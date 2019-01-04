Trump to Apple: Make the iPhone in the U.S., not China

President Donald Trump made his first comments on Apple’s this Friday — and they were largely dismissive.
At the news conference, Trump also voiced his displeasure with Apple for making products in China, although he falsely asserted Apple CEO Tim Cook would soon change that.
TRUMP: "Don't forget. Apple makes their products in China. I told Tim Cook, a friend of mine, make your product in the US. Build those big, beautiful plants that go on for miles. Build those plants in the US. I like that even better...China is the biggest beneficiary of Apple." pic.twitter.com/tNK6OZVeDo
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 4, 2019 Read more...
