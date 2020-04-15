Reopening Plans Weighed; Trump Stops WHO Funding: Virus Update

(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump said he would temporarily halt U.S. funding for the World Health Organization because of its handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

Leaders from Europe to California began to sketch out strategies for restarting their economies. U.S. health officials started drafting plans to end social-distancing measures and reopen businesses, the Washington Post said. Spain, Germany and Italy all reported fewer infections.

Singapore said it would make face masks mandatory outdoors and close more workplaces. The International Monetary Fund predicted that the “Great Lockdown” recession would be the steepest in almost a century.

Key Developments

Virus Tracker: Cases surpass 1.96 million; deaths top 125,000Cuomo says he won’t engage Trump, offers history lessonNew York City deaths rise by 3,800 with count beyond hospitalsTroubles mount for Asia’s biggest budget airlineScientists weigh virus immunitySanofi, Glaxo join forces to develop vaccine

China Reports 46 New Cases, 1 Death (8:37 a.m. HK)

Some 36 of the additional coronavirus cases reported April 14 were imported, China’s National Health Commission said.

There are currently 1,023 asymptomatic cases under medical observation in China. The country has 82,295 confirmed infections in total, the commission said.

Trump Backs Off ‘Total Authority’ Claim (8:15 a.m. HK)

President Donald Trump backed away from his claim he had total authority to order states to reopen the economy after a backlash from governors who said he was overstepping his constitutional powers.

“They know when it’s time to open, and we don’t want to put pressure on anybody,” Trump said Tuesday at a White House press briefing. “I’m not going to put any pressure on any governor to open.”

Guatemala’s Infected Deportees from U.S. (8:06 a.m. HK)

Deportees from the U.S. are causing confirmed infections in Guatemala to rise, Health Minister Hugo Monroy said.

Between 50% and 75% of people recently deported from the U.S. have tested positive for the coronavirus, Monroy said Tuesday after visiting Congress to discuss the outbreak with lawmakers. Health officials test deportees immediately upon arrival in Guatemala City, he said.

U.S. Officials Draft Reopening Plan: Washington Post (7:22 a.m. HK)

Federal health officials have begun drafting plans to end social-distancing measures and reopen businesses, the Washington Post reported, citing a document that the paper said was drafted by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Called the “Framework for Reopening America,” the document describes a phased program that would split the country into areas based on risk, with low-, moderate- and high-risk sections. Low-risk areas could open first, no earlier than May 1, with moderate- and high-risk areas later.

The document, described as a draft by the Post, also calls for hiring a corps of public health workers to help trace contacts of infected people. It says that none of the steps should be taken until widespread testing capabilities are in place, and the federal government has better tools to monitor infections and coordinate a response.

Trump Says He’s Halting Payments to WHO (6:21 a.m. HK)

President Donald Trump said he instructed his administration to temporarily halt funding to the World Health Organization for taking China’s claims about the coronavirus “at face value” and failing to share information about the pandemic as it spread.

“The WHO failed in its basic duty and must be held accountable,” Trump said Tuesday at a White House press conference.

Airlines, Treasury Reach Tentative Accord on Aid (5:21 p.m. NY)

U.S. airlines reached preliminary agreements with the Treasury Department to access billions of dollars in aid as the government attempts to shore up one of the industries hardest-hit by the pandemic.

The deal covers all major carriers, Treasury said in a statement. American Airlines Group Inc. said it would get $5.8 billion in payroll support, while Southwest Airlines Co. said it would get $3.2 billion. The money comes from $25 billion in payroll assistance allocated for passenger carriers in the $2.2 trillion stimulus package signed into law March 27.

NYC Deaths Cross 10,000 With New Victim Count (5:16 p.m. NY)

