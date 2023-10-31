Trump and his children set to take witness stand in NYC fraud trial: What to expect

NEW YORK — The New York attorney general’s sweeping fraud case against Donald Trump’s real estate empire and its top executives is set to conclude with a Trump family marathon on the witness stand this week.

Lawyers for the state plan to call the former president and three of his adult children — and executive vice presidents — as their final witnesses in the case now in its fifth week on trial in Manhattan Supreme Court, starting with Don Jr. on Wednesday, Eric on Thursday and Ivanka on Nov. 8. Trump is expected to be on the witness stand Monday.

Trump will return to the witness stand Monday, having been deemed “not credible” by Judge Arthur Engoron just last week when he was unexpectedly summoned to testify in open court for the first time in a decade about his inflammatory out-out-court commentary.

Trump and his eldest sons, accused alongside him in the case, will not be testifying to defend their reputations, having already been found liable by Engoron for the AG’s top fraud claim in a scathing pretrial ruling. Engoron, in a summary judgment ruling on the eve of trial, found they engaged in widespread fraud by manipulating the value of his assets by up to $2.2 billion from 2014 to 2021.

Still to defend is how deeply they were involved in the annual financial statements central to the case that falsely ballooned Trump’s value in lucrative loan and insurance agreements and how much the Trump Organization illegally profited — and should have to pay back — and their ability to lead a business in New York ever again.

It’s unclear whether Trump will choose to attend his children’s testimony or whether the former first family will present a show of solidarity.

Ivanka, who won dismissal from the case on appeal this summer, will be testifying against her father and brothers under a subpoena she has fought and is still expected to appeal.

Ivanka left the company and moved from New York in 2017 to serve as an unpaid presidential adviser to her father. She’s expected to face questions about the pricing of her Trump Park Avenue apartment and her role in lease negotiations and financing of Trump’s Doral resort in Florida and the Old Post Office hotel in Washington, D.C., among other deals.

Trump’s eldest sons took the helm when their father became president and oversaw a series of deals beforehand. In his testimony, Trump’s former fixer, Michael Cohen, said all the Trump kids reported to their dad in the decade he worked at the Trump Organization but that he never discussed the fraudulent financial statements with them. He said they were “potentially” involved in assisting convicted finance chief Allen Weisselberg with adding value to them and quoted the CFO saying, “I need to speak to Don, Ivanka, Eric” about various assets.

Don Jr. is expected to face a grilling on his role in various loan transactions and deals including commercial leasing for Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue and Trump’s Wall Street skyscraper. He was appointed a trustee of his father’s fortune along with Weisselberg when Trump won the White House. The CFO resigned after his indictment on tax fraud charges in summer 2021.

Weisselberg, who served 99 days in jail this year after his conviction along with the company, denied on the witness stand that the trustees were responsible for prepping Trump’s financial statements, despite what the paperwork said.

Son Eric oversees “all aspects of management and operation” at the Trump Org, per the attorney general's September 2022 suit, and spearheaded the development of 13 of Trump’s golf properties. He became chairman of the Trump trust’s advisory board when Trump was elected. Engoron saw incriminating evidence regarding the middle son’s role in valuations of his Seven Springs estate in Westchester, New York, where he lived for a time.

The evidence conflicted with his deposition when he claimed “I pour concrete” and operates Trump properties but “don’t focus on appraisals.”

Trump and his sons and executives deny all wrongdoing.

The Republican presidential front-runner will testify under oath about the housing empire he inherited long ago from his late father, Fred, and built his image on as he’s facing four criminal cases accusing him of committing 91 felonies and a slew of lawsuits demanding damages in the hundreds of millions.

Trump, who has been fined $15,000 by Engoron for violating a gag order after he targeted the judge’s law clerk in social media posts, has reacted with rage to the AG putting his family on the stand, calling Engoron in one post “an out of control ‘Nut Job.’” Only time will tell whether his Truth Social rhetoric will factor into his testimony — and whether Engoron will change his mind about his credibility.

