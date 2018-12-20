Trump's Rusal Relief Tests If Deripaska Is in Driver's Seat

(Bloomberg) -- The Trump administration is engaged in a high-stakes balancing act between pressuring Russia over election interference and easing sanctions on the world’s second-largest aluminum maker.

The U.S. sanctioned 15 Russian spies Wednesday at the same time it agreed to drop penalties against companies tied to Oleg Deripaska in exchange for the Russian billionaire cutting his stake in United Co. Rusal.

Together, the moves were designed to show continued resolve while responding to concerns that the April decision to penalize Rusal -- one of largest companies ever targeted by the U.S. -- had roiled global markets and risked a worldwide aluminum shortage.

Yet, the deal negotiated by the Treasury Department will draw close scrutiny, particularly for any possible loopholes. Congress has 30 days to say whether it will step in to block the agreement, and lawmakers from both parties have long expressed concern that President Donald Trump is too soft on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s government.

Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr, a North Carolina Republican, and the panel’s top-ranking Democrat, Mark Warner of Virginia, said Wednesday in a joint statement that the deal “will require constant monitoring” to ensure that Deripaska and the Russian government abide by its terms.

Treasury laid out the terms of the deal in a nine-page letter to Congress released Wednesday, an unusual level of detail and transparency for such an agreement.

Under the agreement, Deripaska -- who remains on the U.S. sanctions list -- will cut his stake in his holding company En+ Group Plc to 44.95 percent from about 70 percent, though he will remain the company’s largest shareholder. That will clear the way to ease restrictions on Rusal, En+ and JSC EuroSibEnergo, a power company that he also controls, in 30 days, unless Congress blocks the action.

Other sizable stakes in En+ will be held by VTB Bank PJSC, a bank controlled by the Russian state, and Glencore Plc, a long-standing Deripaska ally at Rusal. Deripaska’s voting rights would be limited to 35 percent of the company’s shares, and two thirds of the board of directors would be independent of Deripaska, the Treasury Department said.

En+ and Rusal must also overhaul their boards and commit “to full transparency with Treasury by undertaking extensive, ongoing auditing, certification, and reporting requirements,” the department said.

Another small portion of Deripaska’s stake in EN+ will go to Volnoe Delo, a charity he founded, which will be able to benefit financially from the stake, according to a person familiar with the details of the deal who asked not to be identified because the exact terms of the agreement aren’t public.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin stressed that Deripaska -- not the companies -- was the intended target of its sanctions, part of broader penalties imposed on Putin associates over Moscow’s interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

“Treasury sanctioned these companies because of their ownership and control by sanctioned Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, not for the conduct of the companies themselves,” Mnuchin said in a statement.

But the Treasury’s decision to allow Deripaska to maintain a large stake together with the significant involvement of VTB, whose chief executive officer Andrey Kostin is also under U.S. sanctions, meant the deal was welcomed as a victory for Moscow by some.

"The terms are good for Russia," said Kirill Chuyko, strategist at BCS Global Markets in Moscow. "Boards, even ones with independent directors, never had real power in Russian corporations. En+ is no exception."

In Washington, Democratic lawmakers also expressed concern that the deal could contain escape hatches that would allow Deripaska to retain a greater than 50 percent stake through different ownership structures.

“The decision raises key questions that the administration will need to answer about whether the structural and governance changes made by these companies are sufficient to ensure that Deripaska is no longer in the driver’s seat,” Senators Chuck Schumer, Sherrod Brown and Menendez said in a statement. “It remains to be seen whether this approach can succeed in Putin’s Russia.”

Treasury, facing criticism in August that it hadn’t done enough to punish Putin, said Deripaska, along with dozens of other Russian individuals and entities, had become “radioactive” in the global community since the April sanctions.

