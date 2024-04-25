Trump Advisers Discuss Penalties for Nations That Move Away From the Dollar

Saleha Mohsin, Jennifer Jacobs and Nancy Cook
3 min read
0

(Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump’s economic advisers are considering ways to actively stop nations from shifting away from using the dollar — an effort to counter budding moves among key emerging markets to reduce exposure to the US currency, according to people familiar with the matter.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Discussions include penalties for allies or adversaries who seek active ways to engage in bilateral trade in currencies other than the dollar — with options including export controls, currency manipulation charges and tariffs, the people said, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

A verbal backlash against the dollar’s dominance in the global financial system gained traction in 2022, when the US led efforts to impose harsh economic sanctions on Russia, a Group of 20 nation. Russia’s central bank, government officials and some 2,500 other targets have had their access to the dollar restricted.

Read More: Dollar’s Superpower Status at Risk From Turmoil Home and Abroad

President Joe Biden this week signed into law a measure granting him new powers to seize Russian dollar assets to aid Ukraine’s reconstruction. The so-called REPO provision was added to a national security package to assist Kyiv and other US allies. The measure has sparked concern from many Republican lawmakers, who worry it will undermine the role of the US dollar in the global financial system.

Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, together known as the BRICS nations, discussed de-dollarization at a summit last August. That group is gaining global heft after inviting key oil-producing nations Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, along with others in an expansion move this year. Saudi Arabia and the UAE currently peg their currencies to the dollar.

Economic advisers to Trump and his campaign have talked about targeting that particular BRICS effort in a potential second term. For his part, both publicly and privately, Trump has said that he wants the dollar to remain the world’s reserve currency.

Exchange Rate

“I hate when countries go off the dollar,” Trump said in a March 11 interview on CNBC. “I would not allow countries to go off the dollar because when we lose that standard, that will be like losing a revolutionary war,” he said. “That will be a hit to our country.”

As president, Trump weighed forcibly weakening the dollar to support the domestic manufacturing sector. But now, so far he has privately said he doesn’t currently see the merits of dollar intervention, according to one person familiar with the matter. The Trump campaign referred to the former president’s latest remarks on the dollar Thursday morning.

“With Biden, you’re going to lose the dollar as the standard. That’ll be like losing the biggest war we’ve ever lost,” he said, blaming Biden’s policies for damaging views toward the dollar.

Trump has favored a stable dollar, and for other countries to match that policy by refraining from interventions seeking to devalue their currencies. With the Federal Reserve holding off on lowering interest rates, the dollar lately has been on the rise, spurring authorities overseas to consider interventions to prop up — not devalue — their currencies.

Intervention Issue

Japanese and South Korean authorities have been among those to warn against excessive moves in their exchange rates, with officials in Tokyo cautioning that they reserve the right to intervene.

The yen on Thursday hit the weakest level against the dollar since 1990. Chinese authorities have also taken steps to stem the yuan’s decline.

(Updates with additional details on REPO provision, in the fourth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Bank of Japan may signal near-term rate hike with new price forecasts

    The Bank of Japan on Friday is set to project inflation will stay near its 2% target in coming years and signal its readiness to raise interest rates from near-zero, in hope of keeping yen bears from pushing the currency to fresh 34-year lows. Recent threats of intervention by Japanese authorities have failed to arrest the yen's slide against the dollar to levels unseen since 1990, adding to headaches for policymakers worried about the hit to consumption from rising living costs. The yen's falls are driven by receding expectations of a near-term U.S. interest rate cut, and reassurances by the BOJ that it won't hike rates aggressively after having ended eight years of negative interest rates in March.

  • A rate cut in June is still on tap because the job market is weakening, Citi economist says

    Hiring activity could see a substantial slowdown later in the year, Citi economist Veronica Clark said.

  • Explainer-Where are Wall Street's analyst notes on Trump's Truth Social?

    Trump Media & Technology Group is one of the most actively traded U.S. stocks, yet Wall Street's equity analysts are staying clear. Shares of the company that operates former U.S. President Donald Trump's social media app Truth Social listed on Nasdaq on March 26. An army of Trump supporters and speculators have snapped up the stock, giving it a market value of about $4.9 billion.

  • Billionaire Stephen Ross Believes in South Florida—and Is Spending Big to Transform It

    (Bloomberg Markets) -- Some of Florida’s most prominent names gathered at an oceanfront Palm Beach mansion this month to raise money for a tantalizing prospect: building a local outpost of Nashville’s Vanderbilt University, an institution that would add educational prestige to an area booming with newcomers.Most Read from BloombergUS Economy Slows and Inflation Jumps, Damping Soft-Landing HopesMalaysia in Talks With Tycoons on Casino to Revive $100 Billion Forest CityBig Tech Surges in Late Hour

  • Microsoft Sales, Profit Beat Expectations on AI Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp.’s quarterly sales and profit climbed more than projected, lifted by corporate demand for the software maker’s cloud and artificial intelligence offerings.Most Read from BloombergUS Economy Slows and Inflation Jumps, Damping Soft-Landing HopesMalaysia in Talks With Tycoons on Casino to Revive $100 Billion Forest CityBig Tech Surges in Late Hours on Blowout Earnings: Markets WrapBiden’s Gains Against Trump Vanish on Deep Economic Pessimism, Poll ShowsJavier Milei Fue

  • US Bond Market Sells Off as Sticky Prices Weigh on Fed Rate Path

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasury yields rose to 2024 highs as evidence of sticky US price pressures casts doubt on the Federal Reserve’s ability to start lowering interest rates later this year.Most Read from BloombergUS Economy Slows and Inflation Jumps, Damping Soft-Landing HopesMalaysia in Talks With Tycoons on Casino to Revive $100 Billion Forest CityBig Tech Surges in Late Hours on Blowout Earnings: Markets WrapBiden’s Gains Against Trump Vanish on Deep Economic Pessimism, Poll ShowsJavier Milei Fue

  • Pantera Capital Buys Another Trove of Solana Tokens From FTX Auction

    (Bloomberg) -- Pantera Capital was among the winning bidders for another trove of discounted Solana tokens auctioned off by the administrators managing the bankruptcy of the former FTX cryptocurrency exchange, according to a person familiar with the sale.Most Read from BloombergUS Economy Slows and Inflation Jumps, Damping Soft-Landing HopesMalaysia in Talks With Tycoons on Casino to Revive $100 Billion Forest CityBig Tech Surges in Late Hours on Blowout Earnings: Markets WrapBiden’s Gains Again

  • As demand for US LNG booms, one plant struggles to stay online

    The second-largest U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facility has been running below 80% of its capacity due to technical problems, data from financial firm LSEG showed, denting U.S. exports. Since Jan. 15, Freeport LNG's Quintana, Texas, liquefaction plant has been operating without at least one of its three gas-processing trains. On Thursday, it took in 61 million cubic feet (mcf) of gas, compared to its capacity for 2.2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd), LSEG data showed.

  • U.S. growth slowdown, with inflation spike, raises early stagflation risks

    The economy is slowing but inflation isn't. That's not good for anyone.

  • US Economy Slows and Inflation Jumps, Damping Soft-Landing Hopes

    (Bloomberg) -- US economic growth slid to an almost two-year low last quarter while inflation jumped to uncomfortable levels, interrupting a run of strong demand and muted price pressures that had fueled optimism for a soft landing.Most Read from BloombergUS Economy Slows and Inflation Jumps, Damping Soft-Landing HopesMalaysia in Talks With Tycoons on Casino to Revive $100 Billion Forest CityBiden’s Gains Against Trump Vanish on Deep Economic Pessimism, Poll ShowsZuckerberg Asks for Patience as