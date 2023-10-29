Trump attacks 'unhinged judge' for requiring Ivanka to testify in New York fraud trial

NEW YORK — Donald Trump is once again lashing out at the Manhattan judge presiding over his civil fraud trial in New York.

The former president on Saturday took to his social media platform to attack“Trump-hating” Judge Arthur Engoron a day after he issued a ruling ordering Trump’s eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump, to testify in the case.

“I truly believe he is CRAZY, but certainly, at a minimum, CRAZED in his hatred of me,” Trump said of Engoron, writing in a caps-filled message shared on Truth Social.

In June, an appeals court dismissed Ivanka as a defendant in the lawsuit, which was brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James. Her attorneys argued she hadn’t worked for the Trump Organization since 2017 and the claims against her were too old.

She was released “from this Fake Letitia James case” by the court of appeals, Trump wrote, but this “unhinged Judge, who ruled me guilty before this Witch Hunt Trial even started, couldn’t care less about the fact that he was overturned.”

The twice-impeached president continued to unleash his fury on Engoron, calling him an “out of control ‘Nut Job’ (judge) who fined me $10,000 over a ridiculous Gag Order so that the publicity for the day would take over from the fact that Racist James and the Judge’s Star Witness admitted LYING TO CONGRESS on the stand — CASE OVER!”

On Wednesday, Trump was put on the witness stand and fined $10,000 for violating a gag order. The dramatic scene came just days after Engoron ordered the former president to pay a $5,000 fine for posting incendiary comments about the judge’s chief law clerk, Allison Greenfield.

Later on Saturday, Trump once again attacked “this grossly incompetent ‘Judge,’ who is overturned on Appeal more than almost any Judge in New York State,” he wrote on Truth Social. “(He) is a partisan political hack who totally disregards the Court of Appeals.”