting world has incredible opportunities for innovation, and the current trends in AI and automation are making it increasingly accessible in 2023. The 300+ companies and firms who adopted Trullion last year were not just looking for lease accounting - they were looking for an accounting technology partner," said Isaac Heller, CEO of Trullion. "We're excited to get Revenue by Trullion in the hands of our early CFO and controller adopters, and at the same time provide a valuable new test of details workflow for our audit clients."

Revenue by Trullion is available to existing customers and to other companies via Trullion's partner network of over 100 audit & advisory firms. The Audit Test of Details workflow is now available to firms currently leveraging Audit by Trullion.

Trullion, which has a presence in New York and Tel Aviv, is coming off the heels of a big 2022, with rapid customer adoption, a financing round led by Aleph & Third Point, and the expansion of the New York offices. The company currently works with major Big Four and regional accounting firms, and organizations from pre-IPO tech companies to multinational Fortune 500s. Trullion supports U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) and International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), with customers across five continents.

About Trullion

Trullion is an AI-powered accounting platform that automates financial workflows for CFOs, accountants, and auditors to increase efficiency, prevent costly oversights, and drive collaboration. Established in 2019, Trullion is headquartered in New York, NY with offices in Tel Aviv and has secured funding from Aleph, Third Point Ventures, Greycroft, and financial executives from SAP, Ernst & Young, AirBnB, and Dropbox. To learn more about Trullion, visit www.trullion.com.

Media Contact: DeeDee Rudenstein, drudenstein@propelsc.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trullion-launches-ai-enabled-revenue-recognition-and-audit-modules-to-power-new-levels-of-accounting-transparency-301722324.html

SOURCE Trullion

Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin Surge Causes Over $500M in Liquidations, Highest in 3 Months

    Crypto markets regained the $1 trillion capitalization mark for the first time since November.

  • Salary range disclosures backfire after government push

    Some job postings that have surfaced amid California’s push for pay transparency feature broad compensation ranges. Its transparency law went into effect this month.

  • Carmakers signal end of shortages after two years of runaway prices

    The world’s biggest car maker is ramping up production after three years of disruption, adding to hopes of cheaper cars and shorter waiting times for drivers.

  • India Now Buying 33 Times More Russian Oil Than a Year Earlier

    (Bloomberg) -- India bought a record amount of Russian oil last month, with the country importing a whopping 33 times more than a year earlier. Most Read from BloombergItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30 YearsEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyThe world’s third-biggest crude importer purchased an average of 1.2 million barrels a day from Russia in Decembe

  • Exxon set to order 5th Guyana oil vessel, sizing up more blocks

    Exxon Mobil Corp. is preparing to approve its fifth oil production project in Guyana and is considering taking additional exploration acreage, the head of its Guyanese operations, Alistair Routledge, told Reuters in an interview. The efforts would add significantly to the $30 billion committed thus far by Exxon and Guyana partners Hess Corp and CNOOC Ltd. The latest development will cost about 27% more than the last, a new estimate showed, reflecting inflation and the larger scope of the project. The consortium aims to pump 1.2 million barrels of oil and gas per day by 2027 from all the developments, according to Hess, nearly triple last year's peak output.

  • 3 Tech Stocks Approved by Warren Buffett

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett used to have a reputation for being somewhat averse to the technology sector. Through his years of market-crushing performance, the famously successful investor generally preferred to put his company's money behind businesses with streamlined models operating in relatively simple industries, and tech companies have a reputation for complexity. In fact, Berkshire has more equity holdings in technology companies than any other sector -- and by a substantial margin.

  • Russia’s Seaborne Crude Flows Surge to Highest Since April

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia's seaborne crude exports soared last week to the highest level since April, suggesting that the country has -- for now -- overcome an initial hit to flows that followed European sanctions.Most Read from BloombergItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30 YearsEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyAggregate volumes of Russian crude rose by 876,

  • I'm Retiring at 62 & Waiting for Disability. What Should I Do?

    Social Security Disability pays you the amount you'd receive at your full retirement age. If you're between age 62 and 67, you may find yourself running low on cash while waiting for a favorable disability decision. Taking Social Security retirement … Continue reading → The post Retiring at 62 to 67 While Waiting for Disability: A Guide appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Lithium’s Next Big Risk Is Grand Supply Plans Falling Short

    (Bloomberg) -- Electric-vehicle makers are hoping that an imminent wave of lithium supply will bring relief for their expansion plans after a two-year squeeze, but the battery metal’s die-hard bulls warn of more pain to come if producers fail to deliver.Most Read from BloombergEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30 YearsThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyAt

  • Workers hate being in the office so much, many would rather get a root canal

    That’s one thing that can’t be done over Zoom.

  • 'You need to get a raise’: It's a 'worker's market' as job numbers show The Great Resignation is still going strong amid recession fears

    Inflation is still high, meaning workers have every reason — and every opportunity — to act now.

  • How Walmart's US CEO views future of consumer loyalty

    A top executive at Walmart, the world’s largest retailer, says retailers and brands risk being left behind if they're not open to adapting as consumer needs continue to change.

  • Exclusive-Indian, European oil firms evaluating bids for Guyana blocks

    Guyana's upcoming bidding round for offshore areas has caught the interest of top energy companies from Asia to Europe, according to people familiar with the matter, even as the government continues to work out terms for the auction. The South American country wants to quickly expand its oil industry and recruit developers to counterbalance an Exxon Mobil Corp-led consortium that now controls all production. The Exxon group has outlined plans to install at least seven vessels to tap more than 11 billion barrels discovered to date.

  • Agriculture Companies Push Carbon-Capture Farming; Growers Are Skeptical

    Executives say farming programs designed to capture carbon dioxide in fields offer long-term benefits including healthier soil, and they provide extra cash.

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Lenovo Group, HP, Dell Technologies and Apple

    Lenovo Group, HP, Dell Technologies and Apple are part of the Zacks top Analyst Blog.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Peabody Energy, Alliance Resource Partners, CONSOL Energy and Warrior Met Col

    Peabody Energy, Alliance Resource Partners, CONSOL Energy and Warrior Met Col are part of the Zacks Industry outlook article.

  • Oracle (ORCL) Aids SymphonyAI to Deliver IT Solutions on Cloud

    Oracle (ORCL) announces the selection of OCI by SymphonyAI to help its clientele tap the power of cloud flexibility and cost efficiencies.

  • EVs Made Up 10% of All New Cars Sold Last Year

    The increase, driven by China and Europe, provided relief to a broader car market that suffered from economic worries, inflation and production disruptions.

  • Big Tech Companies Prep for a Tough Year

    Competitors, regulators and an economic slowdown have started to make a meaningful dent in the fortunes of the largest tech companies.

  • What Is the Average Social Security Benefit at Age 62?

    Your retirement benefit amount depends on how much you've earned over your lifetime at jobs for which you paid Social Security taxes -- and the age at which you claim. You can claim Social Security...