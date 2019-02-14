Trump's Support Not Enough to Save Kentucky Coal Power Plant

(Bloomberg) -- The Tennessee Valley Authority will close an aging coal-fired power plant, resisting pressure from President Donald Trump to keep the Kentucky facility operating.

The TVA board voted Thursday to shutter the Paradise Fossil Plant Unit 3, which gets most of its coal from mines operated by a longtime and vocal Trump supporter, Robert Murray. Trump, in a tweet Monday, said the board should consider “all factors before voting to close viable power plants.”

The decision came down to money, with cheap natural gas and renewables driving down the price of electricity. At the same time, climate change concerns have prompted regulations that can require costly upgrades to plants burning coal. U.S. coal power fell 6.3 percent last year as the industry closed almost 13 gigawatts of capacity, according to BloombergNEF.

“This decision is not about coal,” TVA Chief Executive Officer Bill Johnson said during the meeting in Chattanooga, Tennessee. “It’s about economics. It’s about keeping rates as low as feasible.”

Paradise 3 gets the bulk of its coal from Kentucky mines operated by Murray Energy Corp., which donated $1 million to a political action committee backing Trump’s agenda in the 2018 election. Murray, the company’s chief executive officer, has pushed the Trump administration in the past to support other coal plants operated by his customers.

Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell and Governor Matt Bevin also backed keeping the plant open.

Kenneth Allen, a TVA board member, offered a resolution to postpone the vote until the next board meeting in May that failed. “I’m concerned about our portfolio, long term economic impacts, impacts on the community,” Allen said. "We’ve even heard from the president on this matter. I’m not completely comfortable with the recommendation.”

The decision was applauded by environmental groups. “TVA made the right decision,” Mary Ann Hitt, senior director of the Sierra Club’s Beyond Coal campaign, said in a statement. “The board ignored the political games, followed their statutory mission and were guided by the facts laid out by their own experts,

Paradise 3 has about 140 workers, according to TVA Public Information Officer Jim Hopson. When TVA has decided in the past to shutter power facilities, it typically takes one to three years. The board also voted to close the Bull Run coal plant in Tennessee.

“Continued operation will impose significant costs to our customers that can be entirely avoided,” Johnson said. “When we run the units, which is infrequently, at least half the time they’re out of the money.”

