Trump compares YouTube pulling his interview with the NELK Boys to Russia's censorship of its Ukraine invasion

Bill Bostock
·2 min read
Donald Trump NELK
Donald Trump seen on the set of the "Full Send" podcast this month.Screenshot/YouTube - Full Send Podcast

  • YouTube removed an episode of the NELK Boys' podcast with Trump, citing misinformation.

  • In the episode, Trump repeated the unfounded claim that the 2020 election was fraudulent.

  • Trump likened the removal to the way Russian state media censors news about the invasion of Ukraine.

Former President Donald Trump likened YouTube removing his interview with the NELK Boys to the way the Russian media was censoring news of the Ukraine invasion.

On Thursday, YouTube took down an episode of the "Full Send" podcast, in which Trump spoke about Russia's invasion of Ukraine and once again alleged the 2020 election was fraudulent. The link to the video now renders a blank screen, which says: "This video has been removed for violating YouTube's Community Guidelines."

"Full Send" host Kyle Forgeard tweeted a screenshot of an email YouTube had sent his channel, which said the episode breached its "misinformation policy."

YouTube did not specify which comments breached the policy. Google, which owns YouTube, did not immediately Insider's requests for comment.

Twitter and Facebook booted Trump from their platforms in the wake of the Capitol riot last year, saying his posts incited violence. YouTube barred Trump from uploading new videos.

Speaking to Fox News on Thursday, Trump likened the removal to the way Russian state media censors news about the invasion of Ukraine.

"This is what they do in Russia, you know, if you look at Russia ... the people in Russia don't even know they're fighting a war with Ukraine," Trump said.

Since invading Ukraine on February 24, Russian authorities and state-run media have painted the invasion, which it refers to as a "special military operation," as a success. It has, on occasion, denied that Russia attacked cities despite abundant evidence to the contrary, and silenced those who challenge the government's narrative.

Speaking to Fox News, Trump went on to praise the NELK Boys as "four young guys, great people" and said he was encouraged to go on the show by UFC President Dana White.

"It became very much a sensation," Trump said of the interview, adding he told the NELK Boys at the time that it would ultimately be removed by YouTube.

"I told them: 'Don't worry, it will be taken down, because I'm doing it,'" he said, without giving further specifics.

Read the original article on Business Insider

    (Bloomberg) -- World powers and Iran suspended their efforts to revive the 2015 nuclear accord, reigniting a crisis that’s set to roil already surging oil markets and potentially plunge the energy-exporting Persian Gulf into a new cycle of violence. Most Read from BloombergRussia Devises Plan to Seize Firms Abandoned in Foreigner ExodusUkraine Update: Russia Targeting Airfields in Western UkraineUkraine Update: Putin Cites ‘Positive’ Developments in TalksRussia Bans Export of 200 Products After