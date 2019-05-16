Trump’s Huawei Threat Is the Nuclear Option to Halt China’s Rise

(Bloomberg) -- The Trump administration is pulling out the big guns in its push to slow China’s rise, with potentially devastating consequences for the rest of the world.

The White House on Wednesday initiated a two-pronged assault on China: barring companies deemed a national security threat from selling to the U.S., and threatening to blacklist Huawei Technologies Co. from buying essential components. If it follows through, the move could cripple China’s largest technology company, depress the business of American chip giants from Qualcomm Inc. to Micron Technology Inc., and potentially disrupt the rollout of critical 5G wireless networks around the world.

“The Trump administration action is a grave escalation with China,” Eurasia Group analysts Paul Triolo, Michael Hirson and Jeffrey Wright wrote in a note. If fully implemented, the blacklist would “put at risk both the company itself and the networks of Huawei customers around the world, as the firm would be unable to upgrade software and conduct routine maintenance and hardware replacement.”

The threat is likely to elevate fears in Beijing that President Donald Trump’s broader goal is to contain China, leading to a protracted cold war between the world’s biggest economies. In addition to a trade fight that has rattled global markets for months, the U.S. has pressured both allies and foes to avoid using Huawei for 5G networks that will form the backbone of the modern economy.

“This decision is in no one’s interest,” Huawei said in an emailed response. “It will do significant economic harm to the American companies with which Huawei does business, affect tens of thousands of American jobs, and disrupt the current collaboration and mutual trust that exist on the global supply chain.”

The Chinese company will try to take action to mitigate the impact of the incident and ‘seek remedies’ to resolve the matter, it said.

The U.S. notified the Chinese embassy in Washington about the Huawei action shortly before the announcement Wednesday, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told Bloomberg TV Thursday. While Huawei wasn’t part of U.S.-China trade talks, the U.S. hopes that negotiations between the two nations will mitigate the kind of behavior the U.S. is punishing Huawei for, Ross said.

“@Huawei 5G, RIP. Thanks for playing,” U.S. Senator Tom Cotton, a Republican from Arkansas, wrote on Twitter.

U.S. suppliers to Huawei including Lumentum Holdings Inc. and Qualcomm Inc. are indicated to open lower in pre-market trading, after shares in Asian suppliers including Sunny Optical Technology Group and AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. dropped as much as 5% on Thursday.

In Europe, STMicroelectronics NV fell, while Huawei competitor Nokia Oyj gained 2%. Huawei has said it devotes about a third of its budget -- some $11 billion annually -- to the acquisition of American components. It counts 33 U.S. companies among its top 92 suppliers.

“The negative impact on the global 5G market will be significant,” said Charlie Dai, a Beijing-based analyst at Forrester Research, nothing that Huawei is one of the market leaders globally. “Nokia and Cisco could address the gap to some extent, but the overall adoption will be slowed down, which eventually will be harmful to telco carriers and consumers around the world.”

The Commerce Department said Wednesday it will soon put Huawei on an “Entity List” -- meaning any U.S. company will need a special license to sell products to the world’s largest networking gear maker. Since American companies dominate semiconductors, that could smother Huawei’s production of everything from 5G base stations to mobile phones. It may not even be able to use Google’s Android, the most popular operating system globally for smartphones. A similar move last year against ZTE Corp. -- China’s second-biggest telecom equipment company -- nearly forced the company out of business.

"This could potentially lead to Huawei’s destruction,” said Scott Kennedy, a China expert at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. “You can’t underestimate the significance. It’s their most important company and threatening it in this way will generate a massive public response as well as from the Chinese government. The bilateral trade talks were on thin ice and this could derail them entirely.”

