Trump’s Comments on China Deal Boost Risk Appetite in Emerging Markets

(Bloomberg) -- Emerging-market stocks fell and currencies were little changed this week as a rebound in coronavirus infections halted progress on reopening the U.S. economy. Developing-nation assets had gained early in the week amid progress in U.S.-China trade talks, but the gains were erased as Texas, Florida, California and other states reported a surge in cases. Mexico and Philippines cut interest rates, while Turkey unexpectedly kept borrowing costs unchanged.

The following is a roundup of emerging-market news and highlights for the week through June 26:

Highlights:

Trump said the phase-one trade deal with China was “fully intact” after his adviser Peter Navarro spurred a temporary stock slump with comments interpreted as a decision to end the agreementThe Pentagon put Huawei Technologies and Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology on a list of 20 companies it says are owned or controlled by China’s military, opening them up to additional sanctionsThe Senate approved a measure that would penalize banks doing business with Chinese officials involved in the national security law the country is seeking to impose on Hong KongThe U.S. won arrest warrants for the former president of a China state-owned chipmaker and two other engineers charged with stealing secrets from Idaho-based Micron TechnologyThe European Union and China sparred over geopolitics and economics when the heads of the bloc’s main institutions held video conferences with the Chinese premier and presidentA resurgence in new virus infections slowed progress toward reopening the American economy, with the states of Texas and Florida halting drinking at barsIMF downgraded its outlook for the world economy, projecting a deeper recession and slower recovery than it anticipated two months agoThe Trump administration is discussing another stimulus package with lawmakers that could be passed in July, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin saidThe Covid-19 pandemic is now predicted to kill 180,000 Americans by OctoberThe U.S. is weighing new tariffs on $3.1 billion of exports from France, Germany, Spain and the U.K., adding to an arsenal the Trump administration is threatening to use against EuropeWhite House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said the U.S. economy will not shut down again, even as the surge in coronavirus cases threatens raise the death tollKim Jong Un ordered the suspension of military actions against South Korea, a move that could ease tensions after North Korea blew up a liaison office built by SeoulThe European Central Bank will set up a precautionary facility to provide euros to central banks outside the currency area to help ease any liquidity stressTurkey’s central bank held off on cutting rates for the first time since Governor Murat Uysal took over in July, unexpectedly offering relief for markets amid a worsening inflation outlookThe Philippine central bank cut its benchmark rate by 50 basis points to support an economy facing its worst crisis in decadesHungary’s central bank reversed some of the monetary tightening it imposed in April, looking to prop up the economy as it followed European neighbors with a surprise rate cutMexico cut its benchmark rate to the lowest in almost four years to counter its worst economic crisis since the 1930sEgypt kept interest rates unchanged, preserving one of the world’s highest real yields as investor appetite for the country’s bonds recoversSouth African Finance Minister Tito Mboweni delivered a grim assessment of the nation’s finances in a special adjustment budget that forecast a deep recession and plunging tax revenueIndia is pushing Russia to speed up the delivery of a missile defense system as ties with China deteriorate following the worst military clash between the Asian nations in four decades

Asia:

China’s shadow banking credit increased for the first time since 2017 as policy makers let up on a years-long crackdown to boost the economy, according to Moody’s Investors ServiceSurging dollar bond defaults by Chinese companies highlight the increasing pressure the nation’s firms are facing as the economy slows

Early South Korea export figures show shipment declines easing in June amid resilient semiconductor demand and more purchases from China

South Korean President Moon Jae-in urged North Korea to recommit to peace efforts, as the two rivals faced new tensions on the anniversary of start of the war that engulfed the peninsula 70 years agoSouth Korea’s health authorities will limit the entry of foreigners from some countries where Covid-19 infections are rising through a temporary restriction on flights and visa issuancesIndia’s border stand-off with China may disrupt the supply chains of U.S. companies based in the south Asian nationIndia has amended rules for purchases by government departments, making it mandatory for suppliers to mention the country of origin in a move to push for local products and keep out Chinese manufacturersThe country plans to impose stringent quality control measures and higher tariffs on imports from China, people familiar saidIndia is considering opening up so-called “bilateral bubbles” -- tightly controlled international travel corridors -- with countries including the U.S., France, Germany and U.K., hours after President Trump’s administration threatened to restrict charter flights from the South Asian nationIndonesia’s government is calling on the central bank to share a greater burden in responding to the economic hit from the Covid-19 pandemic, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati saidBank Indonesia sees room to further cut rates as the central bank cares about issues beyond financial stability, according to Governor Perry Warjiyo. The rupiah is fundamentally undervalued, he saidThe government will place more than $2 billion at state-owned banks at a lower interest rate to boost lending to industries ravaged by the coronavirus, expanding the scope of its fiscal stimulusAsian Infrastructure Investment Bank approved $1 billion of loans to Indonesia as part of coordinated international effort to help governments deal with the pandemicBank of Thailand held its benchmark rate at a record low to support an economy it now sees contracting more than 8% this yearBank of Thailand’s monetary policy committee asked the central bank to assess the need for additional steps with respect to the bahtThailand is set to extend its state of emergency for a third time to help manage the reopening of schools as well as high-risk businesses, following a decline in coronavirus infectionsThe country received no foreign tourist arrivals nor receipts for a second month, according to Tourism Ministry data

Story continues