Trump administration sides with NFL in sports betting case

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) -- The Trump administration is siding with professional sports leagues in their opposition to allowing New Jersey to offer sports betting at its casinos and racetracks.

The solicitor general's office filed a brief with the U.S. Supreme Court supporting the leagues. The court is scheduled to hear the case in December.

Republican Gov. Chris Christie's administration is challenging a 1992 federal law that bans gambling on sports in all but four states. Christie sees sports betting as a way to boost the industries.

In an interview Tuesday on HBO's "Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel," Christie said the leagues were hypocrites for opposing sports betting while having professional hockey and football teams in Las Vegas, where sports gambling is allowed.

Christie says the leagues "no longer have moral ground."