Trump-backed SPAC Digital World regains compliance with Nasdaq listing

Reuters
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: The Nasdaq logo is displayed at the Nasdaq Market site in Times Square in New York

(Reuters) - Digital World Acquisition Corp, a blank-check firm that is to merge with former U.S. President Donald Trump's social media platform, said on Wednesday it had been cleared by the Nasdaq over non-payment of certain dues.

"The company's fee delinquency has been cured, and as a result the company has regained compliance with the applicable listing standard," it said in an exchange filing, adding that a scheduled hearing next month related to the issue had been canceled.

Earlier this month, Digital World revealed that it had received a notice from the exchange over non-payment of some dues which could lead to a potential de-listing.

Digital World has already been facing delays in closing the deal to take Truth Social public due to investigations on whether the Trump-backed company broke securities regulations.

The deal was inked in October 2021 and late last year shareholders approved extending the deadline to close the deal to September 2023.

Last week, the company ousted Chief Executive Patrick Orlando, saying that it was "in the best interest of its shareholders to select a new management team."

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

  • Stock Market Weakens; Warren Buffett Makes A Quick $450 Million; Micron Stock Slides Ahead Of Earnings

    Tech led the stock market lower Tuesday, with major benchmarks weakening in the last hour. Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffett made $450 million on Occidental Petroleum after a Cowen upgrade. Berkshire added more shares in March.

  • Dividend Stocks Are Key in a Volatile Market; Here's 10 From Morningstar

    Morningstar has put together a list of top dividend stocks held by its 'ultimate stock pickers.'

  • Mohamed El-Erian Calls Out ‘Trilemma’ of Problems Facing the Market; Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio

    The markets have been pounded lately by a series of economic shocks, most recently the bank crisis sparked earlier this month by the failure of Silicon Valley Bank. That spread quick fears of contagion, as the crypto-heavy Signature and Silvergate banks also failed – and then the international heavyweight Credit Suisse showed signs of cracking. Economist Mohamed El-Erian warns that we are facing multiple problems simultaneously, and the outlook is grim. “It’s not just a dilemma of inflation vers

  • Buy the Dip in Nvidia Stock? Let's Check the Chart First

    Nvidia stock is working on its third straight daily decline on Tuesday, which has it lower for the week. Earlier this month, I called Nvidia "One of the Best Stocks to Own Right Now" in the midst of the stock rallying almost 24% amid a nine-day win streak. Simply an observation, Nvidia's perception of being one of the best stocks of 2023 is backed up by data.

  • Will Bitcoin keep minting more millionaires or is this just a 'dead cat bounce'? Here's why Warren Buffett believes crypto 'will come to a very bad ending'

    The Oracle of Omaha never saw a future in cryptocurrency.

  • Schwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing Cracks

    (Bloomberg) -- On the surface, Charles Schwab Corp. being swept up in the worst US banking crisis since 2008 makes little sense.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkThe firm, a half-century mainstay in the brokerage industry, isn’t overexposed to crypto like Silvergate Capital and Signature Ba

  • Micron Sales Plunge 53%. It Is Cutting More Staff. Better Days Lie Ahead.

    Micron is seeing pressure on its business from high customer inventory and weak PC demand. But things improve from here.

  • Medical Properties Trust REIT Loses More Than 50% Of Its Value In 9 Months

    A major real estate investment trust (REIT) has lost more than half its value since its early August 2022 highs. Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE: MPW) this week is making new 52-week lows as the months-long downward slide shows no sign of stopping. The REIT is suffering, along with many others in the sector, from investors dumping shares as the banking crisis remains front-page news and the Federal Reserve keeps raising interest rates. Lower expectations for a pivot – where rates begin to go

  • Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 332.80% and 19.14%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Fisher Investments Moves to Texas Over Taxes

    The firm said it was relocating “immediately” from Washington after the state’s supreme court cleared the way for a capital gains tax.

  • Kuwait Wealth Fund Sells €1.4 Billion of Mercedes Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- The Kuwait Investment Authority sold shares worth about €1.4 billion in Mercedes-Benz Group AG — roughly a quarter of its stake — after the carmaker’s stock almost quadrupled over the last three years.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsMcKinsey Starts Eliminating 1,400 Roles This Week in a Rare Ro

  • UBS chief steps down ‘in the interest of Switzerland’ after Credit Suisse deal

    UBS has drafted in the chief executive who helped it recover from the financial crisis to steer the bank through the takeover of Credit Suisse.

  • Elon Musk Warns a New Financial Crisis Is Knocking at the Door

    Commercial real estate debt and mortgages are a 'serious' threat to the economy, warns the serial entrepreneur and billionaire.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) closed at $0.79 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.44% move from the prior day.

  • Micron Sales Forecast Spurs Hope That Worst of Slump Is Over

    (Bloomberg) -- Micron Technology Inc., the largest US maker of memory chips, gave a better forecast for the current quarter than some analysts had feared, sparking hope that the worst of a brutal industry slump may be over. Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsMcKinsey Starts Eliminating 1,400 Roles This Week in a

  • Top Dividend Stock: Western Midstream's Already Sizzling 7.9% Yield Set To Jump

    Oil and gas pipeline operators populate many top dividend stock lists due to fee-based contracts and steady cashflows that support high yields. Western Midstream is a top performer in this group, sporting a sizzling 7.9% yield that's set to go even higher next quarter. Western Midstream stores, processes and transports natural gas and crude oil, with operations in Northeast Colorado and Southeast Wyoming's DJ basin and West Texas' Delaware basins.

  • Amazon reportedly considering purchase of AMC Entertainment

    Amazon is reportedly looking into the potential purchase of AMC Entertainment and its chain of movie theaters as a means of boosting its physical marketing presence.

  • Sergio Ermotti returns as UBS CEO to steer Credit Suisse takeover

    UBS Group AG has rehired Sergio Ermotti as CEO to steer its massive takeover of neighbour Credit Suisse - a surprise move to take advantage of the Swiss banker's experience rebuilding the bank after the global financial crisis. The trader turned corporate problem fixer faces the tough challenge of laying off thousands of staff, cutting back Credit Suisse's investment bank and reassuring the world's wealthy that UBS remains a safe harbour for their cash. "We felt we had a better horse," said UBS chairman Colm Kelleher of the decision to replace current CEO Ralph Hamers after less than three years in charge.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks With Over 200% Upside on the Horizon

    Penny stocks are controversial, to say the least. When it comes to these under $5 per share investment opportunities, Wall Street observers usually either love them or hate them. The penny stock-averse point out that while the bargain price tag is tempting, there could be a reason shares are trading at such low levels like poor fundamentals or insurmountable headwinds. However, the other side of the coin has merit as well. Naturally, with these cheap tickers, you get more bang for your buck in t

  • SVB Failure Due To Mismanagement, Regulators Say; First Republic No Longer For Sale

    Lawmakers grilled U.S. financial regulators Tuesday on the Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank failures during a Senate hearing.