Trump campaign says it raised more than $50 million at Saturday fundraiser

Former President Donald Trump raised more than $50 million at a Saturday evening fundraiser, where he once again pressed President Joe Biden to debate him, according to a campaign aide.

Trump spoke for about 45 minutes before 117 seated guests, according to the aide, who was granted anonymity to speak freely.

Trump is pushing to close a massive cash disadvantage against Biden. According to figures released by the two campaigns, Biden ended March with $192 million on hand, more than twice as much as Trump. Attendees at Saturday evening’s event were asked to donate as much as $814,600.

Trump is set to hold another high-dollar fundraiser on Wednesday in Atlanta.

During his private remarks, Trump reiterated his call for Biden to debate him, according to the aide, after refusing himself to participate in the Republican primary debates. Biden said last month that his willingness to debate would depend on Trump’s “behavior. ”

The event was held at the Palm Beach, Fla., home of billionaire investor John Paulson. Other major donors in attendance included New York Jets owner Woody Johnson, energy executive Harold Hamm and sugar mogul Pepe Fanjul, Sr.

Former first lady Melania Trump was also present. Melania Trump has largely been absent from the trail during her husband’s 2024 campaign, but she is beginning to reemerge. Later this month, she is set to host a fundraiser for the Log Cabin Republicans.

Three former Trump primary rivals — South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy — also spoke. All three have become prominent surrogates for the former president and are widely seen as prospective running mates.

The evening’s menu included “an endive and frisée salad, filet au poivre, and pavlova with fresh berries for dessert,” according to the aide.