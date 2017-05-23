Trump budget to increase growth by boosting investment, labor force: Mnuchin

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin discusses the Trump administration's budget plan during the Peterson Foundation's 2017 Fiscal Summit in Washington, U.S., May 23, 2017. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration believes its budget plan will boost economic growth by fostering capital investment and creating jobs for workers who gave up their job hunts during tough times, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Tuesday.

"One component of this is making sure we can create jobs for people who want jobs and will come back into the workforce," Mnuchin said at an event on fiscal policy. "The other component is productivity and capital investment."





