Trump campaign asks for cut of candidates’ fundraising when they use his name and likeness

Former President Donald Trump’s campaign has found a new way to press for badly needed cash.

In a letter received by Republican digital vendors this week, the Trump campaign is asking for down-ballot candidates who use his name, image and likeness in fundraising appeals to give at least 5 percent of the proceeds to the campaign.

“Beginning tomorrow, we ask that all candidates and committees who choose to use President Trump's name, image, and likeness split a minimum of 5% of all fundraising solicitations to Trump National Committee JFC. This includes but is not limited to sending to the house file, prospecting vendors, and advertising,” Trump co-campaign managers Susie Wiles and Chris LaCivita wrote in the letter, which is dated April 15.

They add: “Any split that is higher than 5% will be seen favorably by the RNC and President Trump's campaign and is routinely reported to the highest levels of leadership within both organizations.”

The letter comes as Trump is struggling to close a fundraising gap with President Joe Biden. Biden’s campaign has said that it has raised over $190 million, more than double what Trump has taken in. Trump’s campaign has acknowledged that it will be outraised by Biden, though it has been looking to make up ground, with large and small donors alike. By asking Republican candidates to break off a chunk of their proceeds, the Trump campaign would enlarge its bank account.

The letter was sent the same week Trump’s hush-money trial began in New York. The trial is expected to last at least six weeks and will greatly hinder the former president’s ability to hit the campaign trail with just seven months left before the November election.

Down-ballot Republican candidates and committees have long used Trump in fundraising appeals, recognizing that he has support among the party’s small-dollar fundraising base. But in the letter, Wiles and LaCivita reiterated their request that Republicans “avoid” using certain “language and tactics” while using Trump’s name, image and likeness.

The letter, for example, asks that candidates not speak “on behalf of President Trump,” “mention of the President's family without their consent or the consent of the campaign,” or [impersonate] President Trump or his campaign.”

After taking over the Republican National Committee last month, the Trump campaign established a joint fundraising committee with the RNC that allowed for the campaign to take in checks in excess of $814,000.

The letter warns that “Any vendor whose clients ignore the guidelines mentioned above will be held responsible for their clients' actions,” and that “Repeated violations will result in the suspension of business relationships between the vendor and Trump National Committee JFC. This includes list rental agreements.”

The campaign has made similar requests in the past. Last year, the Trump campaign released another letter warning that Trump might not endorse candidates who were using firms that sent out Trump-centered fundraising appeals without the campaign’s consent. In 2021, Trump’s political operation sent cease-and-desist letters to the RNC, National Republican Senatorial Committee and National Republican Congressional Committee demanding they stop using Trump’s name, image and likeness in fundraising messages.

Danielle Alvarez, a Trump campaign spokesperson, did not address the request that Republicans give 5 percent of their Trump-centered fundraising proceeds to the campaign. But in a statement, she said: “It is important to protect small dollar donors from scammers that use the president's name and likeness.”

